The Organic Chemistry of Museum Objects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408118101, 9780080570761

The Organic Chemistry of Museum Objects

1st Edition

Editors: Stephen G Rees-Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780080570761
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th February 1987
Page Count: 220
Description

The Organic Chemistry of Museum Objects provides an account of the composition, chemistry, and analysis of the organic materials which enter into the structures of objects in museum collections. This book is not intended to duplicate the information available in existing handbooks on the materials and techniques of art and conservation but rather to convey the state of knowledge of the chemical composition of such materials and so provide a framework for a general understanding of their properties.
The book begins with a review of basic organic chemistry, covering hydrocarbons and compounds with functional groups. It then describes spectrometry and separation methods. This is followed by discussions of the chemistry and composition of oils and fats, natural waxes, bituminous materials, carbohydrates, proteins, and natural resins and lacquers. Subsequent chapters deal with synthetic materials, i.e., high molecular weight polymers of a wholly synthetic nature; and natural and synthetic dyestuffs. Also discussed are the deterioration and other changes in organic materials resulting from both free radical and ionic reactions; and the application of analytical methods to identify the organic materials of actual museum objects. This book is intended for both chemists and nonchemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Basic Organic Chemistry

1.1 Hydrocarbons

1.2 Compounds with Functional Groups

2 Analytical Methods

2.1 Separation Methods—Chromatography

2.2 Spectrometric Methods

3 Oils and Fats

3.1 Composition

3.2 Chemical Properties of Fats

3.3 Changes in Buried Fats

3.4 Drying Oils and Drying

3.5 Minor Components of Oils and Fats

3.6 Products Containing, or Derived from, Fats and Fatty Acids

4 Natural Waxes

4.1 Insect and Animal Waxes

4.2 Plant Waxes

4.3 Fossil and Earth Waxes

4.4 Detection and Identification of Waxes

5 Bituminous Materials

5.1 Asphalt and Bitumen

5.2 Tars and Pitches

5.3 Elementary Carbon

6 Carbohydrates: Sugars and Polysaccharides

6.1 Monosaccharides

6.2 Oligosaccharides

6.3 Polysaccharides

6.4 Cellulose

6.5 Starch

6.6 Plant Gums and Mucilages

6.7 Identification of Polysaccharides

6.8 Lignin

6.9 Lignans

7 Proteins

7.1 Kinds of Protein

7.2 Properties and Durability

7.3 Analysis of Proteins

7.4 Amino Acid Dating of Proteinaceous Materials

8 Natural Resins and Lacquers

8.1 The Monoterpenoids

8.2 Diterpenoid Resins

8.3 Triterpenoid Resins

8.4 Fossil Resins

8.5 Polyisoprenoids—Rubber

8.6 Insect Resins—Shellac

8.7 Japanese Lacquer

9 Synthetic Materials

9.1 Kinds of Polymer

9.2 Vinyl Polymers

9.3 Condensation Polymers

10 Dyestuffs and Other Coloured Materials

10.1 Colour and Dyeing

10.2 Natural Dyestuffs

10.3 Synthetic Dyestuffs

10.4 Fading of Dyes

11 Fundamental Aspects of Deterioration

11.1 Radical Reactions

11.2 Other Agents of Deterioration

12 Analysis in Practice

12.1 Paint

12.2 Varnishes and Lacquers

12.3 Resinous Objects

12.4 Wax Objects and Coatings

12.5 Bituminous Adhesives and Coatings

Index




About the Editor

