The Petrov Affair - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080344256, 9781483140469

The Petrov Affair

1st Edition

Politics and Espionage

Authors: Robert Manne
eBook ISBN: 9781483140469
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 324
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Petrov Affair: Politics and Espionage is a memoir of the Petrov Affair, a historical event that involves the defection of Vladimir Petrov, a colonel in the Soviet intelligence service in Sydney, and the announcement of his defection ten days later by Australian Prime Minister Robert Menzies. With information gathered from different reliable sources, the book details in chronological order the Petrov's defection - the events that occurred before and the factors that led to it; its announcement; and the implications of this event for politics and espionage. The text also explains how the affair affected the Australian people and the world; the conclusion of this event; and the events that happened after it. The book is recommended for historians and history enthusiasts who would want to know more about this particular event. The text is also recommended for experts who delve in the Cold War and the Soviet Union.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I: The Defection

1. An NKVD Couple

2. Diabolo

3. Terror Australis

4. Operation Cabin 12

5. End Game

Part II: Politics

6. The Announcement

7. Evdokia

8. The Election

9. The Royal Commission

10. Conspiracy Most Foul

11. Things Fall Apart

Part III: Espionage

12. The Case

13. The Petrov Residency

14. The Petrovs and Western Counter-intelligence

15. The War Between the Camps

16. Climax

Notes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140469

About the Author

Robert Manne

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.