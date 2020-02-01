The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry
1st Edition
Activity Modeling and Cost Estimation in the United States Gulf of Mexico
Description
Pipeline engineers lack information and decisions tools related to the offshore pipeline construction industry, particularly regarding costs. The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry gives a integrated approach between technical concepts and economic calculations, helping the engineer make better business decisions. Organized in four main parts, part one covers the background information on flow assurance, production components, development strategy on pipeline requirements, and the process of selecting deepwater pipeline routes. Part two dives in the construction service side with a global perspective, summarizing pipeline installation, recent vessel construction costs, and strategies/risk factors encountered in the pipeline construction market today. Part three focuses on one of the most underdeveloped and most promising assets – the Gulf of Mexico. Pipeline construction and decommissioning estimation methods are examined with reliable data presented for support. Part four synthesizes the trends for oil, gas, bulk oil, bulk gas, service and umbilical pipelines for installation and decommissioning with the use of correlation models. Pipeline activity is correlated in terms of primary activity indicators such as wells drilled and structures installed and decommissioned. Rounding out with appendices including worldwide records, worked examples, and regulatory content, The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry delivers a much-needed tool for the pipeline engineer to better understand the economical choices and alternatives to designing, constructing, and operating today’s offshore pipelines.
Key Features
- Built with construction and decommissioning decision tools supported by reliable data and case studies
- Organized by parts, including a section devoted to the Gulf of Mexico statistics and estimation methods
- Gain practical knowledge on strategies and cost models on a global pipeline perspective, including environmental and mitigation considerations
Readership
Pipeline Engineers, subsea engineers, pipeline technicians, pipeline and offshore operators
Table of Contents
Part 1. Background
1. Overview
2. Flow Assurance Issues
3. Offshore Field Development
4. Deepwater Pipeline Routing
Part 2. Offshore Construction Service Industry
5. Vessel Specifications
6. World Pipelay Fleet circa 2019
7. Pipelay Contractor Business Profiles
8. Business Models and Risk Factors
Part 3. Construction and Decommissioning Cost
9. Pipeline Cost Estimation
10. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Construction Cost
11. Decommissioning Workflows
12. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Decommissioning Cost
Part 4. Pipeline Networks, Activity Statistics and Correlations
13. Pipeline Network Structure
14. Pipeline Characteristics and Source Data
15. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Activity Statistics
16. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Correlations
Appendix
A. Offshore Development Records
B. Worked Examples
C. OCS Regulatory Framework
D. Pipeline Tariff Rates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202883
About the Author
Mark Kaiser
Mark Kaiser is Marathon Professor and Director of the Research and Development Division at the Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University. His areas of expertise include cost estimation, decommissioning, fiscal systems, offshore infrastructure and service industries, refining, and regulatory modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University, USA