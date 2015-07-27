The Ore Minerals Under the Microscope, Volume 3
2nd Edition
An Optical Guide
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgements
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Explanations & Abbreviations
- Textures
- Magmatic Environments
- Post-magmatic Environments
- Post-magmatic Environments
- Metamorphic Environments
- Sedimentary Environments & Soils
- Supergene Replacement
- Biomineralisation
- Optical Characteristics – Search Index
- Mineral Descriptions
- I - Elements
- I/A. Metallic and Intermetallic Compounds, Carbides, Nitrides, Phosphides, and Silicides
- I/A.01-010 Copper, native
- I/A.01-020 Silver, native
- I/A.01-040 Gold, native
- I/A.01-050 Auricupride
- I/A.02-030 Moschellandsbergite
- I/A.02-090 Potarite
- I/A.03-005 Aluminium, native
- I/A.04-040 Cadmium, native
- I/A.05-020 Lead, native
- I/A.07-010 Iron, native
- I/A.07-020 Kamacite
- I/A.07-030 Wairauite
- I/A.08-020 Taenite
- I/A.08-040 Awaruite
- I/A.09-050 Cohenite
- I/A.10-020 Carlsbergite
- I/A.10-050 Sinoite
- I/A.11-020 Schreibersite
- I/A.12-030 Gupeiite
- I/A.12-040 Xifengite
- I/A.12-050 Fersilicite
- I/A.13-015 Hexaferrum
- I/A.13-020 Osmium
- I/A.13-030 Ruthenium
- I/A.13-040 Rutheniridosmine
- I/A.14-030 Iridium
- I/A.14-070 Platinum, native
- I/A.14-090 Hongshiite
- I/A.15-010 Isoferroplatinum
- I/A.15-030 Tulameenite
- I/A.16-020 Atokite
- I/A.16-040 Niggliite
- I/A.16-050 Stannopalladinite
- I/A.16-060 Palarstanide
- I/A.16-070 Plumbopalladinite
- I/A.17-010 Paolovite
- I/A.17-020 Cabriite
- I/A.17-030 Taimyrite
- I/A.17-040 Tatyanaite
- I/B. Semimetals and Nonmetals
- I/B.01-010 Arsenic, native
- I/B.01-020 Stibarsen
- I/B.01-030 Antimony, native
- I/B.01-040 Bismuth, native
- I/B.01-050 Arsenolamprite
- I/B.02-010 Graphite
- I/B.03-010 Sulfur, native
- I/B.03-030 Selenium, native
- I/B.03-040 Tellurium, native
- I/B.05-010 Silicon, native
- I/X. Unclassified Strunz Elements
- I/X.00-000 Amalgam
- I/A. Metallic and Intermetallic Compounds, Carbides, Nitrides, Phosphides, and Silicides
- II - Sulfides and Sulphosalts
- II/A. Alloys and Alloy-like Compounds, with Copper, Silver, Gold, and Nickel
- II/A.01-010 Algodonite
- II/A.01-020 Domeykite
- II/A.01-050 Koutekite
- II/A.01-070 Cuprostibite
- II/A.02-010 Allargentum
- II/A.02-020 Dyscrasite
- II/A.04-030 Maucherite
- II/A.05-010 Atheneite
- II/A.05-040 Arsenopalladinite
- II/A.05-050 Isomertieite
- II/A.05-080 Stibiopalladinite
- II/A.05-102 Palladodymite
- II/A.05-105 Rhodarsenide
- II/A.06-030 Chrisstanleyite
- II/A.06-040 Tischendorfite
- II/A.07-010 Telargpalite
- II/A.07-020 Keithconnite
- II/A.07-035 Oulankaite
- II/A.07-050 Temagamite
- II/B. Sulfides with Metal : Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium > 1 : 1
