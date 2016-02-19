The Observation of Atomic Collisions in Crystalline Solids presents a critical account of the more important experiments which have provided the basis for a better understanding of atomic collision phenomena in crystalline solids. Collisions have been divided into two artificial regimes; primary collisions which deal with the interaction of the incident particles with the solid, and secondary collisions which deal with those events which occur as a result of lattice atoms recoiling from primary encounters. Although the book is intended principally for the experimentalist some simple theoretical models have been introduced. It is hoped that the book will provide a useful introduction to the subject of atomic collisions in solids for the post-graduate research student, as well as providing a collection of the most important experimental data for established scientists actively engaged in the field. It is also intended to provide a background for the technologist engaged in such fields as the ion implantation doping of semiconductors.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

References

General Bibliography

2. The Interaction of Radiation with Matter

2.1.Introduction

2.2.Primary Collisions

2.2.1. Neutrons

2.2.2. Fast Charged Particles

2.2.3. Electrons

2.3.Secondary Collisions

2.3.1. The Interatomic Potential

2.3.2. The Hard-Sphere Approximation

2.3.3. Glancing Collisions in the Impulse Approximation

References

3. Experimental Techniques

3.1.Introduction

3.2. Specimen Preparation

3.3.Techniques for the Study of Primary Events

3.3.1. General Features

3.3.2. Photographic and Fluorescent Screen Techniques

3.3.3. Energy Analysis of Primary Collisions

3.3.4. Range Measurement

3.4. Techniques for the Study of Secondary Events

3.4.1. General

3.4.2. Measurements on the Spatial Distribution of Sputtered Atoms

3.4.3. Energy Analysis of Sputtered Atoms

References

4. The Passage of Charged Particles through Solids

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Fundamental Theoretical Considerations

4.2.1. Nuclear Stopping

4.2.2. Electronic Stopping

4.2.3. Charge Exchange

4.2.4. Range Concepts

4.3. Measurements in Polycrystalline Solids

4.3.1. Stopping Power

4.3.2. Equilibrium Charge

4.3.3. Range Measurement

4.4. The Influence of the Crystal Lattice on Nuclear Stopping

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. Models of Channeling in the Nuclear Stopping Region

4.4.3. Range Measurements in Single Crystals

4.4.4. Factors Influencing the Penetration Distribution of Channeled Particles

4.5. Crystal Lattice Effects at High Energy

4.5.1. Blocking and Rutherford Scattering

4.5.2. The Transmission of Protons through Thin Crystals

4.5.3. The Transmission of Energetic Heavy Particles through Crystals

4.6. Consequences of Channeling and Blocking Effects

4.6.1. Nuclear Reactions

4.6.2. Reduction in Sputtering Yields, Radiation Damage and Gas Release

4.7. Channeling as a "Tool" in the Study of Crystalline Solids

4.7.1. The Orientation of Crystals

4.7.2. The Study of Epitaxial Growth and Surface Layers

4.7.3. The Location of Foreign Atoms

References

5. The Atomic Collision Cascade

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Focusing of Atomic Collisions

5.2.1. Simple Focusing in a Row of Hard-Spheres

5.2.2. Simple Focusing in Real Crystals

5.2.3. Assisted Focusing in f.c.c. Lattices

5.2.4. Assisted Focusing in b.c.c. Lattices

5.3. The Attenuation of Simple Focused Collision Sequences

5.3.1. Attenuation in a Perfect Static Lattice

5.3.2. Attenuation Due to Thermal Vibration

5.3.3. Attenuation Due to Lattice Defects

5.4. The Attenuation of Assisted Sequences

5.5 Mass Transport along Collision Sequences

5.5.7. Simple Sequences

5.5.2. Assisted Sequences

5.6. Correlated Collisions without Focusing

5.7. Computer Simulation of Focusing

5.7.1. The Model

5.7.2. Results for f.c.c. Copper

5.7.3. Results for b.c.c. Iron

5.8. Collision Spectra within a Cascade

References

6. The Observation of Secondary Collisions

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Some Complicated Features of Sputtering Experiments

6.2.1. The Fate of the Bombarding Ions

6.2.2. Radiation Damage Effects

6.2.3. State of the Sputtered Surface

6.3. Measurement of Sputtering Yield

6.3.1. Polycrystalline Measurements

6.3.2. Single Crystal Measurements

6.4. The Spatial Distribution of Atoms Sputtered from Single Crystals

6.4.1. The Observation of Preferential Ejection

6.4.2. Models of Preferential Ejection

6.4.3. Discussion of Experimental Results

6.4.4. Channeled Recoil Trajectories

6.5.Energy Measurements of Sputtered Atoms

6.5.1. Polycrystalline Targets

6.5.2. Single Crystal Targets

6.6. Transmission Sputtering Experiments

References

7. Related Phenomena

7.1.Thermal Spikes

7.2.Anisotropy of Displacement Energy

7.3.Fission Tracks

References

8. Author Index

9. Subject Index