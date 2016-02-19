The Phenomenon of Architecture in Cultures in Change focuses on the study of architectural design and its impact in the developing world.

The book first elaborates on architectural function and problems and building problems. Discussions focus on a unified form of classification to characterize building context, architecture and society, development process and the building process, understanding of architectural form, and exploring architecture. The text then ponders on economy, intentions, ideas, and method in design. Topics include method in design work, formal articulation and architectural expression, synthesis of critical approaches, architectural ideas, search for system in design work, and economy and the design process. The manuscript examines education and architecture and community, as well as urbanizing rural region, residential urban renewal, and town design service.

The book is a dependable source of data for architects and researchers interested in the phenomenon of architecture.