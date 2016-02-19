The Perception of Pictures
1st Edition
Dürer's Devices: Beyond the Projective Model of Pictures
Description
Durer's Devices: Beyond the Projective Model of Pictures is a collection of papers that discusses the nature of picture making and perception. One paper presents a perceptual theory of pictorial representation in which cultural and historical options in styles of depiction that appear to be different are actually closely related perceptually. Another paper discusses pictorial functions and perceptual structures including pictorial representation, perceptual theory, flat canvass, and the deep world. One paper suggests that perception can be more a matter of information "make up" than "pick up." Light becomes somewhat informative and the eye, correspondingly, becomes less or more presumptive. Another paper notes that human vision is transformed by our modes of representation, that image formation can be essentially incomplete, false, or misleading (primarily as regards dramatic performance and pictorial representation). One paper makes three claims that: (1) the blind have untapped depiction abilities; (2) haptics, involving the sense of touch, have an intuitive sense of perspective; and (3) depiction is perceptual based on graphic elements and pictorial configurations. The collection is suitable for psychologists, physiologists, psychophysicists, and researchers in human perception or phenomenology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Contents of Volume I
Part I Theories of Pictures and their Perception
Chapter 1 Generative Theory: A Perceptual Theory of Pictorial Representation
Introduction: Major Issues and Theories in Perception
Constructivist Theory of Perception
Gestalt Theory of Perception
Gibson's Theory of Ecological Optics: Perspectivism
Gibson's Theory of Ecological Optics: Invariant Information
Brief Critical Summary
Generative Theory of Perception
Summary of Generative Theory of Representation
Sources and Divergencies
References
Chapter 2 Pictorial Functions and Perceptual Structures
Pictorial Representation and Perceptual Theory
Flat Canvas and Deep World: Evolving Solutions and Shifting Intentions
References
Chapter 3 How the Eye Makes Up What the Light Leaves Out
Projective Ambiguity and the Need for a Good Form Approach
Geometric Constraints on Assuming Good Form
Evidence That Perception Imposes Good Form in Accordance with Geometric Constraints
The Role of Good Form in Perceiving Real Objects
How Good Form Geometrically Determines Proportion and Orientation
Evidence That the Perception of Proportion and Orientation Accords with Geometry
Models of Perceptual Process Using Good Form
A Good Form Approach to the Perception of Curved Objects
What the Light Leaves Out
References
Chapter 4 Visual Scenarios: The Role of Representation in Visual Perception
Introduction
Visual Posture and Representational Form
Visual Scenarios
Perspective
Conclusion: From Ecology to Culture
References
Part II Empirical Investigation of the Perception of Pictures
Chapter 5 Development of Pictorial Perception
Introduction
Infant Sensitivity to Visual Depth
Pictorial Perception in Early Childhood
References
Chapter 6 A Perspective on Cross-Cultural Picture Perception
Introduction
Perception of Objects
Pictorial Depth Perception
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Pictorial Perception: Hemispheric Specialization and Developmental Regression in the Neurologically Impaired
Introduction
Heuristic Justification
Special Character of Pictures
Organismic -Developmental Theory
Neurological Evidence: General Considerations and Caveats
Research on the Perception of Faces
Visual Agnosia and Related Perceptual Deficits
Drawing Disability and Laterality of Lesion
Summary of Pictorial Work in Neuropsychology
Lateralization of Pictorial Component Abilities
Organismic-Developmental Interpretation of the Lateralization Work
Developmental Regression of Pictorial Depth Perception in the Neurologically Impaired: Future Directions
References
Chapter 8 Blind People Recognizing and Making Haptic Pictures
Introduction
Participants
Materials
Interview
Orientation of a Picturing Surface
Pictures Without Text
Drawing Tasks
Discussion
Conclusion
Appendix: The Nature of Haptics
References
Chapter 9 Picture Perception in Nonhuman Subjects
Introduction: The "Why Bother" Question
Questions About Animal Picture Perception: A Review of the Literature
Open Questions
Summary
Reference Notes
References
Subject Index
