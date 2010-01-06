The Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 27-1
Authors: Neil Blitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718638
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Topics will include: History, Etiology and Pathophysiology of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity; Clinical Diagnosis and Assessment of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus; Flexible Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options; Rigid Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options; and Pediatric Metatarsus Adductus and Skewfoot Deformity.
Neil Blitz Author
Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
