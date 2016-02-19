The Ore Minerals and Their Intergrowths
1st Edition
Description
The Ore Minerals and Their Intergrowths focuses on the properties, characteristics, and reactions of ore minerals.
The book first offers information on genetic systematics of ore deposits and ore textures. Discussions focus on meteorites, magmatic, sedimentary, and metamorphic sequences, fabric properties considered from a purely geometric point of view, genetic fabric types, and the relationship of ore textures with industrial minerals. The text then elaborates on annotation concerning the arrangement of materials and elements and intermetallic compounds.
The publication takes a look at alloy-like compounds and tellurides and common sulfides and "sulfosalts". Topics include umangite, bornite, jalpaite, argentite, naumannite, crookesite, coloradoite, novakite, orcelite, maucherite, parkerite, and horsfordite. The manuscript further touches on oxide ore minerals and gangue minerals and non-opaque oxide ore minerals, including quartz, calcite, dolomite, siderite, cerussite, smithsonite, jarosite, tenorite, zincite, and cuprite.
The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in ore minerals and their intergrowths.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third (German) Edition
Writer's Preface to the English Edition
Translators
Abbreviations
Introduction to the General Section: Intergrowths of the Ore Minerals
Genetic Systematics of Ore Deposits
A. Meteorites
B. Magmatic Sequence
I. Plutonic Rock Series
II. Sub-Volcanic Aeries
III. Extrusive Sequence
C. Sedimentary Sequence
I. Concentration of Mechanically Weathered Materials
II. Enrichment Processes in Chemically Weathered Materials
III. Precipitation of Dissolved Substances on the Continents
IV. Precipitation of Dissolved Substances in the Sea or in Lakes and Swamps
V. Deposits of Coal and Petroleum and of the Materials Genetically Related to Them
VI. The Zone of Oxidation And Cementation
D. Metamorphic sequence
Tables of Mineral Occurrence
I. General Aspects
II. Metamorphism through Change in Temperature and Confining Pressure
III. Metamorphism Under the Influence of Directed Pressure with or without Essential Influence of Temperature Changes
The Ore Textures
Order of Presentation
A. The Fabric Properties Considered from a Purely Geometric Point of View
I. The Properties of Single Grains
II. Intergrowths of Several Minerals
III. The Forms of Aggregates
IV. Schneiderhohn's Systematic Classification of the Structures and Textures of the Ores
B. Genetic Fabric Types
I. Textures of Primary Precipitation
II. "Transformation Textures"
III. Radioactive Haloes, Lattice Destructions, Cracking
Recognition of the Genetic Position of Ore Deposits
I. Typomorphic Minerals, Mineral Assemblages, Paragenetic Sequences and Fabric Types
II. Ore Minerals and Ore Associations as "Geologic Thermometers"
III. Relicts
IV. Further Possibilities of Genetic Interpretation of Textural Characteristics
C. The Relationship of Ore Textures to Industrial Minerals Beneficiation Problems
Descriptive Section
Annotation Concerning the Arrangement of Material in the Descriptive Section
General Data, Polishing Properties, Reflection Behavior, Etching, Physical Chemistry, Fabric, Special Fabrics, Diagnostic Features, Paragenetic Position, Investigated Occurrences, Literature, Powder Diagram
Elements and Intermetallic Compounds
Copper
Silver
Gold
Auricupride
Maldonite
Lead
Mercury
Palladium
Allopalladium
Iridium
Platinum
Osmiridium and Iridosmium
Tantalum
Iron
Awaruite (Josephinite)
Wairauite
Cohenite (Cementite)
Schreibersite and Rhabdite
Potarite
Tin
Niggliite
Stannopalladinite
Zinc
Arsenic
Arsenolamprite
Allemontite-Stibarsen
Antimony
Bismuth
Sulphur
Selenium
Tellurium
Graphite
Alloy-Like Compounds and Tellurides
Whitneyite, Algodonite, Domeykite
Koutekite, Novakite
Horsfordite
Dienerite
Oregonite
Orcelite
Maucherite
Hauchecornite
Parkerite
Shandite
Heazlewoodite
Dyscrasite and Allargentum
Stibiopalladinite
Rickardite
Weissite
Vulcanite
Melonite
Kitkaite
Hessite
Petzite
Stützite and Empressite
Sylvanite
Kostovite
Krennerite
Calaverite
Nagyagite
Montbrayite
Tetradymite and Tellurobismutite
