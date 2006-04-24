The Persona Lifecycle
1st Edition
Keeping People in Mind Throughout Product Design
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR USER-CENTERED DESIGN
YOU ARE ALREADY A PROFESSIONAL IMAGINER
THIS BOOK IS ABOUT BUILDING PRODUCTS FOR PEOPLE
WHY DO WE NEED PERSONAS?
PERSONAS HELP MAKE USER-CENTERED DESIGN POSSIBLE
USER REPRESENTATIONS ARE NOT NEW AND WE CAN LEARN A LOT FROM THE PAST
THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR PERSONAS
SOUNDS GREAT! LET’S USE PERSONAS! … IT’S EASIER SAID THAN DONE
THIS BOOK IS DESIGNED TO FILL IN THE GAPS
Chapter 2: OVERVIEW OF THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE
THE PHASES OF THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE
THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE IS DESIGNED TO ENHANCE, NOT REPLACE, YOUR EXISTING PROCESSES
PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER: THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE IN ACTION
Chapter 3: PERSONA FAMILY PLANNING
SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW IF YOU’RE NOT USING PERSONAS?
WHAT IS FAMILY PLANNING FOR PERSONAS?
BUILDING A CORE TEAM
RESEARCHING YOUR OWN ORGANIZATION (ORGANIZATIONAL INTROSPECTION)
CREATE AN ACTION PLAN
DECIDE WHEN AND HOW TO INVOLVE CONSULTANTS
IDENTIFY DATA SOURCES AND COLLECT DATA
PLAN AND EXECUTE YOUR OWN PRIMARY USER RESEARCH
CONDUCT FIELD STUDIES TO GATHER QUALITATIVE DATA
COLLECT DATA THROUGH SECONDARY SOURCES
TRACK AND MANAGE DATA SOURCES AS YOU COLLECT THEM
Chapter 4: PERSONA CONCEPTION AND GESTATION
SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?
WHAT IS CONCEPTION AND GESTATION FOR PERSONAS?
PERSONA CONCEPTION: STEPS 1, 2, AND 3
PERSONA GESTATION: STEPS 4, 5, AND 6
HOW TO KNOW YOU ARE READY FOR BIRTH AND MATURATION
Chapter 5: PERSONA BIRTH AND MATURATION
SETTING THE SCENE—WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?
WHAT IS BIRTH AND MATURATION FOR PERSONAS?
STEP 1: PREPARE FOR BIRTH AND BEYOND
STEP 2: BIRTH
STEP 3: MATURATION
PERSONA ARTIFACTS (THE WHAT AND HOW OF COMMUNICATING YOUR PERSONAS)
IF YOU ARE A CONSULTANT
Chapter 6: PERSONA ADULTHOOD
SETTING THE SCENE—WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?
WHAT IS ADULTHOOD FOR PERSONAS?
PLAN, DESIGN, EVALUATE, RELEASE: HOW TO USE PERSONAS DURING THE STAGES OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
STAGE 1: USE PERSONAS TO PLAN YOUR PRODUCT
STAGE 2: USE PERSONAS TO EXPLORE DESIGN SOLUTIONS
STAGE 3: USE PERSONAS TO EVALUATE YOUR SOLUTIONS
STAGE 4: USE PERSONAS TO SUPPORT THE RELEASE OF YOUR PRODUCT
TRANSITIONING INTO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT
Chapter 7: PERSONA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT
SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?
WHAT IS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT FOR PERSONAS?
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: MEASURE THE RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) OF YOUR PERSONA EFFORT
REUSE AND RETIREMENT: DECIDE HOW TO MANAGE THE TRANSITION TO THE NEXT PROJECT
Chapter 8: USERS, ROLES, AND PERSONAS
ROLES AND PERSONAS
MODELING USERS WITH ROLES
MODELING USER TASKS
FROM ABSTRACT TASKS TO CONCRETE INTERFACES
BOTH/AND MODELING
IN PRACTICE
PERSONAS OR NOT
Chapter 9: STORYTELLING AND NARRATIVE
PERSONAS WORK BECAUSE THEY TELL STORIES
WE ARE WIRED FOR STORYTELLING
SHARED STORIES CREATE CULTURE
STORIES ARE NOT JUST FOR BEDTIME
THE WELL-CRAFTED STORY
STORIES WORK WHEN PEOPLE BELIEVE IN THEM
PUTTING STORIES TO WORK
STORIES AND SCENARIOS
CRAFTING A STORY
Chapter 10: REALITY AND DESIGN MAPS
MAPS COMPLEMENT THE CREATION AND USE OF PERSONAS
WHAT EXACTLY ARE MAPS?
THE REALITY MAPPING PROCESS
WHAT ARE DESIGN MAPS?
THE DESIGN MAPPING PROCESS
Chapter 11: MARKETING VERSUS DESIGN PERSONAS
PERSONAS ALWAYS HAVE ONE FOOT IN THE WORLD OF MARKETING
A PLACE FOR PERSONAS IN TODAY’S MARKETING REVOLUTION
BUILDING PERSONAS SPECIFICALLY FOR MARKETING PURPOSES
FLEXING YOUR DESIGN PERSONAS’ MUSCLES FOR MARKETING PURPOSES
BUILDING YOUR BRAND WITH HELP FROM PERSONAS
Chapter 12: WHY PERSONAS WORK: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE
INTRODUCTION
UNDERSTANDING OTHER MINDS: WHERE DID THIS CAPACITY COME FROM?
