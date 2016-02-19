The Organic Chemistry of Museum Objects
1st Edition
Description
The Organic Chemistry of Museum Objects provides an account of the composition, chemistry, and analysis of the organic materials which enter into the structures of objects in museum collections. This book is not intended to duplicate the information available in existing handbooks on the materials and techniques of art and conservation but rather to convey the state of knowledge of the chemical composition of such materials and so provide a framework for a general understanding of their properties.
The book begins with a review of basic organic chemistry, covering hydrocarbons and compounds with functional groups. It then describes spectrometry and separation methods. This is followed by discussions of the chemistry and composition of oils and fats, natural waxes, bituminous materials, carbohydrates, proteins, and natural resins and lacquers. Subsequent chapters deal with synthetic materials, i.e., high molecular weight polymers of a wholly synthetic nature; and natural and synthetic dyestuffs. Also discussed are the deterioration and other changes in organic materials resulting from both free radical and ionic reactions; and the application of analytical methods to identify the organic materials of actual museum objects. This book is intended for both chemists and nonchemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Basic Organic Chemistry
1.1 Hydrocarbons
1.2 Compounds with Functional Groups
2 Analytical Methods
2.1 Separation Methods—Chromatography
2.2 Spectrometric Methods
3 Oils and Fats
3.1 Composition
3.2 Chemical Properties of Fats
3.3 Changes in Buried Fats
3.4 Drying Oils and Drying
3.5 Minor Components of Oils and Fats
3.6 Products Containing, or Derived from, Fats and Fatty Acids
4 Natural Waxes
4.1 Insect and Animal Waxes
4.2 Plant Waxes
4.3 Fossil and Earth Waxes
4.4 Detection and Identification of Waxes
5 Bituminous Materials
5.1 Asphalt and Bitumen
5.2 Tars and Pitches
5.3 Elementary Carbon
6 Carbohydrates: Sugars and Polysaccharides
6.1 Monosaccharides
6.2 Oligosaccharides
6.3 Polysaccharides
6.4 Cellulose
6.5 Starch
6.6 Plant Gums and Mucilages
6.7 Identification of Polysaccharides
6.8 Lignin
6.9 Lignans
7 Proteins
7.1 Kinds of Protein
7.2 Properties and Durability
7.3 Analysis of Proteins
7.4 Amino Acid Dating of Proteinaceous Materials
8 Natural Resins and Lacquers
8.1 The Monoterpenoids
8.2 Diterpenoid Resins
8.3 Triterpenoid Resins
8.4 Fossil Resins
8.5 Polyisoprenoids—Rubber
8.6 Insect Resins—Shellac
8.7 Japanese Lacquer
9 Synthetic Materials
9.1 Kinds of Polymer
9.2 Vinyl Polymers
9.3 Condensation Polymers
10 Dyestuffs and Other Coloured Materials
10.1 Colour and Dyeing
10.2 Natural Dyestuffs
10.3 Synthetic Dyestuffs
10.4 Fading of Dyes
11 Fundamental Aspects of Deterioration
11.1 Radical Reactions
11.2 Other Agents of Deterioration
12 Analysis in Practice
12.1 Paint
12.2 Varnishes and Lacquers
12.3 Resinous Objects
12.4 Wax Objects and Coatings
12.5 Bituminous Adhesives and Coatings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 24th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570761