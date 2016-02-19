The Origin of Cosmic Rays
1st Edition
Description
The Origin of Cosmic Rays examines the astrophysical phenomena that cause cosmic rays. The title details the concerns in the study of tracing the sources of cosmic rays. The text presents the primary cosmic rays on earth, and then proceeds to tackling ling the cosmic magnetic bremsstrahlung radio emission and cosmic rays in the universe. Next, the selection deals with the motion of cosmic rays in the interstellar medium and the origin of cosmic rays. The text also talks about the quantitative galactic theory of the origin of cosmic rays. The book will be of great use to astronomers, astrophysicists, and scientists who studies phenomena that involves celestial bodies.
Table of Contents
Preface to English Edition
Foreword
Symbols
Introduction
Chapter I. Primary Cosmic Rays on the Earth
1. Composition of the Nuclear Components of Cosmic Rays
Proton and Nucleus Intensity
Protons
Helium Nuclei
The M-group of Nuclei
The L-group of Nuclei
The H and VH-groups of Nuclei
Distribution of Elements in Cosmic Rays and in the Universe
The Content of Individual Nuclei in Groups L, M and H
Anti-protons and Anti-nuclei
2. Electrons, Gamma Rays and Neutrinos
Intensity of the Electron-positron Component on Earth
Gamma Rays in the Primary Radiation
Absorption of Gamma Rays
The Formation and Absorption of Neutrinos
The Cosmic Neutrino Flux
3. The Energy Spectrum and Degree of Anisotropy of Cosmic Rays
The Spectrum in the 2 x 109 ≤ E ≤ 1015 eV/nucleon Energy Range
The Spectrum in the Low-energy Range. High-latitude Spectrum "Cut-off"
The Spectrum in the Very High Energy Range
Directional Distribution of Cosmic Rays (Degree of Anisotropy)
Chapter II. Cosmic Magnetic Bremsstrahlung (Synchrotron) Radio Emission and Cosmic Rays in the Universe
4. Magnetic Bremsstrahlung (Synchrotron Emission)
Emission of an Individual Electron
Stokes Parameters
Emission of a System of Particles
Intensity and Polarization of Emission in the Case of a Mono-energetic and a Power Electron Spectrum
Influence of the Medium
5. Some Radio Astronomy Data
Non-thermal Radio Emission of the Galaxy
Magnetic Fields in the Galaxy
Discrete Galactic Sources—Supernova Shells
Extra-galactic Sources. Radio Galaxies
6. Cosmic Rays in the Universe
Electron Component of Cosmic Rays in the Galaxy
Radio Emission of Galactic Disk and Halo
Cosmic Rays and Magnetic Fields in Discrete Sources
Values of Wer and H for Individual Sources
Chapter III. Motion of Cosmic Rays in the Interstellar Medium
7. Energy Losses and Fragmentation of the Nuclear Component
Distribution of Matter in the Galaxy and Metagalaxy
Absorption of Cosmic Rays by Stars and Interstellar Dust
Ionization Losses
Braking of Slow Ions
Magnetic Bremsstrahlung Losses for Protons and Nuclei
Photonuclear Reactions
Nuclear Interactions
Fragmentation Probabilities
Secondary Electrons Appearing in Nuclear Interactions
8. Energy Losses for Electrons
Ionization and Radiation Losses
"Compton" Energy Losses
Magnetic Bremsstrahlung Losses
The Part Played by Different Types of Losses for Electrons Moving in the Galaxy and Metagalaxy
9. Acceleration Mechanisms and Cosmic Ray Injection
Basic Types of Acceleration Mechanisms
Regular Electromagnetic Acceleration
Statistical Acceleration Mechanisms
The Injection Problem
10. The Nature of the Motion of Cosmic Rays in the Galaxy
Motion of an Individual Particle in a Given Magnetic Field
Diffusion in a Given Magnetic Field (Magnetic Cloud Model)
Nature of the Motion of Cosmic Rays in the Galaxy. The Diffusion Approximation
Cosmic Rays Leaving the Galaxy
Chapter IV. The Origin of Cosmic Rays
11. Cosmic Ray Sources in the Galaxy and the Galactic Theory of the Origin of Cosmic Rays
Cosmic Ray Distribution in the Galaxy (Selection of a Model)
Energy Balance and Requirements for Sources
Various Non-exploding Stars as Cosmic Ray Sources
Supernovae—The Basic Sources of Cosmic Rays in the Galaxy
The Possible Role of Novae
Cosmic Ray Acceleration in Interstellar Space
The Possible Part Played by Explosions of the Galactic Core
The Part Played by Cosmic Rays Formed at an Early Stage in the Evolution of the Galaxy
Cosmic Rays of Solar Origin
The Origin of the Electron Component of Cosmic Rays
General Remarks on the Galactic Theory
12. "Expanded" Galactic Theory of the Origin of Cosmic Rays
Local Group of Galaxies
The "Expanded" Galactic Model
General Requirements for the "Expanded" Model
Conclusions
13. Cosmic Rays of Meta-galactic Origin
Some Data from the Field of Extragalactic Astronomy
Radio Galaxies
Cosmological Models
Meta-galactic Cosmic Rays
Diffusion, Energy Losses and Cosmic Ray Acceleration in the Intergalactic Medium
Estimates of the Cosmic Ray Energy Density in the Meta-galaxy
The Electron Component
The Nature of Radio Galaxies
General Discussion and Conclusions
Chapter V. Quantitative Galactic Theory of the Origin of Cosmic Rays
14. Equations Describing the Behavior of Cosmic Rays in the Interstellar Medium
General Transfer Equations for Cosmic Rays
Transfer (Fragmentation) Equations for Nuclei
Regular Motion
General Solution of the Fragmentation Equations for Nuclei
General Solution of the Transfer Equation for Particles of One Kind
15. Chemical Composition of Cosmic Rays and its Transformation in the Interstellar Medium
Models of Cosmic Ray Propagation in the Galaxy
Cosmic Ray Composition in the Sources
Discussion and Conclusions
16. Energy Spectrum and Spatial Distribution (Anisotropy) of Cosmic Rays
Energy Spectrum Formation in the Process of Particle Acceleration
The Part Played by Fluctuating Accelerations
The Cosmic Ray Spectrum When the Energies Wer, WH and Wturb in the Sources are Equal
Cosmic Ray Anisotropy
Energy Spectrum, Chemical Composition and Anisotropy in the Very High Energy Region
17. The Secondary Electron Component of Cosmic Rays and the General Galactic Radio Emission Spectrum
Secondary Electron Generation Spectrum
Secondary Electron Distribution in the Galaxy and the Magnetic Bremsstrahlung Intensity
Result of Calculations and Discussion of Problem of Origin of Relativistic Electrons in the Galaxy
18. Gamma Rays and Magnetic Bremsstrahlung X-radiation Due to Pion Decay
Gamma Ray Intensity
Intensity of Secondary Electron Magnetic Bremsstrahlung X-radiation
Calculation of the Function N(L) for a Model of the Galaxy
Kinematics of π → µ → e Decay
19. Gamma and X-radiation Connected with Galactic and Meta-galactic Cosmic Rays
Initial Data
Galactic Gamma Radiation
Meta-galactic Emission
High-energy Electrons and Magnetic Bremsstrahlung X-radiation
Effective Cross Section for "Inverse" Compton Scattering
Conclusion
Appendix 1. Some Constants and Units of Measurement
Appendix 2. Astrophysical Quantities
Appendix 3. Values of the Functions f(x) = x⌠x∞K5/3(η)dη and Fp(x)=xK2/3(x)
References
Subject Index
Index of Celestial Objects
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181318