- II/B.01-010 Chalcocite
- II/B.01-020 Djurleite
- II/B.01-030 Digenite
- II/B.01-050 Anilite
- II/B.02-010 Betekhtinite
- II/B.02-030 Bornite
- II/B.03-010 Berzelianite
- II/B.03-030 Crookesite
- II/B.03-050 Umangite
- II/B.04-010 Weissite
- II/B.04-020 Rickardite
- II/B.05-002 Argentite
- II/B.05-010 Acanthite
- II/B.05-030 Naumannite
- II/B.05-040 Hessite
- II/B.06-010 Jalpaite
- II/B.06-030 Stromeyerite
- II/B.06-040 Eucairite
- II/B.07-050 Fischesserite
- II/B.07-060 Petzite
- II/B.08-010 Argyrodite
- II/B.08-020 Canfieldite
- II/B.12-020 Shandite
- II/B.12-030 Parkerite
- II/B.12-040 Heazlewoodite
- II/B.12-050 Oregonite
- II/B.15-020 Hauchecornite
- II/B.16-010 Pentlandite
- II/B.16-070 Palladseite
- II/B.16-080 Miassite
- II/B.17-010 Mackinawite
- II/B.17-020 Godlevskite
- II/C. Sulfides with Metal : Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium = 1 : 1
- II/C.01-010 Sphalerite
- II/C.01-030 Metacinnabar
- II/C.01-040 Stilleite
- II/C.01-050 Tiemannite
- II/C.01-060 Coloradoite
- II/C.02-010 Lautite
- II/C.03-010 Chalcopyrite
- II/C.03-020 Eskebornite
- II/C.03-025 Lenaite
- II/C.03-030 Gallite
- II/C.03-040 Roquesite
- II/C.04-010 Mooihoekite
- II/C.04-040 Talnakhite
- II/C.04-050 Isocubanite
- II/C.04-060 Orickite
- II/C.06-010 Luzonite
- II/C.06-020 Famatinite
- II/C.06-030 Permingeatite
- II/C.06-040 Briartite
- II/C.06-060 Stannite
- II/C.06-080 Kesterite
- II/C.06-130 Sakuraiite
- II/C.07-010 Stannoidite
- II/C.08-020 Mawsonite
- II/C.10-010 Renierite
- II/C.10-020 Germanite
- II/C.10-040 Germanocolusite
- II/C.10-060 Sulvanite
- II/C.11-010 Tennantite
- II/C.11-040 Tetrahedrite
- II/C.11-040 Schwazite
- II/C.11-050 Freibergite
- II/C.11-060 Goldfieldite
- II/C.13-010 Wurtzite
- II/C.13-030 Greenockite
- II/C.14-010 Enargite
- II/C.14-020 Cubanite
- II/C.14-030 Sternbergite
- II/C.14-040 Argentopyrite
- II/C.15-010 Niningerite
- II/C.15-020 Oldhamite
- II/C.15-030 Alabandite
- II/C.15-040 Galena
- II/C.15-050 Clausthalite
- II/C.15-060 Altaite
- II/C.16-010 Miargyrite
- II/C.16-020 Aramayoite
- II/C.16-030 Matildite
- II/C.16-050 Volynskite
- II/C.17-010 Herzenbergite
- II/C.17-020 Stistaite
- II/C.17-040 Teallite
- II/C.17-070 Franckeite
- II/C.17-080 Cylindrite
- II/C.18-010 Cinnabar
- II/C.19-010 Troilite
- II/C.19-020 Pyrrhotite
- II/C.19-050 Smythite
- II/C.20-020 Nickeline
- II/C.20-030 Breithauptite
- II/C.20-040 Freboldite
- II/C.20-090 Sudburyite
- II/C.20-095 Stumpflite
- II/C.20-100 Polarite
- II/C.20-110 Sobolevskite
- II/C.20-130 Cherepanovite
- II/C.21-030 Millerite
- II/C.22-010 Covellite
- II/C.22-020 Klockmannite
- II/C.22-030 Idaite
- II/C.23-020 Valleriite
- II/C.23-040 Tochilinite
- II/C.23-050 Vyalsovite
- II/C.24-010 Vulcanite
- II/C.25-010 Vysotskite
- II/C.25-020 Braggite
- II/C.25-030 Cooperite