Other Tellurium-Bismuth compounds
Pilsenite (=Wehrlite) and Hedleyite
Joseite, Grünlingite, Oruetite
Common Sulphides and "Sulphosalts"
Chalcocite (with Neodigenite)
Berzelianite
Umangite
Argentite
Naumannite (and Aguilarite)
Argyrodite and Canfieldite
Crookesite
Stromeyerite
Eucairite
Betechtinite
Jalpaite
Bornite
Pentlandite
Sphalerite (Zincblende)
Stilleite
Metacinnabarite
Tiemannite
Coloradoite
Lautite
Chalcopyrite
Gallite
Roquesite
Chalcopyrrhotite
Stannite and Related Minerals
Fahlore Group [Fahlerzgruppe]
Sakuraite
Germanite
Renierite
Mawsonite
Briartite
Sulvanite
Wurtzite
Greenockite
Preliminary Remarks on the Enargite Group
Enargite
Stibioluzonite-Luzonite
Pyrrhotite
Eskebornite
Jaipurite
Freboldite
Niccolite
Breithauptite
Sederholmite
Modderite
Millerite
Mäkinenite
Cubanite
Sternbergite-Argentopyrite Group [Silberkiesgruppe]
Oldhamite
Alabandite
Galena
Clausthalite
Altaite
Miargyrite
Aramayoite
Sehapbachite-Matildite
Herzenbergite and "Montesite"
Teallite
Beegerite
Cinnabar
Platynite
Covellite
Klockmannite
Mackinawite and Valleriite
Idaite
Braggite-Vysotskyite
Cooperite
Linnaeite Group
Bornhardtite
Trüstedtite and Tyrrelite
Wilkmanite
Indite
Daubreelite
Antimonite, Stibnite
Metastibnite
Bismuthinite
Guanajuatite and Paraguanajuatite
Kermesite
Pavonite (Alaskaite)
Chalcostibite
Cuprobismuthite
Emplectite
Wittichenite
Klaprothite
Regnolite
Epigenite
Berthierite
Histrixite
Smithite
Tapalpite
Stephanite
Polybasite and Pearceite
Lorandite
Vrbaite
Livingstonite
Seligmannite
Bournonite
Aikinite-Patrinite
Rezbanyite
Hutchinsonite
Andorite, Ramdohrite, Fizelyite
Freieslebenite
Marrite
Brongniardite
Diaphorite
Owyheeite
Ultrabasite
Schirmerite
Benjaminite
Franckeite
Cylindrite
Sartorite (Scleroclase)
Baumhauerite
Rathite
Dufrénoysite
Lengenbachite
Jordanite
"Guitermanite"
Gratonite
Amorphous Hardened Sulphide Colloids
Zinkenite
Füllöppite
Plagionite
Heteromorphite
Robinsonite
Semseyite
Jamesonite
Boulangerite and Falkmanite
Meneghinite
Geocronite
Galenobismutite
Cannizarite
Weibullite
Cosalite
Bursaite
Kobellite
Lillianite
Goongarrite (=Warthaite)
Proustite
Pyrargyrite
Rittingerite and Pyrostilpnite [Xanthokon and Feuerblende]
Samsonite
Pyrite
Melnikovite-Pyrite
Bravoite with Vaesite and Cattierite
Villamaninite
Blockite
Trogtalite
Laurite
Sperrylite
Aurostibite
Michenerite
Froodite
Hauerite
Cobaltite
Gersdorffite
Ullmannite
Merenskyite, Montscheite, Kotulskite
Marcasite
Hastite
Ferroselite
Safflorite-Löllingite-Rammelsbergite group
Safflorite
Rammelsbergite
Lollingite
Frohbergite
Pararammelsbergite
Arsenopyrite
Glaucodot
Gudmundite
Molybdenite
Tungstenite
Skutterudite
Patronite
Realgar
Dimorphite
Orpiment [Auripigment]
Voltzite
Oxidic Ore Minerals
Cuprite
Zincite
Manganosite
Wüstite
Tenorite (Melaconite)
Paramelaconite
Delafossite
Crednerite
Spinel
Preliminary Remarks on the Ferrite Spinel Family
Magnetite
Franklinite
Jakobsite and Vredenburgite
Chromite
Hausmannite
Hydrohausmannite, Hetaerolite, Hydrohetaerolite
Bixbyite (Sitaparite)
Braunite
Magnetoplumbite
Plumboferrite
Quenselite
Eskolaite
Karelianite
Hematite (Haematite, Specularite)
Ilmenite (with Geikielite and Pyrophanite)
Högbomite
Maghemite
Perovskite
Davidite
Rutile
Ilmenorutile
Anatase
Cassiterite
Plattnerite
Pyrolusite (Sensu Stricto) and Polianite (Sensu Stricto)
Ramsdellite
Nsutite
Psilomelane (with Cryptomelane, Hollandite, Coronadite, Rancieite)
Lithiophorite
Columbite
Tapiolite
Brannerite
Pyrochlore group
Pseudobrookite
Uraninite and Pitchblende [Uranpecherz]
Thorianite
Hydrous Fe- Oxides
α-FeOOH (Goethite) [Nadeleisenerz]
γ-FeOOH, Lepidocrocite [Rubinglimmer]
Manganite
Groutite
Heterogenite-Stainierite
Woodruffite
Todorokite
Chalcophanite
Wolframite
Scheelite
Ludwigite-Vonsenite
Hulsite-Paigeite
Lievrite
Coffinite
Gangue Minerals and Non-Opaque Oxide Ore Minerals
Quartz, Calcite, Dolomite, Siderite, Rhodochrosite, Smithsonite, Cerussite, Malachite, Azurite, Barite, Anglesite, Fluorite, Kerargyrite, Jarosite, Olivine, Micas, Corundum, Zircon, Titanite (Sphene), Augite and Hornblende, Feldspars, Coals.
Locality Index (List of Typical Occurrences)
Bibliography
Index
1192 pages
- No. of pages:
- 1192
English
- English
© Pergamon 1969
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280912