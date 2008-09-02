The Pearl Oyster
1st Edition
Description
Contrary to a generally held view that pearls are found by chance in oysters, almost all are now produced from farms. This book is a comprehensive treatment of all aspects of the biology of pearl oysters, their anatomy, reproduction, genetics, diseases, etc. It considers how they are farmed from spawning and culturing larvae in hatcheries to adults in the ocean; how various environmental factors, including pollution affect them; and how modern techniques are successfully producing large numbers of cultured pearls. This is the ultimate reference source on pearl oysters and the culture of pearls, written and edited by a number of scientists who are world experts in their fields.
Key Features
•Comprehensive treatment of pearl oyster biology and pearl culture •Written by the top world authorities •Highly illustrated and figured •Of practical relevance to a broad readership, from professional biologists to those involved in the practicalities and practice of pearl production
Readership
Oyster, mollusc and marine biologists. Aquaculturalists and practioners in oyster culture
Table of Contents
Introduction; Taxonomy and phylogeny, Soft tissue anatomy; shell, structure and biomineralisation,; Feeding and metabolism, Reproduction development and growth; Environmental influences, Pearl oyster culture; Pearl production; Exploitation and culture of major commercial species; The pearl market; Disease and predation; Population genetics and stock improvement; Economics of pearl farming; Environmental impacts of pearl farming; Biofouling; Future development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 2nd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529763
About the Editor
Paul Southgate
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Marine & Tropical Biology, James Cook University Townsville, Queensland, Austalia
John Lucas
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Marine Studies, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Queensland, Australia