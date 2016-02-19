The Periodic System (1920 - 1923), Volume 4
1st Edition
Editors: J.R. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080871028
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 763
Table of Contents
Foreword. Part I: Atomic structure. Part II: Selected correspondence 1920-1924. Inventory of manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.
Description
Whilst volume 3 dealt primarily with the development of the quantum theory, The Periodic System'' contains in 2 parts the papers treating the application of the theory to the problem of atomic structure and the explanation of the periodic system of the chemical elements.
