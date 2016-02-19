The Objectives of the New International Economic Order
The Objectives of the New International Economic Order focuses on the role of the New International Economic Order (NIEO) in the resolution of issues in world economy, international trade, economic policies, trade relations, and business practices. The manuscript first offers information on the objectives of the NIEO in historical and global perspectives, as well as the political relevance of the NIEO, historical factors in the emergence of the NIEO, and contrary perceptions and vicious circles. The book also takes a look at the objectives of the NIEO regarding issues in world economy. Concerns include renegotiating the debts of developing countries, attaining United Nations development assistance targets, and using funds from disarmament for development. The publication discusses international trade and world economy issues. Topics include adjusting the economic policies of developed countries to facilitate the expansion and diversification of the exports of developing countries; improving and intensifying trade relations between countries having different social and economic systems; and increasing the transfer of resources through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The text also elaborates on industrialization issues, technology transfer, and business practices and social issues. The book is a vital source of information for readers interested in the role of NIEO in the resolution of issues in world economy, international trade, economic policies, trade relations, and business practices.
Table of Contents
Introduction
A Note on Methodology
Acknowledgements
25 Key Issues of the World Economy in the Context of the NIEO
Part I The Objectives of the New Economic Order Concerning 25 Key Issues of the World Economy
Chapter 1 - Aid and Assistance Issues
1. Attaining United Nations Official Development Assistance Targets
2. Providing Technical Assistance for Development and Eliminating the Brain Drain
3. Renegotiating the Debts of Developing Countries
4. Undertaking Special Measures to Assist Land-Locked, Least-Developed and Island Developing Countries
5. Using Funds from Disarmament for Development
Chapter 2 - International Trade Issues
6. Improving the Terms and Conditions of Trade of Developing Countries: Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers, GSP, Duties and Taxes on Imports, Invisible Trade
7. Adopting an Integrated Approach to Commodities: The Integrated Programme, Buffer Stocks, Producers* Associations, Indexation
8. Developing an International Food Programme 65
9. Adjusting the Economic Policies of Developed Countries to Facilitate the Expansion and Diversification of the Exports of Developing Countries
10. Improving and Intensifying Trade Relations Between Countries Having Different Social and Economic Systems
11. Strengthening Economic and Technical Cooperation Among Developing Countries
Chapter 3 - International Financial Issues
12. Reforming the International Monetary System: Using Special Drawing Rights for Development Assistance and as the Central Reserve Asset of the International Monetary System, Promoting Stable Rates of Exchange and Protection from the Effects of Inflation
13. Assuring Adequate Participation by Developing Countries in World Bank and IMF Decision Making
14. Increasing the Transfer of Resources through the World Bank and IMF
Chapter 4 - Issues of Industrialization, Technology Transfer and Business Practices
15. Negotiating the Redeployment of Industrial Productive Capacities to Developing Countries
16. Establishing Mechanisms for the Transfer of Technology to Developing Countries
17. Regulating and Supervising the Activities of Transnational Enterprises and Eliminating Restrictive Business Practices
18. Improving the Competitiveness of Natural Resources and Ending their Waste
19. Providing Equitable Access to the Resources of the Seabed and the Ocean Floor
Chapter 5 - Social Issues
20. Achieving a More Equitable Distribution of Income and Raising the Level of Employment
21. Providing Health Services, Education, Higher Cultural Standards and Qualification for the Work Force, and Assuring the Well-being of Children and the Integration of Women in Development
Chapter 6 - Political and Institutional Issues
22. Assuring the Economic Sovereignty of States: Natural Resources, Foreign Property, Choice of Economic System
23. Compensating for Adverse Effects on the Resources of States, Territories and People of Foreign Occupation, Alien and Colonial Domination or Apartheid
24. Establishing a System of Consultations at Global, Regional and Sectoral Levels with the Aim of Promoting Industrial Development
25. Restructuring the Economic and Social Sections of the United Nations
Part II The Position of Some States and Groups of States on the Issues
Chapter 7 - Aid and Assistance Issues
1. Attaining United Nations Official Development Assistance Targets
2. Providing Technical Assistance for Development and Eliminating the Brain Drain
3. Renegotiating the Debts of Developing Countries
4. Undertaking Special Measures to Assist Land-Locked, Least-Developed and Island Developing Countries
5. Using Funds from Disarmament for Development
Chapter 8 - International Trade Issues
6. Improving the Terms and Conditions of Trade of Developing Countries: Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers, GSP, Duties and Taxes on Imports, Invisible Trade
7. Adopting an Integrated Approach to Commodities: The Integrated Programme, Buffer Stocks, Producers' Associations, Indexation
8. Developing an International Food Program
9. Adjusting the Economic Policies of Developed Countries to Facilitate the Expansion and Diversification of the Exports of Developing Countries
10. Improving and Intensifying Trade Relations Between Countries Having Different Social and Economic Systems
11. Strengthening Economic and Technical Cooperation Among Developing Countries
Chapter 9 - International Financial Issues
12. Reforming the International Monetary System: Using Special Drawing Rights for Development Assistance and as the Central Reserve Asset of the International Monetary System, Promoting Stable Rates of Exchange and Protection from the Effects of Inflation
13. Assuring Adequate Participation by Developing Countries in World Bank and IMF Decision Making
14. Increasing the Transfer of Resources through the World Bank and IMF
Chapter 10 - Issues of Industrialization, Technology Transfer and Business Practices
15. Negotiating the Redeployment of Industrial Productive Capacities to Developing Countries
16. Establishing Mechanisms for the Transfer of Technology to Developing Countries
17. Regulating and Supervising the Activities of Transnational Enterprises and Eliminating Restrictive Business Practices
18. Improving the Competitiveness of Natural Resources and Ending their Waste
19. Providing Equitable Access to the Resources of the Seabed and the Ocean Floor
Chapter 11 - Social Issues
20. Achieving a More Equitable Distribution of Income and Raising the Level of Employment
21. Providing Health Services, Education, Higher Cultural Standards and Qualification for the Work Force, and Assuring the Well-being of Children and the Integration of Women in Development
Chapter 12 - Political and Institutional Issues
22. Assuring the Economic Sovereignty of States: Natural Resources, Foreign Property, Choice of Economic System
23. Compensating for Adverse Effects on the Resources of States, Territories and People of Foreign Occupation, Alien and Colonial Domination or Apartheid
24. Establishing a System of Consultations at Global, Regional and Sectoral Levels with the Aim of Promoting Industrial Development
25. Restructuring the Economic and Social Sections of the United Nations
Chapter 13 - List of Document Sources
Index
About the Authors
