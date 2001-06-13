The Parathyroids
2nd Edition
Basic and Clinical Concepts
Description
Written by world experts, this books follows upon the monumental success of the first edition of The Parathyroids, which was universally acclaimed as the best text on the subject. An authoritative reference that spans the basic science of parathyroid hormone treatment to major clinical disorders in a superb, single compendium, The Parathyroids offers an objective and authoritative view on controversial clinical issues in this rapidly changing field. Every medical school library and virtually every major hospital library will need this book as a reference for students and clinicians.
Key Features
- Offers objective and authoritative reviews on controversial clinical issues
- Written by world experts on parathyroid hormone and its disorders
- Superb, state-of-the-art compendium in one convenient volume
- Bridges basic science of parathyroid hormone to major clinical disorders
- Practical information on clinical management of parathyroid hormone disorders
Readership
Students, researchers, fellows, and professionals in endocrinology and bone/mineral research.
Table of Contents
Basic Elements of the Parathyroid System
Embryology, Anatomy, and Pathology
Parathyroid Hormone: Gene Structure, Biosynthesis, Metabolism
Parathyroid Hormone-related Protein: Gene Structure, Biosynthesis, Metabolism
Structure-function Analysis of PTH and PTHRP
Receptors for Parathyroid Hormone and PTHRP: Signaling and Regulation
Nuclear targeting: Signaling for PTHRP
Signal Transduction of PTH and PTHRP
Receptors and Signaling for Calcium Ion
Immunoassays for PTH and PTHRP: Clinical Applications
Physiological Aspects of the Parathyroids
Physiology of Calcium Homeostasis
Anabolic and Catabolic Effects of Parathyroid Hormone on Bone: Interaction with Growth Factors
Cellular Actions of Parathyroid Hormone on Osteoblast and Osteoclast Differentiation
Physiological Actions of PTH and PTHRP I: Skeletal Actions
Physiological Actions of PTH and PTHRP II: Renal Actions
Physiological Actions of PTH and PTHRP III: Chondrocyte, Tooth, and Bone Development
Physiological Actions of PTH and PTHRP IV: Vascular and Cardiovascular, Neurological Actions
Physiological Actions of PTH and PTHRP V: Mammary, Reproductive, Epidermal, and Pancreatic Tissue - PTH and PTHRP as Polyhormones
Clinical Aspects Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Normal and Abnormal Growth of Parathyroid Cells
Molecular Genetics of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Clinical Presentation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism: US
Clinical Presentation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism: Europe
Clinical Presentation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism: India, Brazil, China
Clinical Course of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Bone Turnover in Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Cytokines in Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Histomorphometric Analysis of Bone in Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Nephrolithiasis in Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Guidelines for the Medical or Surgical Management of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Medical Management of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Preoperative Localization of Parathyroid Tissue in Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Surgical Management of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Ectopic Locations of Parathyroid Glands
Parathyroid Carcinoma
Acute Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type I
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type II
Familial Forms of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Familial Hypocalciuric Hypercalce Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Parathyroids in Renal Disease: Pathophysiology Hyperparathyroidism in Renal Failure: Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Management Special Considerations Evaluation of the Hypercalcemic Patient: Differential Diagnosis Hypercalce Due to PTHRP Other Local and Ectopic Secretion Syndromes Associated with Hypercalce Jansen's Disease Acute Management of Hypercalce Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Other Causes of Hypercalce in Children and Adolescents The Hypoparathyroid States Hypoparathyroidism in Differential Diagnosis of Hypocalce Parathyroid Function in Magnesium Deficiency Molecular Genetics of Hypoparathyroidism Autoimmune Aspects of Hypoparathyroidism Pseudohypoparathyroidism: Clinical, Biochemical, and Molecular features Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism The Parathyroids in Osteoporosis Parathyroid Function in the Normal Aging Process Parathyroid Function and Responsiveness in Osteoporosis Parathyroid Hormone and Growth Hormone in the Treatment of Osteoporosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 881
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 13th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525778
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120986514
About the Editor
John P. Bilezikian
Dr. John P. Bilezikian, the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silberberg Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pharmacology at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University is Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Director of the Metabolic Bone Diseases Program at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his undergraduate training at Harvard College and his medical training at the College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed four years of house staff training (internship, residency and Chief Residency) on the Medical Service at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his training in Metabolic Bone Diseases and in Endocrinology at the NIH in the Mineral Metabolism Branch under the tutelage of Dr. Gerald Aurbach.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology; Chief, Division of Endocrinology; Director, Metabolic Bone Diseases Program, Departments of Medicine and Pharmacology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
Robert Marcus
Dr. Marcus is Professor-Emeritus, Stanford University, where he served on the full-time medical faculty for almost 25 years, before joining the Emeritus faculty in 2001. At Stanford, he was located at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Palo Alto California, where he served as Director of the Aging Study Unit of the Geriatrics Research, Education, & Clinical Center from 1982-2001. Dr. Marcus enjoyed a long career as a clinical investigator in the fields of bone and mineral metabolism and osteoporosis medicine. His own research interests included diagnosis and therapy of primary hyperpara-thyroidism, interactions of the parathyroid-vitamin D axis with estrogen, age-related changes in the growth hormone-IGF axis, effects of growth hormone replacement for older men and women, metabolic and musculoskeletal effects of resistance exercise in older men and women, adolescent bone acquisition, and osteoporosis therapeutics. Dr. Marcus’ laboratory was a study site for many of the pivotal clinical trials in the osteoporosis field. These include the NIH Post-menopausal Estrogen/Progestin Interventions Trial (PEPI), Merck’s Fracture Intervention Trial (FIT), Lilly’s Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Intervention (MORE), and Lilly’s registration trial of recombinant PTH(1-34) in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. In 2001. Dr. Marcus joined the US Affiliate of Eli Lilly & Company to support Lilly’s program in Osteoporosis and Skeletal Medicine. From 2003 until his retirement from Lilly in 2008, Dr. Marcus was the lead physician for the Forteo team at Lilly. He has published more than 150 research papers, editorials, and reviews. Dr. Marcus served as President of the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research in 2000-2001.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, USA
Michael Levine
Dr. Michael A. Levine is Chief of Endocrinology and Diabetes and Director of the Center for Bone Health at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Levine holds the Lester Baker Endowed Chair and is Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Dr. Levine’s research focuses on the genetic basis of disorders of bone and mineral metabolism and complements his clinical expertise in endocrine diseases that affect bone and mineral metabolism. His approach is to apply molecular and genetic tools to analyze the basis of altered hormone action, particularly in G protein-coupled signal transduction systems that affect growth and development. He has identified or contributed to the molecular basis of several inherited disorders of bone and mineral metabolism, including familial hypoparathyroidism, pseudohypoparathyroidism, cherubism, and the McCune Albright syndrome. His research interests now extend to the molecular events that control embryological development of the parathyroid glands and genetic modifiers of vitamin D action.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Reviews
"...a comprehensive source of information that most endocrinologists will want to have on their bookshelves." -TRENDS IN ENDOCRINOLOGY AND METABOLISM (April 2003) "It represents a significant contribution to the field, and likely will continue to do so for many editions." —Bart L. Clarke, Mayo Clinic, for DOODY PUBLISHING REVIEWS (2002)