The Ore Minerals and Their Intergrowths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116358, 9781483280912

The Ore Minerals and Their Intergrowths

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Ramdohr
eBook ISBN: 9781483280912
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 1192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Ore Minerals and Their Intergrowths focuses on the properties, characteristics, and reactions of ore minerals.

The book first offers information on genetic systematics of ore deposits and ore textures. Discussions focus on meteorites, magmatic, sedimentary, and metamorphic sequences, fabric properties considered from a purely geometric point of view, genetic fabric types, and the relationship of ore textures with industrial minerals. The text then elaborates on annotation concerning the arrangement of materials and elements and intermetallic compounds.

The publication takes a look at alloy-like compounds and tellurides and common sulfides and "sulfosalts". Topics include umangite, bornite, jalpaite, argentite, naumannite, crookesite, coloradoite, novakite, orcelite, maucherite, parkerite, and horsfordite. The manuscript further touches on oxide ore minerals and gangue minerals and non-opaque oxide ore minerals, including quartz, calcite, dolomite, siderite, cerussite, smithsonite, jarosite, tenorite, zincite, and cuprite.

The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in ore minerals and their intergrowths.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Third (German) Edition

Writer's Preface to the English Edition

Translators

Abbreviations

Introduction to the General Section: Intergrowths of the Ore Minerals

Genetic Systematics of Ore Deposits

A. Meteorites

B. Magmatic Sequence

I. Plutonic Rock Series

II. Sub-Volcanic Aeries

III. Extrusive Sequence

C. Sedimentary Sequence

I. Concentration of Mechanically Weathered Materials

II. Enrichment Processes in Chemically Weathered Materials

III. Precipitation of Dissolved Substances on the Continents

IV. Precipitation of Dissolved Substances in the Sea or in Lakes and Swamps

V. Deposits of Coal and Petroleum and of the Materials Genetically Related to Them

VI. The Zone of Oxidation And Cementation

D. Metamorphic sequence

Tables of Mineral Occurrence

I. General Aspects

II. Metamorphism through Change in Temperature and Confining Pressure

III. Metamorphism Under the Influence of Directed Pressure with or without Essential Influence of Temperature Changes

The Ore Textures

Order of Presentation

A. The Fabric Properties Considered from a Purely Geometric Point of View

I. The Properties of Single Grains

II. Intergrowths of Several Minerals

III. The Forms of Aggregates

IV. Schneiderhohn's Systematic Classification of the Structures and Textures of the Ores

B. Genetic Fabric Types

I. Textures of Primary Precipitation

II. "Transformation Textures"

III. Radioactive Haloes, Lattice Destructions, Cracking

Recognition of the Genetic Position of Ore Deposits

I. Typomorphic Minerals, Mineral Assemblages, Paragenetic Sequences and Fabric Types

II. Ore Minerals and Ore Associations as "Geologic Thermometers"

III. Relicts

IV. Further Possibilities of Genetic Interpretation of Textural Characteristics

C. The Relationship of Ore Textures to Industrial Minerals Beneficiation Problems

Descriptive Section

Annotation Concerning the Arrangement of Material in the Descriptive Section

General Data, Polishing Properties, Reflection Behavior, Etching, Physical Chemistry, Fabric, Special Fabrics, Diagnostic Features, Paragenetic Position, Investigated Occurrences, Literature, Powder Diagram

Elements and Intermetallic Compounds

Copper

Silver

Gold

Auricupride

Maldonite

Lead

Mercury

Palladium

Allopalladium

Iridium

Platinum

Osmiridium and Iridosmium

Tantalum

Iron

Awaruite (Josephinite)

Wairauite

Cohenite (Cementite)

Schreibersite and Rhabdite

Potarite

Tin

Niggliite

Stannopalladinite

Zinc

Arsenic

Arsenolamprite

Allemontite-Stibarsen

Antimony

Bismuth

Sulphur

Selenium

Tellurium

Graphite

Alloy-Like Compounds and Tellurides

Whitneyite, Algodonite, Domeykite

Koutekite, Novakite

Horsfordite

Dienerite

Oregonite

Orcelite

Maucherite

Hauchecornite

Parkerite

Shandite

Heazlewoodite

Dyscrasite and Allargentum

Stibiopalladinite

Rickardite

Weissite

Vulcanite

Melonite

Kitkaite

Hessite

Petzite

Stützite and Empressite

Sylvanite

Kostovite

Krennerite

Calaverite

Nagyagite

Montbrayite

Tetradymite and Tellurobismutite

Other Tellurium-Bismuth compounds

Pilsenite (=Wehrlite) and Hedleyite

Joseite, Grünlingite, Oruetite

Common Sulphides and "Sulphosalts"

Chalcocite (with Neodigenite)

Berzelianite

Umangite

Argentite

Naumannite (and Aguilarite)

Argyrodite and Canfieldite

Crookesite

Stromeyerite

Eucairite

Betechtinite

Jalpaite

Bornite

Pentlandite

Sphalerite (Zincblende)

Stilleite

Metacinnabarite

Tiemannite

Coloradoite

Lautite

Chalcopyrite

Gallite

Roquesite

Chalcopyrrhotite

Stannite and Related Minerals

Fahlore Group [Fahlerzgruppe]

