The Pea Crop: A Basis for Improvement documents the proceedings of the University of Nottingham 40th Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the School of Agriculture, Sutton Bonington, 2-6 April 1984. The aim of the conference was to formulate a basis for improving the pea crop by bringing together international scientists to present research findings and review published work on a wide range of subject areas encompassing pea genetics, plant breeding, agronomy, crop and plant physiology, utilization, and marketing. This volume contains 42 papers organized into 10 parts. Part I discusses the production, research and development, and future prospects of the pea crop. The papers in Part II focus on the need to improve the pea crop. Part III examines the genetic aspects of improved pea crop production. Part IV deals with crop improvement techniques. The studies in Part V are devoted to the impact of the environment on crop growth. Part VI covers diseases, pests, and weed control while Part VII presents plant physiological studies. Part VIII takes up pea fruit and seed development. Part IX focuses on Rhizobium while Part X discusses the processing, marketing, and consumption of peas.

Table of Contents



I Opening Address

1 The Pea Crop—Agricultural Progress, Past, Present and Future

II Need for Improving the Pea Crop

2 Agronomic Problems Associated with the Pea Crop

3 The Need for Improved Pea-Crop Plant Ideotypes

III Genetic Potential for Improving the Pea Crop

4 The Pea Genome: a Source of Immense Variation

5 An Isozyme Linkage Map for Pisum sativum

6 The Control of Flowering and Internode Length in Pisum

7 Chromosome Variation in Peas and its Use in Genetics and Breeding

IV Steps Towards Crop Improvement

8 The Application of Plant Physiology to the Development of Dried Pea Crop Plants

9 Evaluation of Field-Plot Yield Estimates for Pea Varieties

10 Breeding for Yield in Combining Peas

11 Breeding for Cold Tolerance and Winter Hardiness in Pea

V Crop Growth in Relation to Environment

12 Models of Growth and Water Use of Field Peas (Pisum sativum L.)

13 The Influence of Soil Physical Conditions on the Growth, Development and Yield of Vining Peas (Pisum sativum L.)

14 Responses of Leafed and Leafless Peas to Soil Waterlogging

15 Temperature and Plant-Density Studies with Vining Peas

16 The Potential of Peas as a Forage in the Dryland Cropping Rotations of Western Asia

17 The Agronomic Effects of Peas in Rotation with Winter Wheat and Oilseed Rape—a Progress Report

VI Disease, Pest and Weed Control Considerations

18 Diseases of Peas: Their Importance and Opportunities for Breeding for Disease Resistance

19 The World Germplasm of Pisum sativum: Could it Be Used More Effectively to Produce Healthy Crops?

20 Inheritance and Expression of Resistance to Ascochyta pisi

21 Breeding for Resistance to Root-Rot Pathogens of Peas

22 Influence of Previous Legume Crops on Root Diseases in Peas and Beans

23 Pea Pests-Effect on Yield and Quality and Control Practices in the UK

24 Herbicides for Peas-Principles and Practices in the UK

VII Plant Physiological Studies

25 Physiology of Pea—A Comparison with Other Legumes in Terms of Economy of Carbon and Nitrogen in Whole-Plant and Organ Functioning

26 Growth and Photosynthesis of Different Pea Phenotypes

27 Genetic, Environmental and Interactive Components of Photosynthesis in Peas

28 Yield Components and Processes of Yield Production in Vining Peas

VIII The Pea Fruit and Seed

29 Genetic Variation for Pea-Seed Development

30 Pea-Fruit Development—A Role for Plant Hormones?

31 Carbon Dioxide Fixation in Developing Seeds

32 Variation in Pea-Seed Storage Proteins

33 Genetic and Environmental Components of Variation in Protein Content of Peas

34 Impaired Membrane Integrity—A Fundamental Cause of Seed-Quality Differences in Peas

IX Rhizobium

35 Rhizobium Genetics and its Applications

36 Strain Diversity of Rhizobium Nodulating the Pea Crop

37 Interactions between Nematodes and Rhizobium in Relation to Root Nodulation of Pea Plants

38 Nitrogen Fixation by Peas and Their Effect on Soil Fertility

X Utilization

39 Vining Peas—Processing and Marketing

40 Combining Peas for Human Consumption

41 Combining Peas for Animal Feed

42 Dried Peas—Marketing and EEC Policy

List of Participants

Index