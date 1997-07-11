The Oncogene and Tumour Suppressor Gene Factsbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
The Introductory Chapters: Introduction: Identification of Oncogenes. Oncogene Activation in Humans. Proliferation Control Pathways: Oncoprotein Function. Growth Factor-Related Proteins.
SRC. RAS and RAF. Nuclear Oncoproteins.
ETS. FOS and JUN. MYB. MYC. REL. ERBA. Tumour Suppressor Genes: RB1. P53. Other Major Tumour Suppressor Genes.
APC. BRCA1. NF1. VHL. WT1. Cell Cycle Control: Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors (CDKIs). Apoptosis: Tumour Suppressor Genes and Apoptosis. DNA Repair. Angiogenesis and Metastasis: Angiogenesis. Angiogenic Promoters. Angiogenic Inhibitors. Metastasis: Correlations with Gene Expression. Cadherins. The Immunoglobulin Superfamily (IgSF), Neural Cell-Adhesion Molecule (NCAM). Integrins.
CD44. Matrix Metalloproteinases (MMPS). Tissue Inhibitors of Metalloproteinases (TIMPs). Cysteine and Aspartic Proteinases and Heparanase. NME1 and NME2. The Multi-step Nature of Cancer: Cervical Carcinoma. Colorectal Carcinoma. Breast Carcinoma. Prostate Carcinoma. Renal Cell Carcinoma. Lung Carcinoma. Lymphomas. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Gene Therapy for Cancer: Nucleotide Sequence-Targeted Strategies. Tumour Suppressor Gene Therapy. Cytokine Gene Therapy and Tumour Vaccination. Virally Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (VDEPT). Antibody-directed Therapy.
Tables: Oncogenes Transduced by Retroviruses. Oncogenes Activated by Retroviral Insertion. Oncogenes at Chromosomal Translocations. Tumour Suppressor Genes Detected in Human Tumours. Functions of Oncoproteins. Chromosome Locations of Human Proto-Oncogenes and Tumour Suppressor Genes.
The Oncogenes:
ABL. AKT1 and AKT2. BCL2. BCL3. BCR. CBL. CDK4. CRK. CSFIR/FMS. D Cyclins. DBL. EGFR/ErbB. ELK1. EPH. ERG. ETS1 and ETS2. FGR. FLII. FOS. FOSB. FPS/FES. FRA1 and FRA2. FYN. HCK. HER2/ErbB-2/Neu. HER3/ErbB-3. HER4/ErbB-4. HSTF1/HST2. INT2. JUN. JUNB. JUND. KIT. LCK. LYN. MAS. MAX. MET. Mil. MOS. MYB. MYC. PDGF/Sis. PIM1. RAF. RAS. REL. RET. ROS1. SEA. SKI. SRC. TAL1. THRA/ErbA-1 and THRA2/ErbA-2. TIAM1. TRK. VAV. WNT1. WNT2 and WNT3. YES1.
Tumour Suppressor Genes:
APC and MCC. BRCA1 and BRCA2. DCC. DPC4. E2F1. E-cadherin/CDH1. MSH2. MSH3. MSH6/GTBP and MLHL. NF1 and NF2. P53, PTC.
The Retinoblastoma Gene (RB1). TGFBR1 and TGFBR2. VHL; WT1.
Cyclin-dependent Kinase Inhibitors:
INK4A/MTS1/MTS2/CDK41/CDKN2. INK4B/MTS2. INK4C and INK4D. KIP1. KIP2. WAF1.
DNA Tumour Viruses: Human Papillomaviruses. Epstein-Barr Virus. Subject Index.
Description
The Second Edition of The Oncogene and Tumour Suppressor Gene FactsBook has been completely revised, updated, and expanded by 60%. The book contains more than 80 entries on oncogenes including JUN, MYC, and RAS, as well as DNA tumour viruses, tumour suppressor genes, including p53, retinoblastoma, BRCA1, BRCA2, VHL, F2FL, and essential material on angiogenesis and metastasis, apoptosis, cell cycle control, and gene therapy.
Key Features
- Includes much new data on this fast-moving field, including newly discovered oncogenes
- Summarizes the clinical association and molecular properties of all known oncogenes and tumor suppression genes
- Contains more than 2000 terms for reference and further research
- Revised to included signaling pathways, apoptosis, and metastasis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 11th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538006
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123445483
Reviews
"Within minutes of receiving my review copy of The Oncogene FactsBook I discovered just how useful it could be... I could have found the information I needed in a matter of seconds. There is no doubt that every lab working on oncogenes or growth control should have a copy of this book for reference." --TRENDS IN BIOCHEMICAL SCIENCES
Praise for the First Edition:
"The introductory chapters on genes and the processes involved in cancer development are very good for undergraduate teaching." --MOLECULAR MEDICINE TODAY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robin Hesketh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, U.K.