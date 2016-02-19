The Paper-making Machine
1st Edition
Its Invention, Evolution, and Development
Description
The Paper-making Machine: It’s Invention, Evolution and Development covers the history of the paper-making machine and its origin and how it developed. This book is organized into 15 chapters, and starts with the discussion of the origin of the first paper-machine way back from A.D. 105 in China. The subsequent chapter deals with the development of the paper-machine where the British improved the machine and were then widely used by people. This topic is followed by discussions on the progress of paper making in 1830-1835 where an advanced type of Fourdrinier machine was introduced by Matthew Towgood and Leapidge South. Other chapters describe further improvements on the Fourdrinier machines and the paper-makings on the late 1800’s. The last chapter considers the standardization of the paper-making machine during 1870-1890. This book will be of value to machine inventors and those who work in printing presses.
Table of Contents
- Inside Front Cover
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter 1: The First Paper-making Machine
- Chapter 2: The First British Paper-making Machine Patent
- Chapter 3: The Paper-making Machine of 1807
- THE INTENDED LONDON PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
- Chapter 4: The Fourdriniers’ Struggle for Development
- Chapter 5: The Chain-mould Paper-making Machine
- Chapter 6: The Dickinson Cylinder-mould Machine
- Chapter 7: The Chain-mould and Fourdrinier Machines combined
- Chapter 8: The Invention of the Dandy-roll or Riding-roller
- Chapter 9: The Dickinson Suction-roll and other Developments
- Chapter 10: Progress in Paper-making, 1830–35
- Chapter 11: Improvements to Fourdrinier Machines
- Chapter 12: Early Victorian Paper-making Machines: Modifications and Inventions
- Chapter 13: The Bryan Donkin Company
- Specification
- Notes
- Chapter 14: Paper-making in the 1860’s
- REPORT OF JURORS OF 1851 EXHIBITION ON THE PROGRESS OF PAPER-MAKING BY MACHINE
- Description of working of paper-making machine taken from the Cyclopaedia of Useful Arts, 1866 (Fig. 1, No. 130)
- Chapter 15: Standardization of the Paper-making Machine, 1870–90
- APPENDIXES
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 2
- Appendix 3
- Appendix 4
- Appendix 5
- Appendix 6
- BIOGRAPHIES OF THE PAPER-MACHINE MAKERS
- Nicolas Louis Robert
- The Didot Family
- John Gamble
- Henry Fourdrinier
- John Hall, 1764–1836
- Bryan Donkin
- John Dickinson, 1782–1869
- The Ibotson Family
- The Bertrams
- George Tidcombe and the Watford Engineering Works
- Bentley and Jackson
- Early Pioneers in the United States
- Escher Wyss of Zürich
- Johann Voith
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279602