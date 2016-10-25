The Performance of Photovoltaic (PV) Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782423362, 9781782423546

The Performance of Photovoltaic (PV) Systems

1st Edition

Modelling, Measurement and Assessment

Editors: Nicola Pearsall
eBook ISBN: 9781782423546
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782423362
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th October 2016
Page Count: 366
Description

The Performance of Photovoltaic (PV) Systems: Modelling, Measurement and Assessment explores the system lifetime of a PV system and the energy output of the system over that lifetime. The book concentrates on the prediction, measurement, and assessment of the performance of PV systems, allowing the reader to obtain a thorough understanding of the performance issues and progress that has been made in optimizing system performance.

Key Features

  • Provides unique insights into the performance of photovoltaic systems
  • Includes comprehensive and systematic coverage of a fascinating area in energy
  • Written by an expert team of authors and a respected editor

Readership

R&D professionals developing and installing solar modules and systems, managers of companies selling and installing solar modules and systems as well as postgraduates with an interest in photovoltaics

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
  • 1: Introduction to photovoltaic system performance
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 The PV system
    • 1.3 Expressing PV system performance
    • 1.4 Lifetime and quality
    • 1.5 Summary
  • Part One: Photovoltaic module performance
    • 2: Photovoltaic module measurement and characterization in the laboratory
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 PV module STC measurements using solar simulators
      • 2.3 PV module characterization
      • 2.4 PV module characterization in praxis for the purpose of quality assurance
      • 2.5 Future trends and perspectives
    • 3: Photovoltaic module stability and reliability
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgement
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Module stability and lifetime
      • 3.3 Reliability and failure modes
      • 3.4 Conclusion and future trends
      • 3.5 Resources
    • 4: Modelling and prediction of PV module energy yield
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Overview of the modelling of module performance
      • 4.3 Electrical PV module modelling
      • 4.4 Modelling operating environments
      • 4.5 Advanced considerations
      • 4.6 Uncertainties in yield modelling
      • 4.7 Summary and conclusions
  • Part Two: Photovoltaic system performance
    • 5: Photovoltaic (PV) balance of system components: Basics, performance
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Overview of PV system types and BOS components
      • 5.2 Mechanical mounting and performance
      • 5.3 Electrical MPP tracking principles and losses
      • 5.4 Basic power electronic concepts and losses
      • 5.5 Results of BOS-related performance aspects
      • 5.6 Reliability and durability
      • 5.7 Trends and Outlook in BOS
    • 6: Prediction and measurement of photovoltaic system energy yield
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Predicting PV system performance
      • 6.3 Monitoring PV system performance
      • 6.4 Forecasting of PV system output
      • 6.5 Summary
    • 7: Environmental life-cycle assessment of photovoltaic systems
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Methodology
      • 7.3 Commercial PV technologies considered in current analyses
      • 7.4 Results
      • 7.5 Conclusion
  • Part Three: Maximising photovoltaic (PV) system performance
    • 8: Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV)
      • Abstract
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 Best practice for design
      • 8.3 BIPV requirements and constraints
      • 8.4 Measurement and assessment
      • 8.5 Product development
    • 9: Stand-alone photovoltaic systems
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Solutions for stand-alone PV systems
      • 9.3 Power converters implemented in PV stand-alone systems
      • 9.4 Design: Influence of application and user behaviour
      • 9.5 Measuring and assessing performance
      • 9.6 Micro-/mini-grids: PV for rural electrification
      • 9.7 International standardization
      • 9.8 Summary
    • 10: Concentrating photovoltaic systems
      • Abstract
      • 10.1 General overview and description of CPV systems and technologies
      • 10.2 Impact factors on CPV performance
      • 10.3 Standardization of CPV system and module performance measurement
      • 10.4 System performance and energy yield prediction
      • 10.5 Future trends
    • 11: Large grid-connected photovoltaic power plants: Best practices for the design and operation of large photovoltaic power plants
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgements
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 The best plants in practice
      • 11.3 PV plant design
      • 11.4 Commissioning and acceptance
      • 11.5 Operation and maintenance
      • 11.6 Future trends
      • 11.7 Further information
  • Index

About the Editor

Nicola Pearsall

Prof Nicola Pearsall is a lecturer and researcher in the field of renewable energy at Nothurmbria University. She is also director of the Northumbria Photovoltaics Applications Centre and leader of the Energy Systems research group.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northumbria University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

