The Pancreas Revisited, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-1

Surgical Clinics of North America

The Pancreas Revisited

Foreword

Preface: A Symposium on Pancreatic Cancer: Time for a Paradigm Shift. An Overview and Personal Reflections

Prevention and Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Preoperative Evaluation of a Pancreas Mass: Diagnostic Options

Screening of Patients at Risk for Familial Pancreatic Cancer: What Is Beneficial?

Preoperative Stenting for Benign and Malignant Periampullary Diseases: Unnecessary if Not Harmful

A Tale of 2 Techniques: Preoperative Biliary Drainage and Routine Surgical Drainage with Pancreaticoduodenectomy

Timing of Pancreatic Resection and Patient Outcomes: Is There a Difference?

Cancer of the Pancreas—Actual 5, 10, and 20D Year Survival: The Lucky and Fortunate Few

Rare, Uncommon, and Unusual Complications After Pancreaticoduodenal Resection

Adjuvant or Neoadjuvant Therapy in the Treatment in Pancreatic Malignancies: Where Are We?

The Evolving Role of Radiation in Pancreatic Cancer

Nonoperative Ablation of Pancreatic Neoplasms

Incidental Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm, Cystic or Premalignant Lesions of the Pancreas: The Case for Aggressive

Nonfunctioning Incidental Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Who, When, and How to Treat?

Rare Tumors and Lesions of the Pancreas

Ex Vivo Resection and Autotransplantation for Pancreatic Neoplasms