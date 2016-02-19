The Origins of Agriculture
1st Edition
An Evolutionary Perspective
Description
The Origins of Agriculture: An Evolutionary Perspective presents an alternative approach to understanding cultural variation and change. It aims to demonstrate that domestication and the origin of agricultural systems are best understood by attempting to explicate the evolutionary forces that affected that development of domesticates and agricultural systems. The book begins by discussing cultural change, the domestication of plants, and the origin of agricultural systems in the most general of terms. It considers Darwinism in some depth, concentrating on the relationship between natural selection and cultural change. Subsequent chapters examine the world of domestication and agriculture and present a series of concepts that may permit a more natural explanation for these processes. These include concepts such as incidental domestication, specialized domestication, and agricultural domestication. The final two chapters present models for the origin and spread of agricultural systems based upon Darwinian evolutionary theory.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Agriculture, Evolution, and Paradigms
Agriculture and the Paradigm of Consciousness
Cultural Evolution
Environmental Determinism and Orthogenesis
Cultural Ecology
Adaptation, Equilibrium and Systems Theory
Equilibrium Lost
2. Darwinism and Culture
Natural Selection, Fitness, and Adaptation
The Unit and Level of Selection
Natural Selection and Cultural Change
Variation and Evolution
Culture and Evolution
Cultural Selectionism
3. The Naturalness of the Human-Plant Relationship
Biology and Intent
Animal-Plant Relationships
Coevolution and Dispersal
Weeds and Mimicry
Humans and Domestication
4. The Evolution of Domestication
Introduction
Utilization and Domestication
A Taxonomy for Domestication from an Evolutionary Perspective
Complexity and Stability
Domestication and Sedentism
Domestication and Changing Selective Pressures
5. Feeding Behavior and Change in Diet
Introduction
The General Model
The Graphic Model
Valuation and Domestication
Agricultural Domestication and Diet
Timing and a Test
6. Instability, Cultural Fecundity, and Dispersals
Domestication and Demography
Agricultural Origins
Dispersals of Agricultural Systems
Implications
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269542