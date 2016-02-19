The One Culture
1st Edition
The One Culture focuses on the state of the American culture in the so-called Age of Technology. This book is composed of four chapters that consider the influence of humanities and social sciences in engineering education. The opening chapter focuses on the famous two cultures’ assertion that art and science do not mix. This chapter deals with the problems of definition, semantics, image, and attitude in this assertion. The succeeding chapter examines the typical contemporary “confrontation” between art, literature, and technology. A chapter describes the connecting link between the fields of humanities, social sciences, and engineering. The final chapter looks into the prospect of order, design, and unity as a counter-argument to a negative, self-destroying dualism. This book will prove useful to humanists, engineers, social scientists, and students who are interested in human culture.
Preface
I The Two Cultures: Another Look at Images and Attitudes
II A Typical Contemporary Confrontation: Technology, Literature, and Art Since Hiroshima
III One Kind of Bridge: Humanities and Social Sciences in Engineering Education
IV Toward One Culture: A Wider View
William H. Davenport
Thomas Irvine
Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York