The Oxidation of Hydrocarbons in the Liquid Phase investigates the kinetics and mechanism of the oxidation of hydrocarbons in the liquid phase. Topics covered include the chain reactions taking place in the liquid-phase oxidation of hydrocarbons; the action of inhibitors on degenerately branched chain reactions; and the mechanism of inhibitor action during oxidations with molecular oxygen. The liquid-phase oxidation of some aryl-aliphatic hydrocarbons is also discussed. This book is comprised of 35 chapters and begins with an analysis of the chain processes taking place during the oxidation of hydrocarbons and how to stimulate slow chain branching reactions. The role of peroxides in the kinetics of liquid-phase oxidation processes is then considered, along with several elementary stages of the liquid-phase oxidation of hydrocarbons. Subsequent chapters explore the relationship between the length of unbranched chains and the concentration of oxidation products accumulating in the reaction mixture on the basis of the theory of degenerate chain branching; the effect of various inhibitors on the autocatalytic oxidation of cycloparaffins; the role of metals during the liquid-phase oxidation of fuels; and the oxidation of aromatic hydrocarbons with oxygen. The final chapter examines the behavior of lubricating oils in internal combustion engines, paying particular attention to the influence of temperature and oxygen on the oxidation of the oil both in bulk and in thin films. This monograph will appeal to chemists and engineers and those concerned with the establishment of a detailed mechanism of liquid-phase oxidation reactions.

Table of Contents



Foreword

The Problem of the Control of the Chain Reactions Taking Place in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons

The Role of Peroxides in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons

Some Elementary Stages in the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbons

The Influence of the Products of Slowly Developing Chain Reactions on the Length of the Unbranched Chain

Features of the Action of Inhibitors on Degenerately Branched Chain Reactions

The Influence of Inhibitors on the Kinetics of the Autoxidation of Hydrocarbons

The Mechanism of Inhibitor Action during Oxidations with Molecular Oxygen

The Use of Labeled Atoms to Study the Intermediate Reactions of Fatty Acids and Esters during the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffin Wax

The Mechanism of the Photo-Sensitization of the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of 2,7-Dimethyloctane with Molecular Oxygen

Oxidation-Reduction Systems as Oxidation Initiators in Hydrocarbon Media and the Mechanism of their Action

The Liquid-Phase Oxidation of n-Butane at Temperatures and Pressures Near to the Critical

Kinetics of the Cobalt Stearate Catalysed Oxidation of Cyclohexane

The Dual Function of Metal Stearates in Oxidation Reactions of Hydrocarbons

The Change in Mechanism during the Oxidation of n-Decane

The Mechanism of the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffinic Hydrocarbons

The Kinetics and Chemistry of the Oxidation of n-Hexadecane

The Oxidation of Hexenes

On the Mechanism of the Autoxidation of Cyclohexene

The Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Some Aryl-Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

The Kinetics of the Thermal Decomposition of Some Aryl-Aliphatic Hydroperoxides

A Study of the Oxidation of Tertiary Hydrocarbon Emulsions with Molecular Oxygen

The Oxidation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons with Oxygen

The Synthesis of Alkylated Hydroperoxides of the 1,1-Diphenylethane Series and the Application of Chromatographic Methods for their Separation

Concomitant Decarboxylation during the Autoxidation of Resin Acids

The Kinetics of the Interaction of Organic Peroxides and Iodide Ions

Quantitative Methods for the Determination of Fatty Acids of Normal Structure

The Production of Synthetic Fatty Acids by the Oxidation of Solid Hydrocarbons

The Oxidation of Hydrocarbons with High Molecular Weight to Fatty Acids

The Role of Mixed Manganese Oxides as Catalysts for the Oxidation of Paraffins with Atmospheric Oxygen

The Effect of Temperature and Catalyst on the Liquid-Phase Oxidation of Paraffin Wax to Monobasic Fatty Acids

The Production of Various Types of Acids from Petroleum Distillate

The Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Fuels under Storage Conditions

The Role of Metals in the Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Fuels in the Liquid Phase

The De-Activation of Metallic Catalysts for the Oxidation of Paraffinic Motor Oils by Additives

The Influence of Temperature and Oxygen on the Oxidation of Oil in Bulk and in Thin Films

Name Index

Subject Index

