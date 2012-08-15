The Ophthalmic Assistant - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781455710690, 9781455733460

The Ophthalmic Assistant

9th Edition

A Text for Allied and Associated Ophthalmic Personnel: Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Harold Stein Raymond Stein Melvin Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781455733460
eBook ISBN: 9780323370387
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2012
Page Count: 928
Description

Excel in your clinical responsibilities with The Ophthalmic Assistant. Whether you work in an ophthalmology, optometry, or opticianry setting, this best-selling reference delivers expert practical, up-to-date guidance on ocular diseases, surgical procedures, medications, and equipment as well as paramedical procedures and office management - providing all the knowledge and skills you need to be a valuable asset to your team. A real "how-to" textbook.

Key Features

  • Consult this full-color visual guide for identification of ophthalmic disorders, explanations of difficult concepts, and depictions of the newest equipment used in ophthalmology and optometry – with over 1,000 illustrations.

  • Refer to the practical appendices for quick-reference information on hospital/practice forms for more efficient patient record keeping, conversion tables, numerous language translations, ocular emergencies, pharmaceuticals, and more.

  • Update your practical knowledge of ophthalmic tests and procedures.

  • Confidently prepare for certification or recertification exams with comprehensive and practical information on the exam process for ophthalmic and optometric assistants.

Table of Contents

Section One: Basic Sciences

1 Anatomy of the eye

2 Physiology of the eye

3 Optics

4 Pharmacology

5 Microbiology

Section Two: Clinical Practice

6 Office efficiency and public relations

7 History taking

8 Preliminary examination

9 Understanding ophthalmic equipment

10 Refractive errors and how to correct them

11 History of spectacles

12 Facts about glasses

13 Rigid contact lenses: basics

14 Soft contact lenses

15 Advance techniques in soft and rigid contact lense fitting

16 Managing a contact lense practice

17 Visual fields

18 Automated visual field testing

19 Ocular Injuries

20 The urgent case

21 Common eye disorders

22 Common retinal disorders

23 Glaucoma

24 Examination of the newborn, infant and small child

25 Maintenance of ophthalmic equipment and instruments

Section Three: Surgical Techniques

26 Aseptic technique and minor office surgery

27 The operative patient

28 Highlights of ocular surgery

29 Assisting the Surgeon

30 Lasers in ophthalmology

31 Ambulatory surgery

32 Refractive surgery

33 Corneal Collagen Cross Linking: A Major Breakthrough in the Management of Keratoconus, Pellucid Marginal Degeneration, and Ectasia after LASIK

34 Wavefront aberrations and custom ablation

Section Four: Ocular imaging

35 Optical coherence tomography

36 Computerized corneal topography

37 Specular microscopy

38 Diagnostic ultrasound

Section Five: Special procedures

39 Ocular motility and binocular vision

40 Ophthalmic photography

41 Visual aids for the partially sighted

Section Six: Community Ocular Programs

42 Blind persons in the modern world

43 Art and the eye

44 Reading problems in children

45 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Section Seven: Expanded Roles in Eye Care Delivery

46 Computers in ophthalmic practice

Section Eight: Role of Assistants in Eye Care

47 Allied health personnel in ophthalmology

48 Ophthalmology ethics

49 Ophthalmic allied health personnel: scope of practice

50 Testing of ophthalmic skills

51 The development of ophthalmic assistants in North America

52 Assisting in the international community and in the prevention of blindness

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733460
eBook ISBN:
9780323370387

About the Author

Harold Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Senior Attending Ophthalmologist, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Ophthalmological Society, Ottawa, Ontario; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Director, Professional Continuing Education, Centennial College of Applied Arts, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Raymond Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Chief, Department of Ophthalmology, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Orleans, Ontario

Melvin Freeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Emeritus, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA; Affiliate Clinical Investigator, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, WA; Past Head of Ophthalmology, Virginia Mason Clinic and Medical Center, Seattle, WA; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Past President, Alliance for Continuing Medical Education, Birmingham, AL

