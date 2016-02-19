The Petrov Affair
1st Edition
Politics and Espionage
Description
The Petrov Affair: Politics and Espionage is a memoir of the Petrov Affair, a historical event that involves the defection of Vladimir Petrov, a colonel in the Soviet intelligence service in Sydney, and the announcement of his defection ten days later by Australian Prime Minister Robert Menzies. With information gathered from different reliable sources, the book details in chronological order the Petrov's defection - the events that occurred before and the factors that led to it; its announcement; and the implications of this event for politics and espionage. The text also explains how the affair affected the Australian people and the world; the conclusion of this event; and the events that happened after it. The book is recommended for historians and history enthusiasts who would want to know more about this particular event. The text is also recommended for experts who delve in the Cold War and the Soviet Union.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: The Defection
1. An NKVD Couple
2. Diabolo
3. Terror Australis
4. Operation Cabin 12
5. End Game
Part II: Politics
6. The Announcement
7. Evdokia
8. The Election
9. The Royal Commission
10. Conspiracy Most Foul
11. Things Fall Apart
Part III: Espionage
12. The Case
13. The Petrov Residency
14. The Petrovs and Western Counter-intelligence
15. The War Between the Camps
16. Climax
Notes
Index
