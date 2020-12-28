COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
The Ongoing Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323759434

The Ongoing Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Watkins Robert Bonomo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323759434
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Watkins and Bonomo have put together an issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America that provides the most current information on antibiotic resistance. Top experts have contributed clinical review articles that address the types of resistance based on drug class as well as emerging therapies and the future of telemedicine in the management of infections. The following topics are covered in this issue: The changing role of the clinical microbiology laboratory in defining resistance in gram-negatives; Extended-spectrum β-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae infections; Multidrug-resistant bacteria in the community; Resistance to polymyxins; Resistance in Vancomycin-resistant enterococci; Resistance to newer β-lactamase inhibitors; Antibiotic-resistant infections in the immunocompromised host; Emerging therapies for MRSA infections; Drug-resistant tuberculosis; Aminoglycoside resistance; The role of antibiotic stewardship and telemedicine in the management of MDR infections; and Emerging issues in antifungal resistance. Readers will have the current information they need to better manage antibiotic-resistant infections in patients.

Details

About the Editors

Richard Watkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Cleveland Clinic

Robert Bonomo

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, University Hospitals Case Medical Center