Sakuraite

Germanite

Renierite

Mawsonite

Briartite

Sulvanite

Wurtzite

Greenockite

Preliminary Remarks on the Enargite Group

Enargite

Stibioluzonite-Luzonite

Pyrrhotite

Eskebornite

Jaipurite

Freboldite

Niccolite

Breithauptite

Sederholmite

Modderite

Millerite

Mäkinenite

Cubanite

Sternbergite-Argentopyrite Group [Silberkiesgruppe]

Oldhamite

Alabandite

Galena

Clausthalite

Altaite

Miargyrite

Aramayoite

Sehapbachite-Matildite

Herzenbergite and "Montesite"

Teallite

Beegerite

Cinnabar

Platynite

Covellite

Klockmannite

Mackinawite and Valleriite

Idaite

Braggite-Vysotskyite

Cooperite

Linnaeite Group

Bornhardtite

Trüstedtite and Tyrrelite

Wilkmanite

Indite

Daubreelite

Antimonite, Stibnite

Metastibnite

Bismuthinite

Guanajuatite and Paraguanajuatite

Kermesite

Pavonite (Alaskaite)

Chalcostibite

Cuprobismuthite

Emplectite

Wittichenite

Klaprothite

Regnolite

Epigenite

Berthierite

Histrixite

Smithite

Tapalpite

Stephanite

Polybasite and Pearceite

Lorandite

Vrbaite

Livingstonite

Seligmannite

Bournonite

Aikinite-Patrinite

Rezbanyite

Hutchinsonite

Andorite, Ramdohrite, Fizelyite

Freieslebenite

Marrite

Brongniardite

Diaphorite

Owyheeite

Ultrabasite

Schirmerite

Benjaminite

Franckeite

Cylindrite

Sartorite (Scleroclase)

Baumhauerite

Rathite

Dufrénoysite

Lengenbachite

Jordanite

"Guitermanite"

Gratonite

Amorphous Hardened Sulphide Colloids

Zinkenite

Füllöppite

Plagionite

Heteromorphite

Robinsonite

Semseyite

Jamesonite

Boulangerite and Falkmanite

Meneghinite

Geocronite

Galenobismutite

Cannizarite

Weibullite

Cosalite

Bursaite

Kobellite

Lillianite

Goongarrite (=Warthaite)

Proustite

Pyrargyrite

Rittingerite and Pyrostilpnite [Xanthokon and Feuerblende]

Samsonite

Pyrite

Melnikovite-Pyrite

Bravoite with Vaesite and Cattierite

Villamaninite

Blockite

Trogtalite

Laurite

Sperrylite

Aurostibite

Michenerite

Froodite

Hauerite

Cobaltite

Gersdorffite

Ullmannite

Merenskyite, Montscheite, Kotulskite

Marcasite

Hastite

Ferroselite

Safflorite-Löllingite-Rammelsbergite group

Safflorite

Rammelsbergite

Lollingite

Frohbergite

Pararammelsbergite

Arsenopyrite

Glaucodot

Gudmundite

Molybdenite

Tungstenite

Skutterudite

Patronite

Realgar

Dimorphite

Orpiment [Auripigment]

Voltzite

Oxidic Ore Minerals

Cuprite

Zincite

Manganosite

Wüstite

Tenorite (Melaconite)

Paramelaconite

Delafossite

Crednerite

Spinel

Preliminary Remarks on the Ferrite Spinel Family

Magnetite

Franklinite

Jakobsite and Vredenburgite

Chromite

Hausmannite

Hydrohausmannite, Hetaerolite, Hydrohetaerolite

Bixbyite (Sitaparite)

Braunite

Magnetoplumbite

Plumboferrite

Quenselite

Eskolaite

Karelianite

Hematite (Haematite, Specularite)

Ilmenite (with Geikielite and Pyrophanite)

Högbomite

Maghemite

Perovskite

Davidite

Rutile

Ilmenorutile

Anatase

Cassiterite

Plattnerite

Pyrolusite (Sensu Stricto) and Polianite (Sensu Stricto)

Ramsdellite

Nsutite

Psilomelane (with Cryptomelane, Hollandite, Coronadite, Rancieite)

Lithiophorite

Columbite

Tapiolite

Brannerite

Pyrochlore group

Pseudobrookite

Uraninite and Pitchblende [Uranpecherz]

Thorianite

Hydrous Fe- Oxides

α-FeOOH (Goethite) [Nadeleisenerz]

γ-FeOOH, Lepidocrocite [Rubinglimmer]

Manganite

Groutite

Heterogenite-Stainierite

Woodruffite

Todorokite

Chalcophanite

Wolframite

Scheelite

Ludwigite-Vonsenite

Hulsite-Paigeite

Lievrite

Coffinite

Gangue Minerals and Non-Opaque Oxide Ore Minerals

Quartz, Calcite, Dolomite, Siderite, Rhodochrosite, Smithsonite, Cerussite, Malachite, Azurite, Barite, Anglesite, Fluorite, Kerargyrite, Jarosite, Olivine, Micas, Corundum, Zircon, Titanite (Sphene), Augite and Hornblende, Feldspars, Coals.

Locality Index (List of Typical Occurrences)

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280912

About the Author

Paul Ramdohr

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.