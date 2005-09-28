The Pediatric Glaucomas
1st Edition
Authors: Anil Mandal Peter Netland
eBook ISBN: 9780702038716
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673365
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th September 2005
Page Count: 132
Description
Here is a comprehensive and up-to-date source on the origins, diagnosis, and management of glaucomas in children. The authors balance evidence-based management guidelines with perspectives from their abundant direct clinical experience. Coverage includes the most recent advances in genetics, medical therapy, and surgical treatment...long-term management...treatment of intractable glaucomas...and other timely topics.
Key Features
- Explores the newest knowledge about epidemiology and genetics · medical therapies · surgical management · management of refractory glaucoma · long-term management · penetrating keratoplasty or aphakia/ pseudophakia in children with glaucoma · and much more.
- Combines evidence-based recommendations with the authors' expert observations and opinions.
- Reviews important historical developments in pediatric glaucoma treatment.
- Reflects the most recent terminology and classifications in the field.
- Uses full-color clinical photographs and line drawings to illustrate important visual concepts.
- Offers comprehensive references, as well as tables and figures that summarize information from the literature at a glance.
Table of Contents
- Historical Perspective of Developmental Glaucomas
2. Terminology and Classification of Developmental Glaucomas
3. Embryologic Basis of Developmental Glaucomas
4. Epidemiology and Genetics of Developmental Glaucomas
5. Pathology and Pathogenesis of Developmental Glaucomas
6. Primary Congenital Glaucoma
7. Secondary Congenital Glaucoma
8. Overview of the Management of Developmental Glaucomas
9. Medical Therapy of Pediatric Glaucoma
10. Initial Surgical Treatment of Congenital Glaucoma
11. Simultaneous Surgery for Bilateral Congenital Glaucoma
12. Management of Refractory Pediatric Glaucoma
13. Penetrating Keratoplasty in Children with Developmental Glaucomas
14. Glaucomas in Aphakia and Pseudophakia after Congenital Cataract Surgery
15. Management of Residual Vision in Pediatric Glaucoma
Index
About the Author
Anil Mandal
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Jasti Ramanamma Children's Eye Care Centre, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, India
Peter Netland
Affiliations and Expertise
Siegal Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Glaucoma Service, Hamilton Eye Institute, University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Memphis, TN
