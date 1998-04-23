The Other Side of the Error Term - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825223, 9780080538273

The Other Side of the Error Term, Volume 125

1st Edition

Aging and Development as Model Systems in Cognitive Neuroscience

Editors: N. Raz
eBook ISBN: 9780080538273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444825223
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 23rd April 1998
Page Count: 457
Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Introduction (N. Raz). Developmental Instability and Phenotypic Variation in Neural Organization (R.A. Yeo, S.W. Gangestad). Animal Models of Developmental Dyslexia: Lessons from Developmental and Cognitive Neuroscience (G.D. Rosen). Electrophysiological Correlates of Early Speech Perception and Language Development During Infancy and Early Childhood (D.L. Molfese). Developmental and Individual Differences in Short-term Memory (J.S. Saults, N. Cowan). Lifespan Studies of Mental Chronometry: Insights Derived from Chronopsychophysiology (T.R. Bashore et al.). Differential Contribution of Frontal and Medial Temporal Lobes to Memory: Evidence from Focal Lesions and Normal Aging (E.L. Glisky). Does Working Memory Work in Language Comprehension? Evidence from Behavioral Neuroscience (A. Wingfield et al.). Problem Solving, Inhibition, and Frontal Lobe Function (J. Dorfman).

Description

It has been said more than once in psychology that one person's effect is another person's error term. By minimising and occasionally ignoring individual and group variability cognitive psychology has yieled many fine achievements. However, when investigators are working with special populations, the subjects, and the unique nature of the sample, come into focus and become the goal in itself. For developmental psychologists, gerontologists and psychopathologists, research progresses with an eye on their target populations of study. Yet every good study in any of these domains inevitably has another dimension. Whenever a study is designed to turn a spotlight on a special population, the light is also shed on the mainstream from which the target deviates.

This book examines what we can learn about general and universal phenomena in cognition and its brain substrates from examining the odd, the rare, the transient, the exceptional and the abnormal.

Readership

For developmental psychologists, gerontologists and psychopathologists.

Details

No. of pages:
457
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1998
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080538273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444825223

About the Editors

N. Raz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuropsychology of Ageing Laboratory, Department of Psychology, The University of Memphis, Memphis, TN 38152, USA

