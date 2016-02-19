The One Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163222, 9781483279343

The One Culture

1st Edition

Authors: William H. Davenport
Editors: Thomas Irvine James P. Hartnett William F. Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9781483279343
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 194
Description

The One Culture focuses on the state of the American culture in the so-called Age of Technology. This book is composed of four chapters that consider the influence of humanities and social sciences in engineering education. The opening chapter focuses on the famous two cultures’ assertion that art and science do not mix. This chapter deals with the problems of definition, semantics, image, and attitude in this assertion. The succeeding chapter examines the typical contemporary “confrontation” between art, literature, and technology. A chapter describes the connecting link between the fields of humanities, social sciences, and engineering. The final chapter looks into the prospect of order, design, and unity as a counter-argument to a negative, self-destroying dualism. This book will prove useful to humanists, engineers, social scientists, and students who are interested in human culture.

Table of Contents


Preface

I The Two Cultures: Another Look at Images and Attitudes

II A Typical Contemporary Confrontation: Technology, Literature, and Art Since Hiroshima

III One Kind of Bridge: Humanities and Social Sciences in Engineering Education

IV Toward One Culture: A Wider View

Notes

Bibliography

Index

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York

