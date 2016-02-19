The Pea Crop
1st Edition
A Basis for Improvement
Description
The Pea Crop: A Basis for Improvement documents the proceedings of the University of Nottingham 40th Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the School of Agriculture, Sutton Bonington, 2-6 April 1984. The aim of the conference was to formulate a basis for improving the pea crop by bringing together international scientists to present research findings and review published work on a wide range of subject areas encompassing pea genetics, plant breeding, agronomy, crop and plant physiology, utilization, and marketing. This volume contains 42 papers organized into 10 parts. Part I discusses the production, research and development, and future prospects of the pea crop. The papers in Part II focus on the need to improve the pea crop. Part III examines the genetic aspects of improved pea crop production. Part IV deals with crop improvement techniques. The studies in Part V are devoted to the impact of the environment on crop growth. Part VI covers diseases, pests, and weed control while Part VII presents plant physiological studies. Part VIII takes up pea fruit and seed development. Part IX focuses on Rhizobium while Part X discusses the processing, marketing, and consumption of peas.
Table of Contents
I Opening Address
1 The Pea Crop—Agricultural Progress, Past, Present and Future
II Need for Improving the Pea Crop
2 Agronomic Problems Associated with the Pea Crop
3 The Need for Improved Pea-Crop Plant Ideotypes
III Genetic Potential for Improving the Pea Crop
4 The Pea Genome: a Source of Immense Variation
5 An Isozyme Linkage Map for Pisum sativum
6 The Control of Flowering and Internode Length in Pisum
7 Chromosome Variation in Peas and its Use in Genetics and Breeding
IV Steps Towards Crop Improvement
8 The Application of Plant Physiology to the Development of Dried Pea Crop Plants
9 Evaluation of Field-Plot Yield Estimates for Pea Varieties
10 Breeding for Yield in Combining Peas
11 Breeding for Cold Tolerance and Winter Hardiness in Pea
V Crop Growth in Relation to Environment
12 Models of Growth and Water Use of Field Peas (Pisum sativum L.)
13 The Influence of Soil Physical Conditions on the Growth, Development and Yield of Vining Peas (Pisum sativum L.)
14 Responses of Leafed and Leafless Peas to Soil Waterlogging
15 Temperature and Plant-Density Studies with Vining Peas
16 The Potential of Peas as a Forage in the Dryland Cropping Rotations of Western Asia
17 The Agronomic Effects of Peas in Rotation with Winter Wheat and Oilseed Rape—a Progress Report
VI Disease, Pest and Weed Control Considerations
18 Diseases of Peas: Their Importance and Opportunities for Breeding for Disease Resistance
19 The World Germplasm of Pisum sativum: Could it Be Used More Effectively to Produce Healthy Crops?
20 Inheritance and Expression of Resistance to Ascochyta pisi
21 Breeding for Resistance to Root-Rot Pathogens of Peas
22 Influence of Previous Legume Crops on Root Diseases in Peas and Beans
23 Pea Pests-Effect on Yield and Quality and Control Practices in the UK
24 Herbicides for Peas-Principles and Practices in the UK
VII Plant Physiological Studies
25 Physiology of Pea—A Comparison with Other Legumes in Terms of Economy of Carbon and Nitrogen in Whole-Plant and Organ Functioning
26 Growth and Photosynthesis of Different Pea Phenotypes
27 Genetic, Environmental and Interactive Components of Photosynthesis in Peas
28 Yield Components and Processes of Yield Production in Vining Peas
VIII The Pea Fruit and Seed
29 Genetic Variation for Pea-Seed Development
30 Pea-Fruit Development—A Role for Plant Hormones?
31 Carbon Dioxide Fixation in Developing Seeds
32 Variation in Pea-Seed Storage Proteins
33 Genetic and Environmental Components of Variation in Protein Content of Peas
34 Impaired Membrane Integrity—A Fundamental Cause of Seed-Quality Differences in Peas
IX Rhizobium
35 Rhizobium Genetics and its Applications
36 Strain Diversity of Rhizobium Nodulating the Pea Crop
37 Interactions between Nematodes and Rhizobium in Relation to Root Nodulation of Pea Plants
38 Nitrogen Fixation by Peas and Their Effect on Soil Fertility
X Utilization
39 Vining Peas—Processing and Marketing
40 Combining Peas for Human Consumption
41 Combining Peas for Animal Feed
42 Dried Peas—Marketing and EEC Policy
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 12th November 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164410