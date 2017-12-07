The Pancreas Revisited, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323570022, 9780323570039

The Pancreas Revisited, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-1

1st Edition

Authors: Avram Cooperman
eBook ISBN: 9780323570039
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323570022
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Clinics of North America

The Pancreas Revisited

Foreword

Preface: A Symposium on Pancreatic Cancer: Time for a Paradigm Shift. An Overview and Personal Reflections

Prevention and Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Preoperative Evaluation of a Pancreas Mass: Diagnostic Options

Screening of Patients at Risk for Familial Pancreatic Cancer: What Is Beneficial?

Preoperative Stenting for Benign and Malignant Periampullary Diseases: Unnecessary if Not Harmful

A Tale of 2 Techniques: Preoperative Biliary Drainage and Routine Surgical Drainage with Pancreaticoduodenectomy

Timing of Pancreatic Resection and Patient Outcomes: Is There a Difference?

Cancer of the Pancreas—Actual 5, 10, and 20D Year Survival: The Lucky and Fortunate Few

Rare, Uncommon, and Unusual Complications After Pancreaticoduodenal Resection

Adjuvant or Neoadjuvant Therapy in the Treatment in Pancreatic Malignancies: Where Are We?

The Evolving Role of Radiation in Pancreatic Cancer

Nonoperative Ablation of Pancreatic Neoplasms

Incidental Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm, Cystic or Premalignant Lesions of the Pancreas: The Case for Aggressive

Nonfunctioning Incidental Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Who, When, and How to Treat?

Rare Tumors and Lesions of the Pancreas

Ex Vivo Resection and Autotransplantation for Pancreatic Neoplasms

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Management of Pancreatic Cancer, and is edited by Dr. Avram Cooperman. Articles will include: Is preclinical diagnosis / or prevention of cancer of the pancreas be possible?; Preoperative evaluation of a pancreas mass: diagnostic options; Clinical evaluation of a pancreatic mass: what is essential and practical from a therapeutic standpoint?; Screening of patients at risk for familial pancreatic cancer— what is beneﬁcial?; Incidental IPMN, cystic /premalignant lesions of the pancreas: the case for selective, conservative management; Preoperative stenting for benign and malignant periampullary cancer: the case for selective application; Preoperative stenting for benign and malignant periampullary diseases: unnecessary if not harmful?; Timing of pancreatic resection and patient outcomes: is there a difference?; Outcome analysis for pancreatic surgery: actual vs actuarial methods?; The role of radiation in pancreatic cancer: the European and American view; Adjuvant or neoadjuvant therapy in the treatment in pancreatic malignancies: Where are we?; Nonoperative Ablation of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Incidental IPMN, cystic/ premalignant lesions of the pancreas: The case for aggressive management; Ex Vivo surgery for low grade tumors involving celiac and superior mesenteric arteries; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323570039
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323570022

About the Authors

Avram Cooperman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Surgical Oncology Mount Sinai Beth Israel New York, NY

