The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081004470, 9780081004487

The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems

1st Edition

Analysis, Measurement and Assessment

Editors: Peter Heller
eBook ISBN: 9780081004487
Paperback ISBN: 9780081004470
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th May 2017
Page Count: 298
Description

The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems: Analysis, Measurement, and Assessment offers a unique overview of the information on the state-of-the-art of analysis, measurement, and assessment of the performance of concentrated solar power (CSP) components and systems in a comprehensive, compact, and complete manner.

Following an introductory chapter to CSP systems and the fundamental principles of performance assessment, individual chapters explore the component performance of mirrors and receivers. Further expert-written chapters look at system performance assessment, durability testing, and solar resource forecasting for CSP systems. A final chapter gives an outlook on the actual methods and instruments for performance and durability assessment that are under
development.

The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems: Analysis, Measurement, and Assessment is an essential reference text for research and development professionals and engineers working on concentrated solar power systems, as well as for postgraduate students studying CSP.

Key Features

  • Presents a unique, single literature source for a complete overview of the performance assessment tools and methods currently used for concentrated solar power (CSP) technology
  • Written by a team of experts in the field of CSP
  • Provides information on the state-of-the-art of modeling, measurement, and assessment of the performance of CSP components and systems in a comprehensive, compact, and complete manner

Readership

Research and development professionals and engineers working on concentrated solar power systems as well as postgraduate students studying CSP

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to CSP systems and performance

Part 1 CSP component performance
2. Mirrors
3. Receivers
4. Other Components

Part 2 CSP system performance
5. Simulation tools for system performance prediction
6. Plant performance assessment (measurements)
7. Solar resource forecasting for CSP systems

Part 3 Performance Degradation and Durability of CSP components
8. Assessment of durability
9. Accelerated ageing methodology

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081004487
Paperback ISBN:
9780081004470

About the Editor

Peter Heller

Dr Peter Heller is Head of the Department of Qualification at the Institute of Solar Research, German Aerospace Center, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

DLR Institute of Solar Research, Germany

