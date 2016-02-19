The Paper-making Machine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080019758, 9781483279602

The Paper-making Machine

1st Edition

Its Invention, Evolution, and Development

Authors: R. H. Clapperton
eBook ISBN: 9781483279602
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 366
Description

The Paper-making Machine: It’s Invention, Evolution and Development covers the history of the paper-making machine and its origin and how it developed. This book is organized into 15 chapters, and starts with the discussion of the origin of the first paper-machine way back from A.D. 105 in China. The subsequent chapter deals with the development of the paper-machine where the British improved the machine and were then widely used by people. This topic is followed by discussions on the progress of paper making in 1830-1835 where an advanced type of Fourdrinier machine was introduced by Matthew Towgood and Leapidge South. Other chapters describe further improvements on the Fourdrinier machines and the paper-makings on the late 1800’s. The last chapter considers the standardization of the paper-making machine during 1870-1890. This book will be of value to machine inventors and those who work in printing presses.

Table of Contents

  • Inside Front Cover
  • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • INTRODUCTION
  • Chapter 1: The First Paper-making Machine
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 2: The First British Paper-making Machine Patent
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 3: The Paper-making Machine of 1807
    • Publisher Summary
    • THE INTENDED LONDON PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
  • Chapter 4: The Fourdriniers’ Struggle for Development
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 5: The Chain-mould Paper-making Machine
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 6: The Dickinson Cylinder-mould Machine
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 7: The Chain-mould and Fourdrinier Machines combined
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 8: The Invention of the Dandy-roll or Riding-roller
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 9: The Dickinson Suction-roll and other Developments
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 10: Progress in Paper-making, 1830–35
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 11: Improvements to Fourdrinier Machines
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 12: Early Victorian Paper-making Machines: Modifications and Inventions
    • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter 13: The Bryan Donkin Company
    • Publisher Summary
    • Specification
    • Notes
  • Chapter 14: Paper-making in the 1860’s
    • Publisher Summary
    • REPORT OF JURORS OF 1851 EXHIBITION ON THE PROGRESS OF PAPER-MAKING BY MACHINE
    • Description of working of paper-making machine taken from the Cyclopaedia of Useful Arts, 1866 (Fig. 1, No. 130)
  • Chapter 15: Standardization of the Paper-making Machine, 1870–90
    • Publisher Summary
  • APPENDIXES
    • Appendix 1
    • Appendix 2
    • Appendix 3
    • Appendix 4
    • Appendix 5
    • Appendix 6
  • BIOGRAPHIES OF THE PAPER-MACHINE MAKERS
    • Nicolas Louis Robert
    • The Didot Family
    • John Gamble
    • Henry Fourdrinier
    • John Hall, 1764–1836
    • Bryan Donkin
    • John Dickinson, 1782–1869
    • The Ibotson Family
    • The Bertrams
    • George Tidcombe and the Watford Engineering Works
    • Bentley and Jackson
    • Early Pioneers in the United States
    • Escher Wyss of Zürich
    • Johann Voith
    • Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279602

About the Author

R. H. Clapperton

