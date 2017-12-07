The Pancreas Revisited, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Surgical Clinics of North America
The Pancreas Revisited
Foreword
Preface: A Symposium on Pancreatic Cancer: Time for a Paradigm Shift. An Overview and Personal Reflections
Prevention and Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
Preoperative Evaluation of a Pancreas Mass: Diagnostic Options
Screening of Patients at Risk for Familial Pancreatic Cancer: What Is Beneficial?
Preoperative Stenting for Benign and Malignant Periampullary Diseases: Unnecessary if Not Harmful
A Tale of 2 Techniques: Preoperative Biliary Drainage and Routine Surgical Drainage with Pancreaticoduodenectomy
Timing of Pancreatic Resection and Patient Outcomes: Is There a Difference?
Cancer of the Pancreas—Actual 5, 10, and 20D Year Survival: The Lucky and Fortunate Few
Rare, Uncommon, and Unusual Complications After Pancreaticoduodenal Resection
Adjuvant or Neoadjuvant Therapy in the Treatment in Pancreatic Malignancies: Where Are We?
The Evolving Role of Radiation in Pancreatic Cancer
Nonoperative Ablation of Pancreatic Neoplasms
Incidental Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm, Cystic or Premalignant Lesions of the Pancreas: The Case for Aggressive
Nonfunctioning Incidental Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Who, When, and How to Treat?
Rare Tumors and Lesions of the Pancreas
Ex Vivo Resection and Autotransplantation for Pancreatic Neoplasms
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Management of Pancreatic Cancer, and is edited by Dr. Avram Cooperman. Articles will include: Is preclinical diagnosis / or prevention of cancer of the pancreas be possible?; Preoperative evaluation of a pancreas mass: diagnostic options; Clinical evaluation of a pancreatic mass: what is essential and practical from a therapeutic standpoint?; Screening of patients at risk for familial pancreatic cancer— what is beneﬁcial?; Incidental IPMN, cystic /premalignant lesions of the pancreas: the case for selective, conservative management; Preoperative stenting for benign and malignant periampullary cancer: the case for selective application; Preoperative stenting for benign and malignant periampullary diseases: unnecessary if not harmful?; Timing of pancreatic resection and patient outcomes: is there a difference?; Outcome analysis for pancreatic surgery: actual vs actuarial methods?; The role of radiation in pancreatic cancer: the European and American view; Adjuvant or neoadjuvant therapy in the treatment in pancreatic malignancies: Where are we?; Nonoperative Ablation of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Incidental IPMN, cystic/ premalignant lesions of the pancreas: The case for aggressive management; Ex Vivo surgery for low grade tumors involving celiac and superior mesenteric arteries; and more!
English
- English
© Elsevier 2018
- © Elsevier 2018
7th December 2017
- 7th December 2017
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323570039
- 9780323570039
9780323570022
- 9780323570022
About the Authors
Avram Cooperman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Surgical Oncology Mount Sinai Beth Israel New York, NY