The Oncogene and Tumour Suppressor Gene Factsbook

The Introductory Chapters: Introduction: Identification of Oncogenes. Oncogene Activation in Humans. Proliferation Control Pathways: Oncoprotein Function. Growth Factor-Related Proteins.

SRC. RAS and RAF. Nuclear Oncoproteins.

ETS. FOS and JUN. MYB. MYC. REL. ERBA. Tumour Suppressor Genes: RB1. P53. Other Major Tumour Suppressor Genes.

APC. BRCA1. NF1. VHL. WT1. Cell Cycle Control: Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors (CDKIs). Apoptosis: Tumour Suppressor Genes and Apoptosis. DNA Repair. Angiogenesis and Metastasis: Angiogenesis. Angiogenic Promoters. Angiogenic Inhibitors. Metastasis: Correlations with Gene Expression. Cadherins. The Immunoglobulin Superfamily (IgSF), Neural Cell-Adhesion Molecule (NCAM). Integrins.

CD44. Matrix Metalloproteinases (MMPS). Tissue Inhibitors of Metalloproteinases (TIMPs). Cysteine and Aspartic Proteinases and Heparanase. NME1 and NME2. The Multi-step Nature of Cancer: Cervical Carcinoma. Colorectal Carcinoma. Breast Carcinoma. Prostate Carcinoma. Renal Cell Carcinoma. Lung Carcinoma. Lymphomas. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Gene Therapy for Cancer: Nucleotide Sequence-Targeted Strategies. Tumour Suppressor Gene Therapy. Cytokine Gene Therapy and Tumour Vaccination. Virally Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (VDEPT). Antibody-directed Therapy.

Tables: Oncogenes Transduced by Retroviruses. Oncogenes Activated by Retroviral Insertion. Oncogenes at Chromosomal Translocations. Tumour Suppressor Genes Detected in Human Tumours. Functions of Oncoproteins. Chromosome Locations of Human Proto-Oncogenes and Tumour Suppressor Genes.

The Oncogenes:

ABL. AKT1 and AKT2. BCL2. BCL3. BCR. CBL. CDK4. CRK. CSFIR/FMS. D Cyclins. DBL. EGFR/ErbB. ELK1. EPH. ERG. ETS1 and ETS2. FGR. FLII. FOS. FOSB. FPS/FES. FRA1 and FRA2. FYN. HCK. HER2/ErbB-2/Neu. HER3/ErbB-3. HER4/ErbB-4. HSTF1/HST2. INT2. JUN. JUNB. JUND. KIT. LCK. LYN. MAS. MAX. MET. Mil. MOS. MYB. MYC. PDGF/Sis. PIM1. RAF. RAS. REL. RET. ROS1. SEA. SKI. SRC. TAL1. THRA/ErbA-1 and THRA2/ErbA-2. TIAM1. TRK. VAV. WNT1. WNT2 and WNT3. YES1.

Tumour Suppressor Genes:

APC and MCC. BRCA1 and BRCA2. DCC. DPC4. E2F1. E-cadherin/CDH1. MSH2. MSH3. MSH6/GTBP and MLHL. NF1 and NF2. P53, PTC.

The Retinoblastoma Gene (RB1). TGFBR1 and TGFBR2. VHL; WT1.

Cyclin-dependent Kinase Inhibitors:

INK4A/MTS1/MTS2/CDK41/CDKN2. INK4B/MTS2. INK4C and INK4D. KIP1. KIP2. WAF1.

DNA Tumour Viruses: Human Papillomaviruses. Epstein-Barr Virus. Subject Index.