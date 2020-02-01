The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202883

The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry

1st Edition

Activity Modeling and Cost Estimation in the United States Gulf of Mexico

Authors: Mark Kaiser
Paperback ISBN: 9780128202883
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pipeline engineers lack information and decisions tools related to the offshore pipeline construction industry, particularly regarding costs. The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry gives a integrated approach between technical concepts and economic calculations, helping the engineer make better business decisions. Organized in four main parts, part one covers the background information on flow assurance, production components, development strategy on pipeline requirements, and the process of selecting deepwater pipeline routes. Part two dives in the construction service side with a global perspective, summarizing pipeline installation, recent vessel construction costs, and strategies/risk factors encountered in the pipeline construction market today. Part three focuses on one of the most underdeveloped and most promising assets – the Gulf of Mexico. Pipeline construction and decommissioning estimation methods are examined with reliable data presented for support. Part four synthesizes the trends for oil, gas, bulk oil, bulk gas, service and umbilical pipelines for installation and decommissioning with the use of correlation models. Pipeline activity is correlated in terms of primary activity indicators such as wells drilled and structures installed and decommissioned. Rounding out with appendices including worldwide records, worked examples, and regulatory content, The Offshore Pipeline Construction Industry delivers a much-needed tool for the pipeline engineer to better understand the economical choices and alternatives to designing, constructing, and operating today’s offshore pipelines.

Key Features

  • Built with construction and decommissioning decision tools supported by reliable data and case studies
  • Organized by parts, including a section devoted to the Gulf of Mexico statistics and estimation methods
  • Gain practical knowledge on strategies and cost models on a global pipeline perspective, including environmental and mitigation considerations

Readership

Pipeline Engineers, subsea engineers, pipeline technicians, pipeline and offshore operators

Table of Contents

Part 1. Background
1. Overview
2. Flow Assurance Issues
3. Offshore Field Development
4. Deepwater Pipeline Routing

Part 2. Offshore Construction Service Industry 
5. Vessel Specifications
6. World Pipelay Fleet circa 2019
7. Pipelay Contractor Business Profiles
8. Business Models and Risk Factors

Part 3. Construction and Decommissioning Cost
9. Pipeline Cost Estimation
10. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Construction Cost 
11. Decommissioning Workflows
12. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Decommissioning Cost

Part 4. Pipeline Networks, Activity Statistics and Correlations
13. Pipeline Network Structure 
14. Pipeline Characteristics and Source Data
15. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Activity Statistics
16. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Correlations

Appendix
A. Offshore Development Records 
B. Worked Examples
C. OCS Regulatory Framework
D. Pipeline Tariff Rates

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128202883

About the Author

Mark Kaiser

Mark Kaiser is Marathon Professor and Director of the Research and Development Division at the Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University. His areas of expertise include cost estimation, decommissioning, fiscal systems, offshore infrastructure and service industries, refining, and regulatory modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.