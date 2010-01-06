The Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718638

The Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Neil Blitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718638
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Description

Topics will include: History, Etiology and Pathophysiology of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity; Clinical Diagnosis and Assessment of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus; Flexible Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options;  Rigid Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options; and Pediatric Metatarsus Adductus and Skewfoot Deformity.

English
© Saunders 2010
Saunders
9781437718638

Neil Blitz Author

Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