- II/D. Sulfides with Metal : Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium < 1 : 1, Tellurides with Copper, Silver, and Gold
- II/D.01-020 Linnaeite
- II/D.01-030 Polydymite
- II/D.01-040 Carrollite
- II/D.01-070 Violarite
- II/D.01-080 Siegenite
- II/D.01-090 Indite
- II/D.01-100 Daubréelite
- II/D.01-120 Bornhardtite
- II/D.01-140 Tyrrellite
- II/D.02-020 Cuprorhodsite
- II/D.02-030 Cuproiridsite
- II/D.02-040 Malanite
- II/D.06-010 Kashinite
- II/D.06-020 Bowieite
- II/D.07-020 Edgarite
- II/D.08-020 Stibnite
- II/D.08-040 Bismuthinite
- II/D.08-050 Guanajuatite
- II/D.08-060 Ottemannite
- II/D.09-010 Tellurantimony
- II/D.09-020 Tellurobismuthite
- II/D.09-030 Paraguanajuatite
- II/D.09-060 Tetradymite
- II/D.11-030 Joséite
- II/D.11-040 Pilsenite
- II/D.15-010 Montbrayite
- II/D.15-020 Nagyágite
- II/D.16-020 Sylvanite
- II/D.16-030 Krennerite
- II/D.16-040 Calaverite
- II/D.17-020 Villamaninite
- II/D.17-030 Pyrite
- II/D.17-040 Cattierite
- II/D.17-050 Vaesite
- II/D.17-060 Hauerite
- II/D.17-090 Penroseite
- II/D.17-100 Laurite
- II/D.17-110 Erlichmanite
- II/D.17-120 Sperrylite
- II/D.17-130 Aurostibite
- II/D.17-140 Geversite
- II/D.17-150 Insizwaite
- II/D.17-175 Padmaite
- II/D.18-010 Cobaltite
- II/D.18-020 Gersdorffite
- II/D.18-040 Ullmannite
- II/D.18-050 Hollingworthite
- II/D.18-060 Irarsite
- II/D.18-070 Platarsite
- II/D.20-010 Marcasite
- II/D.20-020 Ferroselite
- II/D.20-050 Frohbergite
- II/D.20-060 Mattagamite
- II/D.21-010 Froodite
- II/D.22-010 Arsenopyrite
- II/D.22-020 Glaucodot
- II/D.22-030 Gudmundite
- II/D.23-010 Löllingite
- II/D.23-020 Safflorite
- II/D.23-030 Rammelsbergite
- II/D.24-020 Pararammelsbergite
- II/D.25-010 Molybdenite
- II/D.25-020 Jordisite
- II/D.25-040 Tungstenite
- II/D.28-010 Berndtite
- II/D.28-030 Melonite
- II/D.28-050 Moncheite
- II/D.29-010 Skutterudite
- II/D.29-020 Nickelskutterudite
- II/D.29-021 Ferroskutterudite
- II/E. Sulfosalts (S : As, Sb, Bi = x), Sulfosalts with Predominant Iron and Copper x = 2.0
- II/E.01-010 Berthierite
- II/E.03-020 Wittichenite
- II/E.04-010 Chalcostibite
- II/E.04-020 Emplectite
- II/E.05-020 Pearceite
- II/E.05-050 Polybasite
- II/E.06-010 Stephanite
- II/E.07-010 Proustite
- II/E.07-020 Pyrargyrite
- II/E.07-030 Xanthoconite
- II/E.07-040 Pyrostilpnite
- II/E.07-050 Samsonite
- II/E.13-045 Hutchinsonite
- II/E.13-050 Lorándite
- II/E.14-040 Parapierrotite
- II/E.15-010 Jordanite
- II/E.15-020 Geocronite
- II/E.15-030 Gratonite
- II/E.15-040 Meneghinite
- II/E.16-010 Seligmannite
- II/E.16-020 Bournonite
- II/E.17-020 Freieslebenite
- II/E.17-030 Diaphorite
- II/E.17-050 Owyheeite
- II/E.18-010 Dufrenoysite
- II/E.19-010 Falkmanite
- II/E.19-030 Boulangerite
- II/E.21-020 Semseyite
- II/E.21-030 Heteromorphite
- II/E.21-040 Plagionite
- II/E.22-010 Jamesonite
