The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook
4th Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Description
The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook: Mobile Medicine Series, 4th Edition, by Myung K. Park, MD, FAAP, FACC, is a pediatrics reference that provides the practical knowledge you need to diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease. It emphasizes new medical management and surgical techniques, as well as the results of surgery for a number of cardiac conditions. A user-friendly organization helps to facilitate the decision making process, while revised coverage and new chapters reflect the rapid changes taking place in the field. Based on Dr. Park’s larger reference, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized book is a portable, succinct, and practical resource.
Key Features
- Features a user-friendly organization designed to facilitate the decision making process.
- Offers comprehensive and reliable information in a quick-access format.
- Includes abundant illustrations that offer a quick and in-depth understanding of the material covered.
- Provides portable access to practical, clinical information that you can consult on the go.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 13th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096621
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416064435
About the Author
Myung Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
