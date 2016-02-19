The operas of Leos Janacek

The Operas of Leoš Janáček presents the comprehensive analysis of Leoš Janáček's operas. This book presents a concise account of Janáček's extraordinary musical background and development as an operatic composer. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of Janáček's visit to the London Zoo in 1926, which profoundly influenced his very personal compositional style when he recorded the different cries and sounds of animals in musical notation. This text then describes the nature of Janáček's last two operas, which are characterized by emotional stresses, psychological conflicts, and the turbulence of text and music. Other chapters describe pastoral symphony of the opera The Cunning Little Vixen, which is a touching and sincere tribute to the basic unity of all living creatures of nature. This book discusses as well the characteristic explosive musical prose writing of Janáček. This book is a valuable resource for musicians, instrumentalists, and composers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Editorial Note

Acknowledgment

Extract

Erik Chisholm : A Tribute

Introduction

1 The House of the Dead

Introduction

The Story of Act I

Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act I

The Overture

The Music of Act I

The Story of Act II

Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act II

The Music of Act II

The Story of Act III

Dostoevsky's Novel - Its Relation to the Opera: Act III

The Music of Act III

Note

2 The Makropulos Case

Introduction

The Story of Act I

The Overture

The Music of Act I

The Story of Act II

The Music of Act II

The Story of Act III

The Music of Act III

Note

3 Sharp-Ears—The Cunning Little Vixen

Introduction

The Story and Music of Act 1

The Story and Music of Act II

The Story and Music of Act III

Note

4 Katja Kabanova

Introduction

The Overture

The Story and Music of Act I, Scene 1

The Story and Music of Act I, Scene 2

Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act 1

The Story of Act II

Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act II

The Music of Act II

The Story of Act III

Relation of the Play to the Opera: Act 111

The Music of Act III

5 The Excursions of Mr—P Broucek

Introduction

Part One Mr. Broucek's Excursion to the Moon

The Story of Act I

The Music of Act I

The Story of Act II

The Music of Act II

Part Two Mr. Broucek's Excursion into the Fifteenth Century

Introductory Historical Note

The Story of Act I

The Music of Act I

The Story of Act II

The Music of Act II

Note

6 Jenufa

Introduction

The Story of Act I

The Music of Act I

The Story of Act II

The Music of Act II

The Story of Act III

The Music of Act III

7 Other Operas of Janáček

Sarka (Janáček's First Opera)

The Beginning of a Romance (Janáček's Second Opera)

Osud (Fate) (Janáček's Fourth Opera)

Subjects of Operas on which Janáček Might Have Composed

Appendix

Detailed Thematic Analysis of Siskov's Monologue

(The House of the Dead, Act III)

