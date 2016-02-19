The Periodic System (1920 - 1923) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720418040, 9780080871028

The Periodic System (1920 - 1923), Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080871028
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 763
Table of Contents

Foreword. Part I: Atomic structure. Part II: Selected correspondence 1920-1924. Inventory of manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.

Description

Whilst volume 3 dealt primarily with the development of the quantum theory, The Periodic System'' contains in 2 parts the papers treating the application of the theory to the problem of atomic structure and the explanation of the periodic system of the chemical elements.

Details

No. of pages:
763
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1977
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871028

About the Editors

J.R. Nielsen Editor

