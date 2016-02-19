The operas of Leos Janacek
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Music Division
Description
The Operas of Leoš Janáček presents the comprehensive analysis of Leoš Janáček's operas. This book presents a concise account of Janáček's extraordinary musical background and development as an operatic composer.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of Janáček's visit to the London Zoo in 1926, which profoundly influenced his very personal compositional style when he recorded the different cries and sounds of animals in musical notation. This text then describes the nature of Janáček's last two operas, which are characterized by emotional stresses, psychological conflicts, and the turbulence of text and music. Other chapters describe pastoral symphony of the opera The Cunning Little Vixen, which is a touching and sincere tribute to the basic unity of all living creatures of nature. This book discusses as well the characteristic explosive musical prose writing of Janáček. This book is a valuable resource for musicians, instrumentalists, and composers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial Note
Acknowledgment
Extract
Erik Chisholm : A Tribute
Introduction
1 The House of the Dead
Introduction
The Story of Act I
Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act I
The Overture
The Music of Act I
The Story of Act II
Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act II
The Music of Act II
The Story of Act III
Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act III
The Music of Act III
Note
2 The Makropulos Case
Introduction
The Story of Act I
The Overture
The Music of Act I
The Story of Act II
The Music of Act II
The Story of Act III
The Music of Act III
Note
3 Sharp-Ears—The Cunning Little Vixen
Introduction
The Story and Music of Act 1
The Story and Music of Act II
The Story and Music of Act III
Note
4 Katja Kabanova
Introduction
The Overture
The Story and Music of Act I, Scene 1
The Story and Music of Act I, Scene 2
Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act 1
The Story of Act II
Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act II
The Music of Act II
The Story of Act III
Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act 111
The Music of Act III
5 The Excursions of Mr—P Broucek
Introduction
Part One Mr. Broucek's Excursion to the Moon
The Story of Act I
The Music of Act I
The Story of Act II
The Music of Act II
Part Two Mr. Broucek's Excursion into the Fifteenth Century
Introductory Historical Note
The Story of Act I
The Music of Act I
The Story of Act II
The Music of Act II
Note
6 Jenufa
Introduction
The Story of Act I
The Music of Act I
The Story of Act II
The Music of Act II
The Story of Act III
The Music of Act III
7 Other Operas of Janáček
Sarka (Janáček's First Opera)
The Beginning of a Romance (Janáček's Second Opera)
Osud (Fate) (Janáček's Fourth Opera)
Subjects of Operas on which Janáček Might Have Composed
Appendix
Detailed Thematic Analysis of Siskov's Monologue
(The House of the Dead, Act III)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149851