The Origin and Domestication of Cultivated Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444427038, 9780444599926

The Origin and Domestication of Cultivated Plants

1st Edition

Editors: C. Barigozzi
eBook ISBN: 9780444599926
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1986
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Origin and Early Spread of Agriculture in the Old World (D. Zohary). Plant Domestication: Diffuse Origins and Diffusion (J.R. Harlan). Archaeological Evidence of the Spread and Use of some Members of the Leguminosae Family (M. Hopf). The Use of Patterns in the Study of the Evolution of Allopolyploids (G. Kimber). The impact of farming on expansion of Human Populations (L.L. Cavalli-Sforza). Genetic and Evolutionary Aspects of Allopolyploidy in Wheat (M. Feldman, G. Galili, A.A. Levy). Gametophytic Selection as a Factor of Crop Plant Evolution (E. Otaviano, D.L. Mulcahy). The DNA of Crop Plants and their Wild Relatives (J. Brace). Evolution of Host-Parasite Balance in Natural Indigenous Populations of Wild Barley and Wild Oats in Israel (I. Wahl, A. Segal). Origin and evolution of wheats (E. Porceddu, D. Lefiandra). Pathways of Domestication with Regard to Crop Types (Grain Legumes, Vegetables) (P. Hanelt). Domestication of Fruit Trees (P. Spiegel-Roy).

Description

This book consists of the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, Rome. The proceedings are unusual in that it is a rare event to see archaeologists and geneticists coming together to discuss the connection between historical facts and biological phenomena. The aim of the symposium was to discuss the origin of some important cultivated plants (wheat, maize, barley, oat, legumes and fruit trees) not only in relation to genetical mechanisms but also as a complex of historical facts recognizable through archaeological research.

This international Meeting based on interdisciplinary concepts, met with a prompt and positive reaction from all those specialists invited to attend. The book itself is an unparalleled contribution to the interdisciplinary knowledge on the origin of crop plants and agriculture.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599926

Reviews

@qu:...a most interesting and a rewarding piece of reading. It is recommended for a wide audience, ranging from plant scientists to archeologists. @source: Dr. A. Blum, Agricultural Research Organization, Israel

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C. Barigozzi Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.