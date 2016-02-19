The Oxidation of Hydrocarbons in the Liquid Phase
1st Edition
Description
The Oxidation of Hydrocarbons in the Liquid Phase investigates the kinetics and mechanism of the oxidation of hydrocarbons in the liquid phase. Topics covered include the chain reactions taking place in the liquid-phase oxidation of hydrocarbons; the action of inhibitors on degenerately branched chain reactions; and the mechanism of inhibitor action during oxidations with molecular oxygen. The liquid-phase oxidation of some aryl-aliphatic hydrocarbons is also discussed. This book is comprised of 35 chapters and begins with an analysis of the chain processes taking place during the oxidation of hydrocarbons and how to stimulate slow chain branching reactions. The role of peroxides in the kinetics of liquid-phase oxidation processes is then considered, along with several elementary stages of the liquid-phase oxidation of hydrocarbons. Subsequent chapters explore the relationship between the length of unbranched chains and the concentration of oxidation products accumulating in the reaction mixture on the basis of the theory of degenerate chain branching; the effect of various inhibitors on the autocatalytic oxidation of cycloparaffins; the role of metals during the liquid-phase oxidation of fuels; and the oxidation of aromatic hydrocarbons with oxygen. The final chapter examines the behavior of lubricating oils in internal combustion engines, paying particular attention to the influence of temperature and oxygen on the oxidation of the oil both in bulk and in thin films. This monograph will appeal to chemists and engineers and those concerned with the establishment of a detailed mechanism of liquid-phase oxidation reactions.
Table of Contents
Foreword
The Problem of the Control of the Chain Reactions Taking Place in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons
The Role of Peroxides in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons
Some Elementary Stages in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons
The Influence of the Products of Slowly Developing Chain Reactions on the Length of the Unbranched Chain
Features of the Action of Inhibitors on Degenerately Branched Chain Reactions
The Influence of Inhibitors on the Kinetics of the Autoxidation of Hydrocarbons
The Mechanism of Inhibitor Action during Oxidations with Molecular Oxygen
The Use of Labeled Atoms to Study the Intermediate Reactions of Fatty Acids and Esters during the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffin Wax
The Mechanism of the Photo-Sensitization of the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of 2,7-Dimethyloctane with Molecular Oxygen
Oxidation-Reduction Systems as Oxidation Initiators in Hydrocarbon Media and the Mechanism of their Action
The Liquid-Phase Oxidation of n-Butane at Temperatures and Pressures Near to the Critical
Kinetics of the Cobalt Stearate Catalysed Oxidation of Cyclohexane
The Dual Function of Metal Stearates in Oxidation Reactions of Hydrocarbons
The Change in Mechanism during the Oxidation of n-Decane
The Mechanism of the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffinic Hydrocarbons
The Kinetics and Chemistry of the Oxidation of n-Hexadecane
The Oxidation of Hexenes
On the Mechanism of the Autoxidation of Cyclohexene
The Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Some Aryl-Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
The Kinetics of the Thermal Decomposition of Some Aryl-Aliphatic Hydroperoxides
A Study of the Oxidation of Tertiary Hydrocarbon Emulsions with Molecular Oxygen
The Oxidation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons with Oxygen
The Synthesis of Alkylated Hydroperoxides of the 1,1-Diphenylethane Series and the Application of Chromatographic Methods for their Separation
Concomitant Decarboxylation during the Autoxidation of Resin Acids
The Kinetics of the Interaction of Organic Peroxides and Iodide Ions
Quantitative Methods for the Determination of Fatty Acids of Normal Structure
The Production of Synthetic Fatty Acids by the Oxidation of Solid Hydrocarbons
The Oxidation of Hydrocarbons with High Molecular Weight to Fatty Acids
The Role of Mixed Manganese Oxides as Catalysts for the Oxidation of Paraffins with Atmospheric Oxygen
The Effect of Temperature and Catalyst on the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffin Wax to Monobasic Fatty Acids
The Production of Various Types of Acids from Petroleum Distillate
The Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Fuels under Storage Conditions
The Role of Metals in the Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Fuels in the Liquid Phase
The De-Activation of Metallic Catalysts for the Oxidation of Paraffinic Motor Oils by Additives
The Influence of Temperature and Oxygen on the Oxidation of Oil in Bulk and in Thin Films
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149257