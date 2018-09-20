The Nutritional Biochemistry of Chromium(III)
2nd Edition
Description
The Nutritional Biochemistry of Chromium(III), Second Edition, reviews the fields of chromium biochemistry and nutrition and how they have dramatically changed in the last decade. Editor John Vincent has lead much of the research that has resulted in new discoveries and reversals of previously held beliefs, such as health concerns surrounding the toxicity of chromium(III). New sections include a review of new evidence showing why chromium may not be an essential element, why national recommendations may need updating, and new data on the use of chromium supplementation in animal feeds.
Discussions on the controversial topic of the role of chromium(III) at the molecular level in insulin signaling and information on cell cultures and in vitro assays of chromium toxicity are also covered.
Key Features
- Examines all of the significant research surrounding chromium, providing discussion on both sides of controversial issues
- Features new evidence that shows why chromium may not be an essential element
- Details why national recommendations may need updating
- Edited by leading expert in the field of chromium, with new contributions from leaders in different aspects of chromium research
Readership
Researchers including bioinorganic chemists; will also be of interest to nutritionists, toxicologists, pharmacologists, physicians, and biochemists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: A History of Chromium Studies
2. Basis for Dietary Recommendations for Chromium
3. Why Chromium May Not be Essential
4. Effects of Chromium(III) as a Nutritional Supplement
5. Use of Chromium as an Animal Feed Supplement
6. The Transport of Chromium(III) in the Body: Implications for Function
7. Potential and Purported Roles for Chromium in Insulin Signaling
8. Clinical Effect of Chromium Supplements on Human Health
9. Benefits of Chromium(III) Complexes in Animal and Human Health
10. Evaluation of Cr(III) Genotoxicity with cell Culture and In Vitro Assays
11. Redox Chemistry and Biological Activities of Chromium(III) Complexes
12. Overview of Cr(III) Toxicity
13. Summary: The Clinical and Nutritional Importance of Chromium
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641229
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444641212
About the Editor
John Vincent
John D. Vincent is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry, The University of Alabama, as well as Co-Editor-in-Chief of Biological Trace Element Research, with over 25 years in the field of chromium(III) biochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA