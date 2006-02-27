The Ophthalmic Assistant - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323033305

The Ophthalmic Assistant

8th Edition

A Text for Allied and Associated Ophthalmic Personnel

Authors: Harold Stein Raymond Stein Melvin Freeman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323033305
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th February 2006
Page Count: 896
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Simply written and well illustrated, this New Edition provides all the practical information ophthalmic and optometric assistants and technicians need to complete their day-to-day tasks, including paramedical training, ophthalmic technology, and efficient ophthalmic office management. It also serves as a useful guide for ophthalmic practice, featuring up-to-date coverage of ophthalmic diseases, surgical procedures, the latest medications, and the newest contact lenses. Readers will also find detailed information on the latest equipment used in practice and the skills required to understand the use of each piece in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Features useful appendices that provide quick reference to hospital/practice forms for learning efficient patient record keeping, conversion tables, numerous language translations, ocular emergencies, pharmaceuticals, and more.

  • Includes an easy-to-access glossary of ophthalmic terminology used in practice.

  • Presents chapter outlines and self-assessment questions.

Table of Contents

Part 1 BASIC SCIENCES

1. Anatomy of the eye

2. Physiology of the eye

3. Optics

4. Pharmacology

5. Microbiology


Part 2 CLINICAL PRACTICE

6. Office efficiency and public relations

7. History taking

8. Preliminary examination

9. Understanding ophthalmic equipment

10. Refractive errors and how to correct them

11. History of Spectacles

12. Facts about glassses

13. Rigid contact lenses: basics

14. Soft contact lenses

15. Advanced techniques in soft and rigid contact lens fitting

16. Managing a contact lens practice

17. Visual fields

18. Automated visual field testing

19. Ocular injuries

20. The urgent case

21. Common eye disorders

22. Common retinal disorders

23. Glaucoma

24. Examination of the newborn, infant and small child

25. Maintenance of ophthalmic equipment and instruments

26. Diagnostic Ultrasound


Part 3 SURGICAL TECHNIQUES

27. Aseptic technique and minor office surgery

28. The operative patient

29. Highlights of ocular surgery

30. Assisting the surgeon

31. Lasers in ophthalmology

32. Ambulatory surgery

33. Computerized Corneal topography

34. Refractive surgery - part 1 patient selection counseling and examination

35. Wavefront and Custom Laser


Part 4 SPECIAL PROCEDURES

36. Ocular motility and binocular vision

37. Ophthalmic photography

38. Visual aids for the partially sighted


Part 5 COMMUNITY OCULAR PROGRAMS

39. Blind persons in a modern world

40. to production

41. Reading problems in children

42. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation


Part 6 EXPANDED ROLES IN EYE CARE DELIVERY

43. Computers in the ophthalmic practice


Part 7 THE ROLE OF ASSISTANTS IN EYE CARE

44. The role of ophthalmic medical personnel in clinical ophthalmology practice

45. Ethics

46. Medical Legal Aspects

47. Testing of Ophthalmic Skills

48. The Development of ophthalmic assistants in North America

49. Assisting the international community to prevent blindness


Appendices

01 Office supplies in common use

02 Estimating visual loss

03 Short forms in clinical use

04 Vision and driving

05 Optical constants of the eye

06 Metric conversion

07 Diopter to millimeters radius conversion tables

08 Vertex conversion table

09 Diopters of corneal refracting power

10 Compensation for effect of vertex distances (used when plus lens is moved from the eye)

11 Compensation for effect of vertex distances (used when plus lens is moved toward the eye)

12 Dioptric curves for extended range of keratometer

13 Translations of commonly asked questions and commands

14 Ocular emergencies

15 Principles of informed consent

16 Current ophthalmic pharmaceuticals


Glossary

Supplemental Readings

Index

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323033305

About the Author

Harold Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Senior Attending Ophthalmologist, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Ophthalmological Society, Ottawa, Ontario; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Director, Professional Continuing Education, Centennial College of Applied Arts, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Raymond Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Maxwell K. Bochner Eye Institute, Toronto, Ontario; Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario; Chief, Department of Ophthalmology, Scarborough General Hospital, Scarborough, Ontario; Attending Ophthalmologist, Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario; Past President, Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Orleans, Ontario

Melvin Freeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Emeritus, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA; Affiliate Clinical Investigator, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, Seattle, WA; Past Head of Ophthalmology, Virginia Mason Clinic and Medical Center, Seattle, WA; Past President, Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology, St. Paul, MN; Past President, Alliance for Continuing Medical Education, Birmingham, AL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.