The Ozone Layer contains the proceedings of the Meeting of Experts on the Ozone Layer, organized by the United Nations Environment Programme and held in Washington, DC, on March 1-9, 1977. The papers review all aspects of the ozone layer, including the potential impact of stratospheric pollution and a reduction in the ozone layer on mankind, and encompass fields ranging from stratopheric physics and chemistry to biology, ecology, trade, and economics. This book is comprised of 23 papers and begins with a discussion on the environmental aspects of stratospheric ozone depletion and the effects of changing levels of ultraviolet radiation on phytoplankton, plants, timber production, and human health. Subsequent chapters explore some economic and social implications of a possible ban on the use of fluorocarbons; the link between atmospheric exchange processes and the ozone problem; and industry-sponsored studies on the effects of chlorofluorocarbons on the concentration of atmospheric ozone. The remaining chapters focus on stratospheric and ozone research activities in countries such as Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and the United States. This monograph will be a valuable resource for environmental scientists and policymakers.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Participants

Paper 1 Environmental Aspects of Stratospheric Ozone Depletion

Paper 2 Effects of Changing Levels of Ultraviolet Radiation on Phytoplankton

Paper 3 Effects of Changing Levels of Ultraviolet Radiation on Plant and Timber Production

Paper 4 Aircraft Engine Emissions

Paper 5 Effects of Ultra-Violet Radiation on Human Health

Paper 6 Atmospheric Ozone - a Survey of the Current State of Knowledge of the Ozone Layer

Paper 7 Ozone Layer and Development

Paper 8 Protection of the Ozone Layer - Some Economic and Social Implications of a Possible Ban on the Use of Fluorocarbons

Paper 9 A Review of the Industry-Sponsored Research into the Effects of Chlorofluorocarbons on the Concentration of Atmospheric Ozone

Paper 10 A Summary of the Research Program on the Effect of Fluorocarbons on the Atmosphere

Paper 11 ICSU Activities in the Field of Stratospheric Ozone including Possible Geophysical and Biological Consequences of Ozone Depletion

Paper 12 Stratospheric Ozone Depletion - an Environmental Impact Assessment

Paper 13 Atmospheric Exchange Processes and the Ozone Problem

Paper 14 Assessment of the Economic Impact of Restrictions on the Use of Fluorocarbons

Paper 15 An Outline of Current Monitoring and Research Being Carried out into Stratospheric Ozone and Related Subjects in Australia

Paper 16 Stratospheric and Ozone Research Activities in Canada

Paper 17 Sur l'Etude des Problèmes de l'Ozone Atmosphérique en Belgique

Paper 18 Research in the Field of the Stratospheric Ozone Layer - Federal Republic of Germany

Paper 19 Programme Francais de Recherche Sur L'Ozone Stratosphérique

Paper 20 A Report on Atmospheric Research Activities in Italy

Paper 21 Review of Research Activities Related to the Fluorocarbon Threat to the Ozone Layer - the Netherlands

Paper 22 U.K. Studies of the Stratosphere and the Possible Effects of Stratospheric Pollution

Paper 23 U.S. Investigations to Evaluate the Potential Threat of Stratospheric Ozone Diminution

UNEP Report of the Meeting

World Plan of Action