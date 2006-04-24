The Persona Lifecycle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125662512, 9780080455730

The Persona Lifecycle

1st Edition

Keeping People in Mind Throughout Product Design

Authors: John Pruitt Tamara Adlin
eBook ISBN: 9780080455730
Paperback ISBN: 9780125662512
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 24th April 2006
Page Count: 744
Table of Contents

ENTHUSIASTIC ENDORSEMENTS FROM BOTH FOUNDERS OF THE NIELSEN NORMAN GROUP!

THE MORGAN KAUFMANN SERIES IN INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

DEDICATION

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

FOREWORD

Chapter 1: THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR USER-CENTERED DESIGN

YOU ARE ALREADY A PROFESSIONAL IMAGINER

THIS BOOK IS ABOUT BUILDING PRODUCTS FOR PEOPLE

WHY DO WE NEED PERSONAS?

PERSONAS HELP MAKE USER-CENTERED DESIGN POSSIBLE

USER REPRESENTATIONS ARE NOT NEW AND WE CAN LEARN A LOT FROM THE PAST

THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR PERSONAS

SOUNDS GREAT! LET’S USE PERSONAS! … IT’S EASIER SAID THAN DONE

THIS BOOK IS DESIGNED TO FILL IN THE GAPS

SUMMARY

Chapter 2: OVERVIEW OF THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE

THE PHASES OF THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE

THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE IS DESIGNED TO ENHANCE, NOT REPLACE, YOUR EXISTING PROCESSES

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER: THE PERSONA LIFECYCLE IN ACTION

SUMMARY

Chapter 3: PERSONA FAMILY PLANNING

SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW IF YOU’RE NOT USING PERSONAS?

WHAT IS FAMILY PLANNING FOR PERSONAS?

BUILDING A CORE TEAM

RESEARCHING YOUR OWN ORGANIZATION (ORGANIZATIONAL INTROSPECTION)

CREATE AN ACTION PLAN

DECIDE WHEN AND HOW TO INVOLVE CONSULTANTS

IDENTIFY DATA SOURCES AND COLLECT DATA

PLAN AND EXECUTE YOUR OWN PRIMARY USER RESEARCH

CONDUCT FIELD STUDIES TO GATHER QUALITATIVE DATA

COLLECT DATA THROUGH SECONDARY SOURCES

TRACK AND MANAGE DATA SOURCES AS YOU COLLECT THEM

SUMMARY

Chapter 4: PERSONA CONCEPTION AND GESTATION

SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?

WHAT IS CONCEPTION AND GESTATION FOR PERSONAS?

PERSONA CONCEPTION: STEPS 1, 2, AND 3

PERSONA GESTATION: STEPS 4, 5, AND 6

HOW TO KNOW YOU ARE READY FOR BIRTH AND MATURATION

SUMMARY

Chapter 5: PERSONA BIRTH AND MATURATION

SETTING THE SCENE—WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?

WHAT IS BIRTH AND MATURATION FOR PERSONAS?

STEP 1: PREPARE FOR BIRTH AND BEYOND

STEP 2: BIRTH

STEP 3: MATURATION

PERSONA ARTIFACTS (THE WHAT AND HOW OF COMMUNICATING YOUR PERSONAS)

IF YOU ARE A CONSULTANT

SUMMARY

Chapter 6: PERSONA ADULTHOOD

SETTING THE SCENE—WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?

WHAT IS ADULTHOOD FOR PERSONAS?

PLAN, DESIGN, EVALUATE, RELEASE: HOW TO USE PERSONAS DURING THE STAGES OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

STAGE 1: USE PERSONAS TO PLAN YOUR PRODUCT

STAGE 2: USE PERSONAS TO EXPLORE DESIGN SOLUTIONS

STAGE 3: USE PERSONAS TO EVALUATE YOUR SOLUTIONS

STAGE 4: USE PERSONAS TO SUPPORT THE RELEASE OF YOUR PRODUCT

TRANSITIONING INTO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT

SUMMARY

Chapter 7: PERSONA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT

SETTING THE SCENE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR ORGANIZATION NOW?

WHAT IS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, REUSE, AND RETIREMENT FOR PERSONAS?

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: MEASURE THE RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) OF YOUR PERSONA EFFORT

REUSE AND RETIREMENT: DECIDE HOW TO MANAGE THE TRANSITION TO THE NEXT PROJECT

SUMMARY

Chapter 8: USERS, ROLES, AND PERSONAS

ROLES AND PERSONAS

MODELING USERS WITH ROLES

MODELING USER TASKS

FROM ABSTRACT TASKS TO CONCRETE INTERFACES

BOTH/AND MODELING

IN PRACTICE

PERSONAS OR NOT

Chapter 9: STORYTELLING AND NARRATIVE

PERSONAS WORK BECAUSE THEY TELL STORIES

WE ARE WIRED FOR STORYTELLING

SHARED STORIES CREATE CULTURE

STORIES ARE NOT JUST FOR BEDTIME

THE WELL-CRAFTED STORY

STORIES WORK WHEN PEOPLE BELIEVE IN THEM

PUTTING STORIES TO WORK

STORIES AND SCENARIOS

CRAFTING A STORY

SUMMARY

Chapter 10: REALITY AND DESIGN MAPS

MAPS COMPLEMENT THE CREATION AND USE OF PERSONAS

WHAT EXACTLY ARE MAPS?

THE REALITY MAPPING PROCESS

WHAT ARE DESIGN MAPS?

