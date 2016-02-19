Infectious Blood Diseases of Man and Animals: Diseases Caused by Protista, Volume II: The Pathogens, the Infections, and the Consequences focuses on the study of metabolic, immuno-pathologic, taxonomic, ultrastructural, locomotor, ecologic, zoonotic, and other features of the protistan blood diseases. The book first discusses the diseases of particular interest to man, including bartonellosis, malaria, and human trypanosomiases. Topics include types of human infection, pathology and pathogenesis, immunology, chemotherapy, transmission and epidemiology, human and simian malaria, and geographical distribution and prevalence. The publication also ponders on Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi infection, as well as pathology, pathogenesis, immunology, and transmission. The manuscript elaborates on relapsing fevers, babesiosis, theileriasis, and trypanosomiasis. Discussions focus on development in tick vector, resistance, prevention and control, clinical syndrome, chemotherapy, and immunity and immunization. The text is a valuable reference for students interested the diseases caused by Protista.

Part III: Diseases of Particular Interest to Man

15. Bartonellosis

I. Introduction

II. Human Bartonella Infection

III. Bartonella bacilliformis; Bartonellosis

IV. Types of Human Infection

V. Pathology and Pathogenesis

VI. Diagnosis

VII. Immunology

VIII. Chemotherapy

IX. Transmission and Epidemiology

X. Control

XI. Appendix-Thailand Febrile Anemia

References

16. Malaria

I. Human Malaria

II. Simian Malaria

III. Hepatocystis

References

17. The Human Trypanosomiases

Part I. African Trypanosomiasis

I. Synonyms

II. Definition and Characteristics

III. History

IV. Geographical Distribution and Prevalence

V. The Etiological Agents

VI. Clinical Description: Variants

VII. Laboratory Diagnosis and Data

VIII. Pathology and Pathogenesis

IX. Trypanocidal Agents

X. Transmission and Epidemiology: Control

XI. Control

XII. Conclusions and Prospects

References

Part II. Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi Infection

I. Synonyms

II. Definition and Characteristics

III. General Considerations

IV. Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi

V. Clinical Description; Regional Variants

VI. Diagnosis and Laboratory Findings

VII. Pathology

VIII. Pathogenesis

IX. Immunology

X. Therapy and Prophylaxis

XI. Transmission

XII. Epidemiology and Control

References

Part III. Other Human Trypanosome Infections

I. Trypanosoma rangeli

II. Miscellaneous Reported Infections in Man

References

18. Relapsing Fevers

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Louse- and Tick-Borne Relapsing Fevers

III. Louse-Borne Relapsing Fever

IV. Tick-Borne East African Relapsing Fever

V. The Relapsing Fevers: Their Clinical Description, Immunology, and Treatment

References

Part IV: Diseases of Domestic and Common Laboratory Animals

19. Babesiosis

I. Introduction

II. Classification of the Babesia

III. Family Babesiidae (Poche, 1913)

IV. Development in the Vertebrate Host

V. Development in the Tick Vector

VI. Resistance

VII. Ecological Factors

VIII. Pathogenesis

IX. Treatment

X. Prevention and Control

XI. Individual Species

References

20. Theileriasis

I. Introduction

II. Life Cycle of the Genus Theileria

III. Transmission of the Theileriases

IV. Pathogenesis and Behavior in the Vertebrate Host

V. The Clinical Syndrome

VI. Pathology

VII. Immunity and Immunization

VIII. Diagnosis

IX. Chemotherapy

X. Control

References

21. Trypanosomiasis

I. Introduction

II. Arrangement of Information

III. Systematic

IV. Conclusion

References

22. Haemobartonellosis, Eperythrozoonosis, Grahamellosis, and Ehrliehiosis

I. The Haemobartonellae

II. The Eperythrozoa

III. The Grahamellae

IV. Ehrlichiae

References

23. Anaplasmosis

I. Introduction

II. Protistology

III. Problem of Classification

IV. Epizootiology

V. Arthropod Vectors

VI. Immunity

VII. Pathogenesis

VIII. Diagnosis

IX. Therapy

X. General Remarks

References

