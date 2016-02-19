The Organic Chemistry of Iron Pt 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124171015, 9780323143448

The Organic Chemistry of Iron Pt 1

1st Edition

Editors: Ernst A. Koerner Von Gustorf
eBook ISBN: 9780323143448
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 686
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Organic Chemistry of Iron, Volume 1 covers the structures and bonding and the applications of a variety of physical techniques to organo-iron compounds, optically active compounds, as well as chapters on ?-bonded, ?2-, ?3-, and ?4-organo-iron compounds. The book discusses the structure and bonding in organic iron compounds; NMR spectroscopy of organoiron compounds; and mass spectra. The text also describes Mössbauer spectroscopy; magnetic properties; electron paramagnetic resonance; and optical activity of iron. Compounds with iron-carbon?-bonds; monoolefin iron complexes; allyl iron complexes; and diene iron complexes are also considered. The stabilization of unstable species with carbonyliron is also encompassed.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Structure and Bonding in Organic Iron Compounds

NMR Spectroscopy of Organoiron Compounds

Mass Spectra

Mössbauer Spectroscopy

Magnetic Properties

Electron Paramagnetic Resonance

Optical Activity

Compounds with Iron-Carbon σ-Bonds

Monoolefin Iron Complexes

Allyl Iron Complexes

Diene Iron Complexes

Stabilizing of Unstable Species with Carbonyliron

Index

Details

No. of pages:
686
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143448

About the Editor

Ernst A. Koerner Von Gustorf

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.