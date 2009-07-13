The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook: Mobile Medicine Series, 4th Edition, by Myung K. Park, MD, FAAP, FACC, is a pediatrics reference that provides the practical knowledge you need to diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease. It emphasizes new medical management and surgical techniques, as well as the results of surgery for a number of cardiac conditions. A user-friendly organization helps to facilitate the decision making process, while revised coverage and new chapters reflect the rapid changes taking place in the field. Based on Dr. Park’s larger reference, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized book is a portable, succinct, and practical resource.