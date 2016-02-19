The Organic Chemistry of Iron Pt 1
1st Edition
Description
The Organic Chemistry of Iron, Volume 1 covers the structures and bonding and the applications of a variety of physical techniques to organo-iron compounds, optically active compounds, as well as chapters on ?-bonded, ?2-, ?3-, and ?4-organo-iron compounds. The book discusses the structure and bonding in organic iron compounds; NMR spectroscopy of organoiron compounds; and mass spectra. The text also describes Mössbauer spectroscopy; magnetic properties; electron paramagnetic resonance; and optical activity of iron. Compounds with iron-carbon?-bonds; monoolefin iron complexes; allyl iron complexes; and diene iron complexes are also considered. The stabilization of unstable species with carbonyliron is also encompassed.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Structure and Bonding in Organic Iron Compounds
NMR Spectroscopy of Organoiron Compounds
Mass Spectra
Mössbauer Spectroscopy
Magnetic Properties
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
Optical Activity
Compounds with Iron-Carbon σ-Bonds
Monoolefin Iron Complexes
Allyl Iron Complexes
Diene Iron Complexes
Stabilizing of Unstable Species with Carbonyliron
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143448