The Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 27-1

Topics will include: History, Etiology and Pathophysiology of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus Deformity; Clinical Diagnosis and Assessment of the Pediatric Pes Planovalgus; Flexible Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options; Rigid Pediatric Pes Planovalgus: Conservative and Surgical Treatment Options; and Pediatric Metatarsus Adductus and Skewfoot Deformity.