CONSCIOUS MODELS AND UNCONSCIOUS MODELS: WHY DOES IT MATTER?
STUDIES OF ARTICULATED CONSCIOUS MODELS
STUDIES OF UNCONSCIOUS MODELS
PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE FROM WRITING
PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE FROM ACTING
SUMMARY: PSYCHOLOGICAL ACCURACY AND FICTIONAL PREPARATION
PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS OF OTHER DESIGN METHODS
FROM ENGAGEMENT TO CARING
Appendix A: G4K ORGANIZATIONAL ARCHETYPE AND SAMPLE PERSONA
Appendix B: EXAMPLE PERSONAS FROM REAL PROJECTS
Appendix C: SAMPLE IMAGE RELEASE FORM
REFERENCES
CONTRIBUTOR INDEX
SUBJECT INDEX
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR
Description
The Persona Lifecycle is a field guide exclusively focused on interaction design's most popular new technique. The Persona Lifecycle addresses the "how" of creating effective personas and using those personas to design products that people love. It doesn’t just describe the value of personas; it offers detailed techniques and tools related to planning, creating, communicating, and using personas to create great product designs. Moreover, it provides rich examples, samples, and illustrations to imitate and model. Perhaps most importantly, it positions personas not as a panacea, but as a method used to complement other user-centered design (UCD) techniques including scenario-based design, cognitive walkthroughs and user testing. The authors developed the Persona Lifecycle model to communicate the value and practical application of personas to product design and development professionals.
This book explores the complete lifecycle of personas, to guide the designer at each stage of product development. It includes a running case study with rich examples and samples that demonstrate how personas can be used in building a product end-to-end. It also presents recommended best practices in techniques, tools, and innovative methods and contains hundreds of relevant stories, commentary, opinions, and case studies from user experience professionals across a variety of domains and industries.
This book will be a valuable resource for UCD professionals, including usability practitioners, interaction designers, technical writers, and program managers; programmers/developers who act as the interaction designers for software; and those professionals who work with developers and designers.
- Presentation and discussion of the complete lifecycle of personas, to guide the designer at each stage of product development.
- A running case study with rich examples and samples that demonstrate how personas can be used in building a product end-to-end.
- Recommended best practices in techniques, tools, and innovative methods.
- Hundreds of relevant stories, commentary, opinions, and case studies from user experience professionals across a variety of domains and industries.
Readership
User-Centered Design (UCD)professionals, including usability practitioners, interaction designers; technical writers, and program managers, as well as programmers/developers who act as the interaction designers for software--or those professionals who work with developers and designers.
Details
- 744
- English
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2006
- 24th April 2006
- Morgan Kaufmann
- 9780080455730
- 9780125662512
"Personas personified. The definitive word on why personas are better than people in guiding your designs. Filled with case histories, sidebars, and helpful, useful guidelines as well as deep, penetrating analyses. A big book, and for reason. This book is unique in that it is truly for everyone: the practitioner, the researcher, and the teacher. Did I say this was essential reading? Well, it is: if you use personas, if you have thought about using them, if you don't even know what they are, this is the book for you." - Don Norman, author of Emotional Design and The Design of Everyday Things "Personas are powerful design tools, which are that much more dangerous if they are grounded in weak methodology. Pruitt and Adlin show you how to do personas right and how to base them on real user data. Follow their advice or risk disaster." Jakob Nielsen, author of Usability Engineering and Designing Web Usability: The Practice of Simplicity
John Pruitt Author
John Pruitt is a User Research Manager for the Tablet and Mobile PC Division at Microsoft Corporation. Since joining Microsoft in 1998, he has conducted user research for a number of products including Windows 98SE, Windows 2000 Professional, Windows XP, and MSN Explorer, versions 6, 7 & 8. Prior to Microsoft, he was an invited researcher in the Human Information Processing Division of the Advanced Telecommunications Research Laboratory, in Kyoto, Japan, and also worked as a civilian scientist doing simulation and training research for the U.S. Navy.
John holds a Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of South Florida and has published articles and chapters on usability methods, skill training, naturalistic decision-making, speech perception and second-language learning. He has been creating and using personas for more than five years, continually developing a more rigorous approach to the method and mentoring numerous product teams at Microsoft and companies worldwide in adopting the technique. John has led workshops and spoken widely on the topic at both academic and industry events.
Senior Program Manager, SharePoint, Microsoft
Tamara Adlin Author
Tamara Adlin is the Principal consultant at Adlin, Inc. She was formerly a Customer Experience Manager at Amazon.com. For the past six years, John and Tamara have been researching and using personas, leading workshops, and teaching courses at professional conferences and universities. They developed the Persona Lifecycle model to communicate the value and practical application of personas to product design and development professionals.
Experience Strategist, adlin, inc.