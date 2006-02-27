The Ophthalmic Assistant
8th Edition
A Text for Allied and Associated Ophthalmic Personnel
Description
Simply written and well illustrated, this New Edition provides all the practical information ophthalmic and optometric assistants and technicians need to complete their day-to-day tasks, including paramedical training, ophthalmic technology, and efficient ophthalmic office management. It also serves as a useful guide for ophthalmic practice, featuring up-to-date coverage of ophthalmic diseases, surgical procedures, the latest medications, and the newest contact lenses. Readers will also find detailed information on the latest equipment used in practice and the skills required to understand the use of each piece in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Features useful appendices that provide quick reference to hospital/practice forms for learning efficient patient record keeping, conversion tables, numerous language translations, ocular emergencies, pharmaceuticals, and more.
- Includes an easy-to-access glossary of ophthalmic terminology used in practice.
- Presents chapter outlines and self-assessment questions.
Table of Contents
Part 1 BASIC SCIENCES
1. Anatomy of the eye
2. Physiology of the eye
3. Optics
4. Pharmacology
5. Microbiology
Part 2 CLINICAL PRACTICE
6. Office efficiency and public relations
7. History taking
8. Preliminary examination
9. Understanding ophthalmic equipment
10. Refractive errors and how to correct them
11. History of Spectacles
12. Facts about glassses
13. Rigid contact lenses: basics
14. Soft contact lenses
15. Advanced techniques in soft and rigid contact lens fitting
16. Managing a contact lens practice
17. Visual fields
18. Automated visual field testing
19. Ocular injuries
20. The urgent case
21. Common eye disorders
22. Common retinal disorders
23. Glaucoma
24. Examination of the newborn, infant and small child
25. Maintenance of ophthalmic equipment and instruments
26. Diagnostic Ultrasound
Part 3 SURGICAL TECHNIQUES
27. Aseptic technique and minor office surgery
28. The operative patient
29. Highlights of ocular surgery
30. Assisting the surgeon
31. Lasers in ophthalmology
32. Ambulatory surgery
33. Computerized Corneal topography
34. Refractive surgery - part 1 patient selection counseling and examination
35. Wavefront and Custom Laser
Part 4 SPECIAL PROCEDURES
36. Ocular motility and binocular vision
37. Ophthalmic photography
38. Visual aids for the partially sighted
Part 5 COMMUNITY OCULAR PROGRAMS
39. Blind persons in a modern world
41. Reading problems in children
42. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
Part 6 EXPANDED ROLES IN EYE CARE DELIVERY
43. Computers in the ophthalmic practice
Part 7 THE ROLE OF ASSISTANTS IN EYE CARE
44. The role of ophthalmic medical personnel in clinical ophthalmology practice
45. Ethics
46. Medical Legal Aspects
47. Testing of Ophthalmic Skills
48. The Development of ophthalmic assistants in North America
49. Assisting the international community to prevent blindness
Appendices
01 Office supplies in common use
02 Estimating visual loss
03 Short forms in clinical use
04 Vision and driving
05 Optical constants of the eye
06 Metric conversion
07 Diopter to millimeters radius conversion tables
08 Vertex conversion table
09 Diopters of corneal refracting power
10 Compensation for effect of vertex distances (used when plus lens is moved from the eye)
11 Compensation for effect of vertex distances (used when plus lens is moved toward the eye)
12 Dioptric curves for extended range of keratometer
13 Translations of commonly asked questions and commands
14 Ocular emergencies
15 Principles of informed consent
16 Current ophthalmic pharmaceuticals
Glossary
Supplemental Readings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 27th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323033305
About the Author
Harold Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Senior Attending Ophthalmologist, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Ophthalmological Society, Ottawa, Ontario; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Director, Professional Continuing Education, Centennial College of Applied Arts, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Raymond Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Chief, Department of Ophthalmology, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Orleans, Ontario
Melvin Freeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Emeritus, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA; Affiliate Clinical Investigator, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, WA; Past Head of Ophthalmology, Virginia Mason Clinic and Medical Center, Seattle, WA; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Past President, Alliance for Continuing Medical Education, Birmingham, AL