The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change
1st Edition
Description
The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change focuses on the study of architectural design and its impact in the developing world.
The book first elaborates on architectural function and problems and building problems. Discussions focus on a unified form of classification to characterize building context, architecture and society, development process and the building process, understanding of architectural form, and exploring architecture. The text then ponders on economy, intentions, ideas, and method in design. Topics include method in design work, formal articulation and architectural expression, synthesis of critical approaches, architectural ideas, search for system in design work, and economy and the design process. The manuscript examines education and architecture and community, as well as urbanizing rural region, residential urban renewal, and town design service.
The book is a dependable source of data for architects and researchers interested in the phenomenon of architecture.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Study of Architectural Design in the Context of Social and Economic Development
Chapter
Part One: Architecture as Activity
Synopsis
1 Architectural Thought
2 Architectural Function
Part Two: The Design Environment
Synopsis
3 Architectural Problems
4 Building Problems
5 Economy
Part Three: An Anatomy of Design Work
Synopsis
6 Intentions
7 Ideas
8 Method in Design
Part Four: Design in Action
Synopsis
9 Architecture and Building
10 Architecture and Community
Part Five: The Design of Tomorrow
Synopsis
11 Inventing the Future
12 Education
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279428