- II/E.23-020 Fizélyite
- II/E.23-030 Ramdohrite
- II/E.23-040 Andorite
- II/E.24-010 Baumhauerite
- II/E.25-020 Rathite
- II/E.25-030 Sartorite
- II/E.26-010 Zinckenite
- II/E.30-010 Aikinite
- II/E.30-025 Emilite
- II/E.30-040 Lindströmite
- II/E.30-050 Krupkaite
- II/E.30-054 Paarite
- II/E.31-020 Lillianite
- II/E.31-090 Gustavite
- II/E.33-020 Kobellite
- II/E.34-010 Cosalite
- II/E.34-030 Weibullite
- II/E.34-060 Cannizzarite
- II/E.34-085 Felbertalite
- II/E.34-110 Galenobismuthite
- II/F. Sulfides with Nonmetallic Properties, Arsenic-Sulfides
- II/F.01-010 Patronite
- II/F.02-030 Realgar
- II/F.02-070 Orpiment
- II/F.06-010 Djerfisherite
- II/F.07-010 Rasvumite
- II/F.07-020 Bartonite
- II/F.08-020 Schöllhornite
- II/F.08-030 Cronusite
- II/F.09-010 Erdite
- II/F.11-010 Kermesite
- II/X. Unclassified Strunz Sulfides and Sulphosalts
- II/X.00-000 Bravoite
- II/A. Alloys and Alloy-like Compounds, with Copper, Silver, Gold, and Nickel
- III - Halogenides
- III/A. Simple Halogenides without Water, Metal : Halogen = 1 : 1
- III/A.02-050 Chlorargyrite
- III/A.03-010 Iodargyrite
- III/A.05-010 Calomel
- III/A.08-010 Fluorite
- III/D. Oxihalogenides with Mg-Mn-Cu-Zn-Sn
- III/D.01-030 Atacamite
- III/D.11-010 Mendipite
- III/D.12-050 Diaboleite
- III/A. Simple Halogenides without Water, Metal : Halogen = 1 : 1
- IV - Oxides
- IV/A. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen = 1 : 1 and 2 : 1 (M2O, MO)
- IV/A.02-010 Cuprite
- IV/A.03-020 Zincite
- IV/A.04-020 Wüstite
- IV/A.04-040 Manganosite
- IV/A.05-010 Tenorite
- IV/A.05-020 Paramelaconite
- IV/A.05-030 Delafossite
- IV/A.05-050 Crednerite
- IV/A.06-020 Litharge
- IV/A.06-030 Massicot
- IV/B. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen = 3 : 4 (Spinel type M3O4 and related), Aluminate-Spinels
- IV/B.01-010 Spinel
- IV/B.01-020 Hercynite
- IV/B.01-030 Galaxite
- IV/B.01-040 Gahnite
- IV/B.02-020 Magnetite
- IV/B.02-030 Jacobsite
- IV/B.02-060 Franklinite
- IV/B.03-020 Chromite
- IV/B.03-060 Zincochromite
- IV/B.04-040 Ulvöspinel
- IV/B.05-010 Hausmannite
- IV/B.05-040 Hetaerolite
- IV/B.05-050 Hydrohetaerolite
- IV/B.05-060 Marokite
- IV/B.06-020 Schafarzikite
- IV/B.06-050 Minium
- IV/C. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen = 2 : 3 (M2O3 and related compounds)
- IV/C.01-020 Valentinite
- IV/C.02-030 Bismite
- IV/C.03-010 Bixbyite
- IV/C.04-010 Corundum
- IV/C.04-020 Hematite
- IV/C.04-030 Eskolaite
- IV/C.04-040 Karelianite
- IV/C.05-010 Geikielite
- IV/C.05-020 Ilmenite
- IV/C.05-030 Pyrophanite
- IV/C.06-010 Maghemite
- IV/C.07-010 Högbomite
- IV/C.08-040 Magnetoplumbite
- IV/C.08-050 Plumboferrite
- IV/C.09-030 Loveringite
- IV/C.09-070 Davidite-(Ce, La, Y)
- IV/C.10-020 Perovskite
- IV/C.10-040 Tausonite
- IV/C.10-050 Loparite-(Ce)
- IV/C.10-080 Macedonite
