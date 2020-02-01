Pipeline engineers lack information and decisions tools related to the offshore pipeline construction industry, particularly regarding costs. The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry gives a integrated approach between technical concepts and economic calculations, helping the engineer make better business decisions. Organized in four main parts, part one covers the background information on flow assurance, production components, development strategy on pipeline requirements, and the process of selecting deepwater pipeline routes. Part two dives in the construction service side with a global perspective, summarizing pipeline installation, recent vessel construction costs, and strategies/risk factors encountered in the pipeline construction market today. Part three focuses on one of the most underdeveloped and most promising assets – the Gulf of Mexico. Pipeline construction and decommissioning estimation methods are examined with reliable data presented for support. Part four synthesizes the trends for oil, gas, bulk oil, bulk gas, service and umbilical pipelines for installation and decommissioning with the use of correlation models. Pipeline activity is correlated in terms of primary activity indicators such as wells drilled and structures installed and decommissioned. Rounding out with appendices including worldwide records, worked examples, and regulatory content, The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry delivers a much-needed tool for the pipeline engineer to better understand the economical choices and alternatives to designing, constructing, and operating today’s offshore pipelines.

