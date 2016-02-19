The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080160757, 9781483279428

The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change

1st Edition

Authors: David Oakley
eBook ISBN: 9781483279428
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 390
Description

The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change focuses on the study of architectural design and its impact in the developing world.

The book first elaborates on architectural function and problems and building problems. Discussions focus on a unified form of classification to characterize building context, architecture and society, development process and the building process, understanding of architectural form, and exploring architecture. The text then ponders on economy, intentions, ideas, and method in design. Topics include method in design work, formal articulation and architectural expression, synthesis of critical approaches, architectural ideas, search for system in design work, and economy and the design process. The manuscript examines education and architecture and community, as well as urbanizing rural region, residential urban renewal, and town design service.

The book is a dependable source of data for architects and researchers interested in the phenomenon of architecture.

Table of Contents


Introduction to the Study of Architectural Design in the Context of Social and Economic Development

Chapter

Part One: Architecture as Activity

Synopsis

1 Architectural Thought

2 Architectural Function

Part Two: The Design Environment

Synopsis

3 Architectural Problems

4 Building Problems

5 Economy

Part Three: An Anatomy of Design Work

Synopsis

6 Intentions

7 Ideas

8 Method in Design

Part Four: Design in Action

Synopsis

9 Architecture and Building

10 Architecture and Community

Part Five: The Design of Tomorrow

Synopsis

11 Inventing the Future

12 Education

Index

About the Author

David Oakley