- IV/C.11-050 Stibiconite
- IV/C.11-070 Oxyplumboroméite
- IV/C.17-010 Pyrochlore
- IV/C.18-010 Microlite
- IV/C.24-010 Armalcolite
- IV/C.24-020 Pseudobrookite
- IV/D. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen = 1 : 2 (MO2 and related compounds)
- IV/D.01-010 α-Quartz
- IV/D.01-080 Silica, amorphous
- IV/D.02-010 Rutile
- IV/D.02-020 Pyrolusite
- IV/D.02-020 Polianite
- IV/D.02-040 Cassiterite
- IV/D.02-060 Plattnerite
- IV/D.03-010 Ilmenorutile
- IV/D.03-020 Strüverite
- IV/D.04-020 Tapiolite-(Mn)
- IV/D.08-020 Cryptomelane
- IV/D.08-060 Hollandite
- IV/D.08-070 Coronadite
- IV/D.09-010 Todorokite
- IV/D.09-020 Woodruffite
- IV/D.09-030 Romanéchite
- IV/D.10-010 Ramsdellite
- IV/D.10-020 Nsutite
- IV/D.14-010 Anatase
- IV/D.15-010 Brookite
- IV/D.16-000 Wolframite
- IV/D.16-010 Hübnerite
- IV/D.16-020 Ferberite
- IV/D.17-050 Wodginite
- IV/D.18-030 Columbite-(Fe)
- IV/D.18-050 Tantalite-(Fe)
- IV/D.19-010 Polycrase-(Y)
- IV/D.19-040 Euxenite-(Y)
- IV/D.19-060 Samarskite-(Y)
- IV/D.22-020 Brannerite
- IV/D.24-040 Fergusonite-(Y)
- IV/D.25-040 Bismutotantalite
- IV/D.27-020 Simpsonite
- IV/D.29-010 Foordite
- IV/D.29-020 Thoreaulite
- IV/D.31-010 Baddeleyite
- IV/D.31-050 Thorianite
- IV/D.31-060 Uraninite
- IV/D.31-060* Pyrobitumen
- IV/E. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen < 1 : 2 (M2O5, MO3)
- IV/E.03-010 Molybdite
- IV/F. Hydroxides and Oxidic Hydrates, Water-bearing Oxides with Layered Structure
- IV/F.03-030 Pyrochroite
- IV/F.06-030 Goethite
- IV/F.06-040 Lepidocrocite
- IV/F.06-070 Manganite
- IV/F.06-080 Groutite
- IV/F.06-090 Feitknechtite
- IV/F.07-010 Lithiophorite
- IV/F.07-030 Heterogenite
- IV/F.07-060 Guyanaite
- IV/F.11-020 Chalcophanite
- IV/F.11-030 Birnessite
- IV/F.14-010 Quenselite
- IV/F.15-010 Söhngeite
- IV/F.15-020 Dzhalindite
- IV/G. Vanadiumoxides (with V4+/5+), Group-vanadates
- IV/G.10-010 Melanovanadite
- IV/H. Uranyl ([UO2]2+) Hydroxides and Hydrates
- IV/H.06-040 Wölsendorfite
- IV/K. Sulfides, Selenides, Tellurides with [XO3]2− Groups and Related Structures
- IV/K.06-010 Chalcomenite
- IV/A. Oxides with Metal : Oxygen = 1 : 1 and 2 : 1 (M2O, MO)
- V - Nitrates, Carbonates, and Borates
- V/B. Waterfree Carbonates [CO3]2− without Unfamiliar Anions
- V/B.02-020 Calcite
- V/B.02-040 Siderite
- V/B.02-050 Rhodochrosite
- V/B.02-060 Smithsonite
- V/B.04-040 Cerussite
- V/C. Waterfree Carbonates with Unfamiliar Anions
- V/C.01-010 Azurite
- V/C.01-020 Malachite
- V/C.06-030 Defernite
- V/G. “Insel” Borates, [BO3]3− “Inseln”
- V/G.01-020 Jimboite
- V/G.03-040 Hulsite
- V/G.04-010 Ludwigite
- V/G.04-020 Vonsenite
- V/G.04-100 Gaudefroyite
- V/H. Group Borates, Planar Groups [B2O5]4− to [B2O7]2−
- V/H.02-020 Sussexite
- V/B. Waterfree Carbonates [CO3]2− without Unfamiliar Anions
