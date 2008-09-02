The Pearl Oyster - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529763, 9780080931777

The Pearl Oyster

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Southgate John Lucas
eBook ISBN: 9780080931777
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529763
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd September 2008
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
85.00
72.25
125.44
106.62
122.00
103.70
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
71.00
60.35
88.95
75.61
117.00
99.45
109.00
92.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Contrary to a generally held view that pearls are found by chance in oysters, almost all are now produced from farms. This book is a comprehensive treatment of all aspects of the biology of pearl oysters, their anatomy, reproduction, genetics, diseases, etc. It considers how they are farmed from spawning and culturing larvae in hatcheries to adults in the ocean; how various environmental factors, including pollution affect them; and how modern techniques are successfully producing large numbers of cultured pearls. This is the ultimate reference source on pearl oysters and the culture of pearls, written and edited by a number of scientists who are world experts in their fields.

Key Features

•Comprehensive treatment of pearl oyster biology and pearl culture •Written by the top world authorities •Highly illustrated and figured •Of practical relevance to a broad readership, from professional biologists to those involved in the practicalities and practice of pearl production

Readership

Oyster, mollusc and marine biologists. Aquaculturalists and practioners in oyster culture

Table of Contents

Introduction; Taxonomy and phylogeny, Soft tissue anatomy; shell, structure and biomineralisation,; Feeding and metabolism, Reproduction development and growth; Environmental influences, Pearl oyster culture; Pearl production; Exploitation and culture of major commercial species; The pearl market; Disease and predation; Population genetics and stock improvement; Economics of pearl farming; Environmental impacts of pearl farming; Biofouling; Future development

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931777
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529763

About the Editor

Paul Southgate

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Marine & Tropical Biology, James Cook University Townsville, Queensland, Austalia

John Lucas

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Marine Studies, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Queensland, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.