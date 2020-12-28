The Ongoing Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Watkins and Bonomo have put together an issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America that provides the most current information on antibiotic resistance. Top experts have contributed clinical review articles that address the types of resistance based on drug class as well as emerging therapies and the future of telemedicine in the management of infections. The following topics are covered in this issue: The changing role of the clinical microbiology laboratory in defining resistance in gram-negatives; Extended-spectrum β-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae infections; Multidrug-resistant bacteria in the community; Resistance to polymyxins; Resistance in Vancomycin-resistant enterococci; Resistance to newer β-lactamase inhibitors; Antibiotic-resistant infections in the immunocompromised host; Emerging therapies for MRSA infections; Drug-resistant tuberculosis; Aminoglycoside resistance; The role of antibiotic stewardship and telemedicine in the management of MDR infections; and Emerging issues in antifungal resistance. Readers will have the current information they need to better manage antibiotic-resistant infections in patients.