- VI - Sulfates, Chromates, Molybdates, and Tungstates
- VI/A. Waterfree Sulfates [SO4]2− without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium Size
- VI/A.08-050 Anhydrite
- VI/A.09-020 Barite
- VI/A.09-050 Anglesite
- VI/B. Waterfree Sulfates [SO4]2− with Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium Size
- VI/B.01-030 Brochantite
- VI/B.10-010 Linarite
- VI/B.11-050 Natrojarosite
- VI/C. Water-bearing Sulfates without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium Size
- VI/C.22-020 Gypsum
- VI/D. Water-bearing Sulfates with Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium Size
- VI/D.03-010 Posnjakite
- VI/F. Chromates [CrO4]2−
- VI/F.01-030 Crocoite
- VI/F.02-010 Vauquelinite
- VI/G. Molybdates [MoO4]2− and Wolframates [WO4]2−
- VI/G.01-010 Powellite
- VI/G.01-020 Scheelite
- VI/G.01-030 Wulfenite
- VI/G.01-040 Stolzite
- VI/A. Waterfree Sulfates [SO4]2− without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium Size
- VII - Phosphates, Arsenates, and Vanadates
- VII/A. Waterfree Phosphates [PO4]3− without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Small Size: Li, Be, Al
- VII/A.02-060 Purpurite
- VII/A.14-010 Xenotime-(Y)
- VII/A.15-020 Monazite-(Ce)
- VII/B. Waterfree Phosphates with Unfamiliar Anions F, Cl, O, OH, Cations of Very Small Size: Li, Be
- VII/B.06-010 Libethenite
- VII/B.11-020 Pseudomalachite
- VII/B.26-080 Duftite
- VII/B.27-020 Descloizite
- VII/B.27-030 Mottramite
- VII/B.39-010 Apatite - (CaF)
- VII/B.39-150 Pyromorphite
- VII/B.39-160 Mimetite
- VII/B.39-170 Vanadinite
- VII/B.40-030 Sahlinite
- VII/C. Water-bearing Phosphates without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Medium and Small Size: Be and Mn, Fe, Cu, Zn, Mg
- VII/C.13-040 Vivianite
- VII/C.13-070 Erythrine
- VII/C.13-080 Annabergite
- VII/C.14-020 Metavivianite
- VII/D. Water-bearing Phosphates with Unfamiliar Anions, mostly Cations of Small Size: Be, Li
- VII/D.48-040 Yukonite
- VII/E. Uranylphosphates and Uranylvanadates with [UO2]2+ - [PO4|AsO4]3− and [V2O8]6−
- VII/E.01-110 Uranocircite
- VII/E.02-060 Metatorbernite
- VII/E.02-110 Metauranocircite
- VII/E.07-030 Phosphuranylite
- VII/E.11-050 Carnotite
- VII/A. Waterfree Phosphates [PO4]3− without Unfamiliar Anions, Cations of Small Size: Li, Be, Al
- VIII - Silicates
- VIII/A. Nesosilicates, with [SiO4]4− Groups, Cations of Tetrahedric Co-ordination [4]
- VIII/A.01-020 Willemite
- VIII/A.04-000 Olivine
- VIII/A.08-020 Garnet (here Almandite)
- VIII/A.08-160 Henritermierite
- VIII/A.09-010 Zircon
- VIII/A.09-040 Coffinite
- VIII/B. Nesosubsilicates, with Anions Unfamiliar to Tetrahedrons, Cations of Octahedral and Tetrahedral Co-ordination [4/6]
- VIII/B.02-070 Topaz
- VIII/B.09-003 Braunite
- VIII/B.09-007 Neltnerite
- VIII/B.12-010 Titanite
- VIII/B.29-050 Gadolinite-(Y)
