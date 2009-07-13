The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416064435, 9780323096621

The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook

4th Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Myung Park Myung Park
eBook ISBN: 9780323096621
Paperback ISBN: 9781416064435
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th July 2009
Page Count: 452
Description

The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook: Mobile Medicine Series, 4th Edition, by Myung K. Park, MD, FAAP, FACC, is a pediatrics reference that provides the practical knowledge you need to diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease. It emphasizes new medical management and surgical techniques, as well as the results of surgery for a number of cardiac conditions. A user-friendly organization helps to facilitate the decision making process, while revised coverage and new chapters reflect the rapid changes taking place in the field. Based on Dr. Park’s larger reference, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized book is a portable, succinct, and practical resource.

Key Features

  • Features a user-friendly organization designed to facilitate the decision making process.
  • Offers comprehensive and reliable information in a quick-access format.
  • Includes abundant illustrations that offer a quick and in-depth understanding of the material covered.
  • Provides portable access to practical, clinical information that you can consult on the go.

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323096621
Paperback ISBN:
9781416064435

About the Author

Myung Park

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

