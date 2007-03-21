The Nutritional Biochemistry of Chromium(III)

Chapter 1. Introduction: A History of Chromium Studies (1955-1995)(J.B. Vincent, D. Stallings).

Part I. Chromium as a Nutrient and Nutritional Supplement Chapter 2. Basis for Dietary Recommendations for Chromium (B.J. Stoecker).

Chapter 3. Multiple Hypotheses for Chromium(III) Biochemistry: Why the Essentiality of Chromium(III) Is Still Questioned (D.M. Stearns).

Chapter 4. Effects of Chromium(III) as a Nutritional Supplement (H.C. Lukaski).

Chapter 5. Use of Chromium as an Animal Feed Supplement (M.D. Lindemann).

Part II. Biochemical Role(s) for Chromium(III) Chapter 6. The Transport of Chromium(III) in the Body: Implications for Function (Weiyue Feng).

Chapter 7. Potential and Purported Roles for Chromium in Insulin Signaling: The Search for the Holy Grail (J.B. Vincent, R. Bennett).

Part III. Chromium(III) as a Therapeutic Agent Chapter 8. Clinical Effect of Chromium Supplements on Human Health (W.T. Cefalu).

Chapter 9. Benefits of Chromium(III) Complexes in Animal and Human Health (S. Zafra et al.).

Part IV. Toxicological Effects of Chromium(III) Chapter 10. Evaluation of Cr(III) Genotoxicity with cell Culture and In Vitro Assays (D.M. Stearns).

Chapter 11. Redox Chemistry and Biological Activities of Chromium(III) Complexes (A. Levina et al.).

Chapter 12. Overview of Cr(III) Toxicity (Qingdong Ke, M. Costa).

Chapter 13. Summary: the Clinical and Nutritional Importance of Chromium – Still Debated After 50 Years of Research (F.H. Nielsen).