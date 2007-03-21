The Nutritional Biochemistry of Chromium(III)
1st Edition
Description
Chromium nutritional supplements are the second best selling mineral supplements after calcium as chromium is found in pills, sports drinks, chewing gums, smoothies, and numerous other products. Chromium has been promoted to promote weight loss and muscle development and most recently to be available to treat the symptoms of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.
The aim of The Nutritional Biochemistry of Chromium(III) is to examine the four most controversial areas of chromium nutrition and biochemistry:
- is chromium an essential element for humans and are chromium nutritional supplements of value?
- what biochemical role, if any, does chromium play in the body
- can large doses of chromium(III) be used to treat symptoms of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and related medical conditions
- is the use of chromium(III) supplements a health concern.
Scientific experts, who are recognized leaders in the field, weigh in with their opinions on both sides of these issues in this book. A background review of the field from 1955-1995 by Vincent opens the book and concludes with a summary by Dr. Forrest Nielsen, Center Director of the USDA's Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center concludes the book.
Key Features
- Point-counterpoint format, providing both sides of major issues
- Complete coverage of current issues, including nutrition, health, biochemical role and toxicology
- Authors are recognised experts and leaders in this field
Readership
For bioinorganic chemists, human nutritionists and animal nutritionists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction: A History of Chromium Studies (1955-1995)(J.B. Vincent, D. Stallings).
Part I. Chromium as a Nutrient and Nutritional Supplement
Chapter 2. Basis for Dietary Recommendations for Chromium (B.J. Stoecker).
Chapter 3. Multiple Hypotheses for Chromium(III) Biochemistry: Why the Essentiality of Chromium(III) Is Still Questioned (D.M. Stearns).
Chapter 4. Effects of Chromium(III) as a Nutritional Supplement (H.C. Lukaski).
Chapter 5. Use of Chromium as an Animal Feed Supplement (M.D. Lindemann).
Part II. Biochemical Role(s) for Chromium(III)
Chapter 6. The Transport of Chromium(III) in the Body: Implications for Function (Weiyue Feng).
Chapter 7. Potential and Purported Roles for Chromium in Insulin Signaling: The Search for the Holy Grail (J.B. Vincent, R. Bennett).
Part III. Chromium(III) as a Therapeutic Agent
Chapter 8. Clinical Effect of Chromium Supplements on Human Health (W.T. Cefalu).
Chapter 9. Benefits of Chromium(III) Complexes in Animal and Human Health (S. Zafra et al.).
Part IV. Toxicological Effects of Chromium(III)
Chapter 10. Evaluation of Cr(III) Genotoxicity with cell Culture and In Vitro Assays (D.M. Stearns).
Chapter 11. Redox Chemistry and Biological Activities of Chromium(III) Complexes (A. Levina et al.).
Chapter 12. Overview of Cr(III) Toxicity (Qingdong Ke, M. Costa).
Chapter 13. Summary: the Clinical and Nutritional Importance of Chromium – Still Debated After 50 Years of Research (F.H. Nielsen).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 21st March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530714
About the Editor
John Vincent
John D. Vincent is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry, The University of Alabama, as well as Co-Editor-in-Chief of Biological Trace Element Research, with over 25 years in the field of chromium(III) biochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA