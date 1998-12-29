The Origin and Evolution of Larval Forms
1st Edition
Description
Larvae represent one of the classic problems of evolutionary biology and may explain how new body plans originate. It has often been suggested that many entirely unique body plans first originated as retained larvae of ancestral organisms. This book covers larval evolution and the developmental and evolutionary forces which shape and constrain them. Intended to contribute to a continuing dialectic, this book represents diverse opinions as well as manifold conclusions from an international team of leading zoologists and developmental biologists. Certain to challenge and intrigue, this book should be a part of the library of every evolutionary and developmental biologist interested in larvae and their significance.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Examines how vertebrate and invertebrate larvae develop and evolve
- Presents four themes: development, evolution, metamorphosis, and genetic mechanisms
- Chapters are organized into three sections: larval types and larval evolution, mechanisms of larval development and evolution, and larval functional morphology, physiology, and ecology
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, and researchers in evolutionary biology, molecular systematics, developmental biology, genetics, vertebrate and invertebrate zoology, and natural history.
Table of Contents
Introduction:
B.K. Hall and M.H. Wake, Larval Development, Evolution and Ecology.
Larval Types and Larval Evolution:
C. Hickman, Larvae in Invertebrate Development and Evolution.
J. Hanken, Larvae in Amphibian Development and Evolution.
J.F. Webb, Fish Larvae in Development and Evolution.
Mechanisms of Larval Development and Evolution:
M.W. Hart and G.A. Wray, Heterochrony.
C. Rose, Hormonal Control of Larval Development and Evolution--Amphibians.
H.F. Nijhout, Hormonal Control of Larval Development and Evolution--Insects.
R.A. Raff, Cell Lineages in Larval Development and Evolution of Echinoderms.
L. Nagy and M. Grbic, Cell Lineages in Larval Development and Evolution of Insects.
Larval Functional Morphology, Physiology and Ecology:
L. Sanderson and S. Kupferberg, Development and Evolution of Aquatic Larval Feeding Mechanisms.
E. Greene, Phenotypic Variation in Larval Development and Evolution: Polymorphism, Polyphenism and Developmental Reaction Norms.
Epilogue:
M.H. Wake and B.K. Hall, Epilogue: Prospects for Research on the Origin and Evolution of Larval Forms. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 29th December 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538228
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127309354
About the Editor
Brian Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Marvalee Wake
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This well-conceived and well-edited book offers much interest to both herpetologists and ichthyologists... It is an excellent reference for graduate sutdents and investigators in these fields and for herpetologists and vertebrate biologists in general." @source:--Kentwood D. Wells, University of Connecticut, in COPEIA (2000) @qu:"...certain to become as important as Gavin De Beer's Embryos and Ancestors. This integrative and organismal approach forms the core of the emerging field of evolutionary developmental biology which is well served by this volume." @source:--R. Glenn Northcutt in CELL (September 1999) @qu:"...this book is to be recommended as giving a valuable insight into current thinking on larvae." @source:--D.I. Williamson in JOURNAL OF NATURAL HISTORY