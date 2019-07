The Perception of Stimulus Relations: Discrimination Learning and Transposition focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in discrimination learning and transposition.

The book first offers information on stimulus equivalence, transposition of paradigms, and the transposition and relation perception problems. The manuscript then examines measurement, training, subject, and test variables. Topics include stimulus and procedural variables, effect of direction of transposition test, phylogenetic comparisons, concept knowledge, and speed of original learning.

The publication elaborates on form transposition, including transposition of visual forms and the meaning of form and form transposition. The text then takes a look at relational and absolute theories, summary of findings and evaluation of theories, and outline of a theory of transposition. Discussions focus on assumptions and basic deductions, effect of absolute stimulus components, effect of noticing change in stimuli from training to test, and stimulus similarity.

The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested in discrimination learning and transposition.