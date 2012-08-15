The Ophthalmic Assistant
9th Edition
A Text for Allied and Associated Ophthalmic Personnel: Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Excel in your clinical responsibilities with The Ophthalmic Assistant. Whether you work in an ophthalmology, optometry, or opticianry setting, this best-selling reference delivers expert practical, up-to-date guidance on ocular diseases, surgical procedures, medications, and equipment as well as paramedical procedures and office management - providing all the knowledge and skills you need to be a valuable asset to your team. A real "how-to" textbook.
Key Features
- Consult this full-color visual guide for identification of ophthalmic disorders, explanations of difficult concepts, and depictions of the newest equipment used in ophthalmology and optometry – with over 1,000 illustrations.
- Refer to the practical appendices for quick-reference information on hospital/practice forms for more efficient patient record keeping, conversion tables, numerous language translations, ocular emergencies, pharmaceuticals, and more.
- Update your practical knowledge of ophthalmic tests and procedures.
- Confidently prepare for certification or recertification exams with comprehensive and practical information on the exam process for ophthalmic and optometric assistants.
Table of Contents
Section One: Basic Sciences
1 Anatomy of the eye
2 Physiology of the eye
3 Optics
4 Pharmacology
5 Microbiology
Section Two: Clinical Practice
6 Office efficiency and public relations
7 History taking
8 Preliminary examination
9 Understanding ophthalmic equipment
10 Refractive errors and how to correct them
11 History of spectacles
12 Facts about glasses
13 Rigid contact lenses: basics
14 Soft contact lenses
15 Advance techniques in soft and rigid contact lense fitting
16 Managing a contact lense practice
17 Visual fields
18 Automated visual field testing
19 Ocular Injuries
20 The urgent case
21 Common eye disorders
22 Common retinal disorders
23 Glaucoma
24 Examination of the newborn, infant and small child
25 Maintenance of ophthalmic equipment and instruments
Section Three: Surgical Techniques
26 Aseptic technique and minor office surgery
27 The operative patient
28 Highlights of ocular surgery
29 Assisting the Surgeon
30 Lasers in ophthalmology
31 Ambulatory surgery
32 Refractive surgery
33 Corneal Collagen Cross Linking: A Major Breakthrough in the Management of Keratoconus, Pellucid Marginal Degeneration, and Ectasia after LASIK
34 Wavefront aberrations and custom ablation
Section Four: Ocular imaging
35 Optical coherence tomography
36 Computerized corneal topography
37 Specular microscopy
38 Diagnostic ultrasound
Section Five: Special procedures
39 Ocular motility and binocular vision
40 Ophthalmic photography
41 Visual aids for the partially sighted
Section Six: Community Ocular Programs
42 Blind persons in the modern world
43 Art and the eye
44 Reading problems in children
45 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
Section Seven: Expanded Roles in Eye Care Delivery
46 Computers in ophthalmic practice
Section Eight: Role of Assistants in Eye Care
47 Allied health personnel in ophthalmology
48 Ophthalmology ethics
49 Ophthalmic allied health personnel: scope of practice
50 Testing of ophthalmic skills
51 The development of ophthalmic assistants in North America
52 Assisting in the international community and in the prevention of blindness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 15th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733460
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370387
About the Author
Harold Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Senior Attending Ophthalmologist, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Ophthalmological Society, Ottawa, Ontario; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Director, Professional Continuing Education, Centennial College of Applied Arts, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Raymond Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Chief, Department of Ophthalmology, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Orleans, Ontario
Melvin Freeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Emeritus, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA; Affiliate Clinical Investigator, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, WA; Past Head of Ophthalmology, Virginia Mason Clinic and Medical Center, Seattle, WA; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Past President, Alliance for Continuing Medical Education, Birmingham, AL
