The Personal Internet Security Guidebook
1st Edition
Keeping Hackers and Crackers out of Your Home
Table of Contents
Introduction
Virus
Worms
Trojan
Port Scanning
File Share Attacks
DOS
Operating Systems (OS) Attacks
Scams
Chapter 1 - The Internet
Beginning of TCP/IP
TCP/IP and the Internet
OK, Back to Reality
Why Ethernet?
Chapter 2 - Got DSL, Got Cable, May Have Trouble (Connecting to the Internet today)
The Internet and the Home User
The Personal Computer at Home:
The Business Computer at Home:
Connection Types
Dial-Up
ISDN
DSL
Cable Modem
Chapter 3 - Connecting Your Home Network to the Internet
Connection Types
Network Interface Cards
Setting Up the NIC
HUB
Routers
What about Networking my MAC?
Personal Firewalls
Chapter 4 - Securing Your DSL, Cable Modem and Dial Up Connection
Virus Review
Law
Software
Attacks Against You and Your Pets
Good Security Practices
List of Death
The Approach
A Quick Overview on a Wireless Home Network
Network Card or the PC
The Access Point
Dial-up Configuration Settings
WinIPCfg
IPConfig
Junk and Spam
The Junk
The "Spam"
Chapter 5 - Physical Security and Insurance
Where are the risks?
Theft Prevention Devices
Alarms
Anti-theft
Security Enclosures
Automatic Alert System
Other Considerations
Insurance
PC Security Checklist
Chapter 6 - Data Protection
Windows 2000 EFS
A Vendor Solution (Gatekeeper)
Smart Cards
Chapter 7 - Keep Your Data Private
Who is Keeping US Safe
How Are You Being Tracked?
The FBI and Carnivore
Privacy Tools
Privacy References
Chapter 8 - Encryption For Your PC
A History of Cryptography
Key Types
How a Public-Private encryption system works
RSA - Public and Private Key
PGP
Digital Signatures
S/MIME
Digital Certificates
How It All Works
Now the Packet Sniffer
Securing the Link with SSL
Using and Managing Certificates
Reference books about Encryption
Security Hardware and Software Reference Section
Encryption
Filters
General Protection
Personal Firewall
User Authentication
Virus Protection
TCP/IP Reference
ARP and Routing
Ports
DHCP
Glossary of Terms
Description
The Personal Internet Security Guidebook is a complete guide to protecting your computer(s) on the Internet. The newest attack point for hackers is home computers on DSL and/or cable modems. This book will show you how to set up a home network and protect it from the "bad dudes." Also covered in this book is how to protect your computer on the road. Many hotels are now offering high-speed Internet access and this book will show you how to keep your computer safe in the hotel room as well as on the hotel network.
This is a how-to guide to keeping your personal computer safe on the Internet. Following the success of The Internet Security Guidebook, the authors have used their expertise to create a book specifically addressing home computers and traveling notebooks. Included in this book is a comprehensive list of vendors and services. Included are these key elements: protecting your PC on the Internet, home firewall software, how to set up a home network, protecting your PC on the road, and protecting your PC via DSL and/or cable modem.
Key Features
- A comprehensive list of vendors and services that you can download or purchase
- Key elements such as: protecting your PC on the internet
- How to fully utilise home firewall software
- How to set-up a home network
- Information on protecting you PC on the road
- Information on protecting your PC via DSL and cable modems
Readership
Personal computer users and information technology managers
"Written in an easygoing and friendly manner, the book defines and explains the terms to know, such as routers, servers, bugs, DSL, etc. Threats (such as viruses) and solutions (such as encryption systems) are included. Single computers and home network configuration scenarios are presented, with suggested approaches to consider. Topics include Internet connections, physical security, theft-prevention devices, data protection, and privacy. The book is well-written...An excellent TCP/IP appendix, glossary, and index are included. Although especially useful for readers new to computer security, this book is also recommended for experienced users as a good overall descriptitve work. All levels." --H.J. Bender, Education Process Inprovement Center, Inc.
About the Authors
Tim Speed Author
Timothy Speed is an infrastructure and security architect for Lotus Professional Services (LPS), an IBM company. Tim has been involved in Internet and messaging security for the last 8 years. He has assisted with the Domino infrastructure at the Nagano Olympics and the Lotus Notes systems for the Sydney Olympics. Certifications include MCSE, VCA (VeriSign Certified Administrator), Lotus Domino CLP Principal Administrator, and Lotus Domino CLP Principal Developer.
He and Juanita Ellis are the co-authors of books on Internet security and e-business.
Lotus Consulting, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.
Juanita Ellis Author
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Steffano Korper Author
@text:Steffano Korper and Juanita Ellis are experts in cutting edge technologies, both as university lecturers and industry leaders. Lectures and programs have been conducted at the University of Maryland, University of Texas, Southern Methodist University, and University of California, Los Angeles. Nationally recognized corporations and organizations have requested their expertise in developing and deploying e-commerce solutions in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce. In 1998, they developed the E-Commerce Program. Program details may be found at http://www.going-beyond-et.com. They have been featured on local and national radio shows, including CNN, Daybreak USA, Computer Daze, and Business Day. They also have been interviewed by publications such as Entrepreneur Magazine.Steffano Korper holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems.Juanita Ellis holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems. Currently, she is working on a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering Communications at George Washington University.Korper and Ellis continue to rise in visibility in the world of E-Commerce. Their courses have expanded from Southern Methodist University and University of California, Los Angeles to dozens of short courses at major corporations, including Motorola and Sony.
