The Origin and Evolution of Larval Forms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127309354, 9780080538228

The Origin and Evolution of Larval Forms

1st Edition

Editors: Brian Hall Marvalee Wake
eBook ISBN: 9780080538228
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127309354
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th December 1998
Page Count: 425

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Larvae represent one of the classic problems of evolutionary biology and may explain how new body plans originate. It has often been suggested that many entirely unique body plans first originated as retained larvae of ancestral organisms. This book covers larval evolution and the developmental and evolutionary forces which shape and constrain them. Intended to contribute to a continuing dialectic, this book represents diverse opinions as well as manifold conclusions from an international team of leading zoologists and developmental biologists. Certain to challenge and intrigue, this book should be a part of the library of every evolutionary and developmental biologist interested in larvae and their significance.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Examines how vertebrate and invertebrate larvae develop and evolve

  • Presents four themes: development, evolution, metamorphosis, and genetic mechanisms
  • Chapters are organized into three sections: larval types and larval evolution, mechanisms of larval development and evolution, and larval functional morphology, physiology, and ecology

Readership

Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, and researchers in evolutionary biology, molecular systematics, developmental biology, genetics, vertebrate and invertebrate zoology, and natural history.

Table of Contents

Introduction:

B.K. Hall and M.H. Wake, Larval Development, Evolution and Ecology.

Larval Types and Larval Evolution:

C. Hickman, Larvae in Invertebrate Development and Evolution.

J. Hanken, Larvae in Amphibian Development and Evolution.

J.F. Webb, Fish Larvae in Development and Evolution.

Mechanisms of Larval Development and Evolution:

M.W. Hart and G.A. Wray, Heterochrony.

C. Rose, Hormonal Control of Larval Development and Evolution--Amphibians.

H.F. Nijhout, Hormonal Control of Larval Development and Evolution--Insects.

R.A. Raff, Cell Lineages in Larval Development and Evolution of Echinoderms.

L. Nagy and M. Grbic, Cell Lineages in Larval Development and Evolution of Insects.

Larval Functional Morphology, Physiology and Ecology:

L. Sanderson and S. Kupferberg, Development and Evolution of Aquatic Larval Feeding Mechanisms.

E. Greene, Phenotypic Variation in Larval Development and Evolution: Polymorphism, Polyphenism and Developmental Reaction Norms.

Epilogue:

M.H. Wake and B.K. Hall, Epilogue: Prospects for Research on the Origin and Evolution of Larval Forms. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
425
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538228
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127309354

About the Editor

Brian Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Marvalee Wake

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This well-conceived and well-edited book offers much interest to both herpetologists and ichthyologists... It is an excellent reference for graduate sutdents and investigators in these fields and for herpetologists and vertebrate biologists in general." @source:--Kentwood D. Wells, University of Connecticut, in COPEIA (2000) @qu:"...certain to become as important as Gavin De Beer's Embryos and Ancestors. This integrative and organismal approach forms the core of the emerging field of evolutionary developmental biology which is well served by this volume." @source:--R. Glenn Northcutt in CELL (September 1999) @qu:"...this book is to be recommended as giving a valuable insight into current thinking on larvae." @source:--D.I. Williamson in JOURNAL OF NATURAL HISTORY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.