- VIII/B.34-040 Uranophane
- VIII/B.36-010 Soddyite
- VIII/C. Sorosilicates, with [Si2O7]6−, without Anions Unfamiliar to Tetrahedrons
- VIII/C.08-010 Hemimorphite
- VIII/C.10-020 Ilvaite
- VIII/C.20-020 Kentrolite
- VIII/E. Cyklosilicates, Triplet Rings [Si3O9]6−
- VIII/E.01-010 Benitoite
- VIII/E.08-080 Joaquinite-(Ce)
- VIII/E.21-020 Chrysocolla
- VIII/F. Inosilicates (Chain and Band) Double Chains [Si2O6]4−
- VIII/F.01-060 Hedenbergite
- VIII/F.08-050 Riebeckite
- VIII/F.18-040 Bustamite
- VIII/F.27-010 Rhodonite
- VIII/H. Phyllosilicates (Layered), Tetragonal or Pseudotetragonal Layered Structures [Si4O10]4− and Others
- VIII/H.10-070 Muscovite
- VIII/H.23-030 Chamosite
- VIII/A. Nesosilicates, with [SiO4]4− Groups, Cations of Tetrahedric Co-ordination [4]
- Sample Localities & Country Literature
- Literature - Print Media
- References – Electronic Media
- Mineral Index
Description
The Ore Minerals Under the Microscope: An Optical Guide, Second Edition, is a very detailed color atlas for ore/opaque minerals (ore microscopy), with a main emphasis on name and synonyms, short descriptions, mineral groups, chemical compositions, information on major formation environments, optical data, reflection color/shade comparison with four common/standard minerals of a similar color or grey shade, and up to five high-quality photos for each mineral with scale.
In addition, the atlas contains a compilation from some of the prominent publications in the field of ore microscopy presented on a list of 431 minerals.
Key Features
- Concise, full-color pictorial reference for scientists and geologists
- Explains how to describe and identify microscopic samples of minerals
- Draws material from prominent literature yielding more than 400 different minerals
Readership
earth scientists, environmental scientists, geologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2015
- Published:
- 27th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444627254
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444627377
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Bernhard Pracejus Author
Dr. Bernhard Pracejus currently works as Associate Professor at the Earth Science Department, Sultan Qaboos University, Sultanate of Oman. He is specialised in Mineralogy, Geochemistry, and Economic Geology and his research concentrates on topics such as the alteration of geologic bodies over time (particularly metal deposits), environmentally friendly remediation of heavy metal polluted effluents and solid wastes from mining activities and other industries, and processes at the Bio-Geo-Interface. He has published various articles in journals such as Ore Geology Reviews, Marine Geology, and Chemical Geology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geochemistry, Free University Berlin, Germany