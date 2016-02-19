The Pathogens, the Infections, and the Consequences
1st Edition
Diseases Caused by Protista
Description
Infectious Blood Diseases of Man and Animals: Diseases Caused by Protista, Volume II: The Pathogens, the Infections, and the Consequences focuses on the study of metabolic, immuno-pathologic, taxonomic, ultrastructural, locomotor, ecologic, zoonotic, and other features of the protistan blood diseases.
The book first discusses the diseases of particular interest to man, including bartonellosis, malaria, and human trypanosomiases. Topics include types of human infection, pathology and pathogenesis, immunology, chemotherapy, transmission and epidemiology, human and simian malaria, and geographical distribution and prevalence. The publication also ponders on Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi infection, as well as pathology, pathogenesis, immunology, and transmission.
The manuscript elaborates on relapsing fevers, babesiosis, theileriasis, and trypanosomiasis. Discussions focus on development in tick vector, resistance, prevention and control, clinical syndrome, chemotherapy, and immunity and immunization.
The text is a valuable reference for students interested the diseases caused by Protista.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume
Part III: Diseases of Particular Interest to Man
15. Bartonellosis
I. Introduction
II. Human Bartonella Infection
III. Bartonella bacilliformis; Bartonellosis
IV. Types of Human Infection
V. Pathology and Pathogenesis
VI. Diagnosis
VII. Immunology
VIII. Chemotherapy
IX. Transmission and Epidemiology
X. Control
XI. Appendix-Thailand Febrile Anemia
References
16. Malaria
I. Human Malaria
II. Simian Malaria
III. Hepatocystis
References
17. The Human Trypanosomiases
Part I. African Trypanosomiasis
I. Synonyms
II. Definition and Characteristics
III. History
IV. Geographical Distribution and Prevalence
V. The Etiological Agents
VI. Clinical Description: Variants
VII. Laboratory Diagnosis and Data
VIII. Pathology and Pathogenesis
IX. Trypanocidal Agents
X. Transmission and Epidemiology: Control
XI. Control
XII. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Part II. Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi Infection
I. Synonyms
II. Definition and Characteristics
III. General Considerations
IV. Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi
V. Clinical Description; Regional Variants
VI. Diagnosis and Laboratory Findings
VII. Pathology
VIII. Pathogenesis
IX. Immunology
X. Therapy and Prophylaxis
XI. Transmission
XII. Epidemiology and Control
References
Part III. Other Human Trypanosome Infections
I. Trypanosoma rangeli
II. Miscellaneous Reported Infections in Man
References
18. Relapsing Fevers
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Louse- and Tick-Borne Relapsing Fevers
III. Louse-Borne Relapsing Fever
IV. Tick-Borne East African Relapsing Fever
V. The Relapsing Fevers: Their Clinical Description, Immunology, and Treatment
References
Part IV: Diseases of Domestic and Common Laboratory Animals
19. Babesiosis
I. Introduction
II. Classification of the Babesia
III. Family Babesiidae (Poche, 1913)
IV. Development in the Vertebrate Host
V. Development in the Tick Vector
VI. Resistance
VII. Ecological Factors
VIII. Pathogenesis
IX. Treatment
X. Prevention and Control
XI. Individual Species
References
20. Theileriasis
I. Introduction
II. Life Cycle of the Genus Theileria
III. Transmission of the Theileriases
IV. Pathogenesis and Behavior in the Vertebrate Host
V. The Clinical Syndrome
VI. Pathology
VII. Immunity and Immunization
VIII. Diagnosis
IX. Chemotherapy
X. Control
References
21. Trypanosomiasis
I. Introduction
II. Arrangement of Information
III. Systematic
IV. Conclusion
References
22. Haemobartonellosis, Eperythrozoonosis, Grahamellosis, and Ehrliehiosis
I. The Haemobartonellae
II. The Eperythrozoa
III. The Grahamellae
IV. Ehrlichiae
References
23. Anaplasmosis
I. Introduction
II. Protistology
III. Problem of Classification
IV. Epizootiology
V. Arthropod Vectors
VI. Immunity
VII. Pathogenesis
VIII. Diagnosis
IX. Therapy
X. General Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270678