THE DESIGN MAPPING PROCESS

SUMMARY

Chapter 11: MARKETING VERSUS DESIGN PERSONAS

PERSONAS ALWAYS HAVE ONE FOOT IN THE WORLD OF MARKETING

A PLACE FOR PERSONAS IN TODAY’S MARKETING REVOLUTION

BUILDING PERSONAS SPECIFICALLY FOR MARKETING PURPOSES

FLEXING YOUR DESIGN PERSONAS’ MUSCLES FOR MARKETING PURPOSES

BUILDING YOUR BRAND WITH HELP FROM PERSONAS

SUMMARY

Chapter 12: WHY PERSONAS WORK: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE

INTRODUCTION

UNDERSTANDING OTHER MINDS: WHERE DID THIS CAPACITY COME FROM?

CONSCIOUS MODELS AND UNCONSCIOUS MODELS: WHY DOES IT MATTER?

STUDIES OF ARTICULATED CONSCIOUS MODELS

STUDIES OF UNCONSCIOUS MODELS

PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE FROM WRITING

PSYCHOLOGICAL EVIDENCE FROM ACTING

SUMMARY: PSYCHOLOGICAL ACCURACY AND FICTIONAL PREPARATION

PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENTS OF OTHER DESIGN METHODS

FROM ENGAGEMENT TO CARING

SUMMARY

Appendix A: G4K ORGANIZATIONAL ARCHETYPE AND SAMPLE PERSONA

Appendix B: EXAMPLE PERSONAS FROM REAL PROJECTS

Appendix C: SAMPLE IMAGE RELEASE FORM

REFERENCES

CONTRIBUTOR INDEX

SUBJECT INDEX

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR

Description

The Persona Lifecycle is a field guide exclusively focused on interaction design's most popular new technique. The Persona Lifecycle addresses the "how" of creating effective personas and using those personas to design products that people love. It doesn’t just describe the value of personas; it offers detailed techniques and tools related to planning, creating, communicating, and using personas to create great product designs. Moreover, it provides rich examples, samples, and illustrations to imitate and model. Perhaps most importantly, it positions personas not as a panacea, but as a method used to complement other user-centered design (UCD) techniques including scenario-based design, cognitive walkthroughs and user testing. The authors developed the Persona Lifecycle model to communicate the value and practical application of personas to product design and development professionals.

This book explores the complete lifecycle of personas, to guide the designer at each stage of product development. It includes a running case study with rich examples and samples that demonstrate how personas can be used in building a product end-to-end. It also presents recommended best practices in techniques, tools, and innovative methods and contains hundreds of relevant stories, commentary, opinions, and case studies from user experience professionals across a variety of domains and industries.

This book will be a valuable resource for UCD professionals, including usability practitioners, interaction designers, technical writers, and program managers; programmers/developers who act as the interaction designers for software; and those professionals who work with developers and designers.

 

Key Features

Features

  • Presentation and discussion of the complete lifecycle of personas, to guide the designer at each stage of product development.
  • A running case study with rich examples and samples that demonstrate how personas can be used in building a product end-to-end.
  • Recommended best practices in techniques, tools, and innovative methods.
  • Hundreds of relevant stories, commentary, opinions, and case studies from user experience professionals across a variety of domains and industries.

Readership

User-Centered Design (UCD)professionals, including usability practitioners, interaction designers; technical writers, and program managers, as well as programmers/developers who act as the interaction designers for software--or those professionals who work with developers and designers.

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080455730
Paperback ISBN:
9780125662512

Reviews

"Personas personified. The definitive word on why personas are better than people in guiding your designs. Filled with case histories, sidebars, and helpful, useful guidelines as well as deep, penetrating analyses. A big book, and for reason. This book is unique in that it is truly for everyone: the practitioner, the researcher, and the teacher. Did I say this was essential reading? Well, it is: if you use personas, if you have thought about using them, if you don't even know what they are, this is the book for you." - Don Norman, author of Emotional Design and The Design of Everyday Things "Personas are powerful design tools, which are that much more dangerous if they are grounded in weak methodology. Pruitt and Adlin show you how to do personas right and how to base them on real user data. Follow their advice or risk disaster." Jakob Nielsen, author of Usability Engineering and Designing Web Usability: The Practice of Simplicity

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Pruitt Author

John Pruitt is a User Research Manager for the Tablet and Mobile PC Division at Microsoft Corporation. Since joining Microsoft in 1998, he has conducted user research for a number of products including Windows 98SE, Windows 2000 Professional, Windows XP, and MSN Explorer, versions 6, 7 & 8. Prior to Microsoft, he was an invited researcher in the Human Information Processing Division of the Advanced Telecommunications Research Laboratory, in Kyoto, Japan, and also worked as a civilian scientist doing simulation and training research for the U.S. Navy.

John holds a Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of South Florida and has published articles and chapters on usability methods, skill training, naturalistic decision-making, speech perception and second-language learning. He has been creating and using personas for more than five years, continually developing a more rigorous approach to the method and mentoring numerous product teams at Microsoft and companies worldwide in adopting the technique. John has led workshops and spoken widely on the topic at both academic and industry events.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Program Manager, SharePoint, Microsoft

Tamara Adlin Author

Tamara Adlin is the Principal consultant at Adlin, Inc. She was formerly a Customer Experience Manager at Amazon.com. For the past six years, John and Tamara have been researching and using personas, leading workshops, and teaching courses at professional conferences and universities. They developed the Persona Lifecycle model to communicate the value and practical application of personas to product design and development professionals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Experience Strategist, adlin, inc.

