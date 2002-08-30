The Nutrition Transition
1st Edition
Diet and Disease in the Developing World
Table of Contents
PART I: THE GLOBAL CONTEXT
Economic and technological development and their relationships to body size and productivity
Food Production
Globalization of world food trade
Demographic trends
PART II: BIOLOGICAL FACTORS AFFECTING THE NUTRITION TRANSITION
The dietary transition
Early nutritional conditions and later risk of disease
Obesity
Diabetes
Cardiovascular diseases
Case Study 1: China
Case Study 2: Brazil
Policy implications
Description
This book deals with the dramatic changes in diet and lifestyle that are occurring in the developing world as a result of globalization, and their impact on human healt. The Editors have assembled a leading group of scientists in teh fields of economics, population sciences, international health, medicine, nutrition and food sciences, to address each of the key issues related to the changes in demographic trends, food production and marketing, and disease patterns in the developing world.
The Nutrition Transition provides essential information to understand the far-reaching effects that global economic, social and cultural trends are having on diet-related disease patersin in countries of transition.
Key Features
- Contains numerous illustrative figures and tables
- Two case studies included-on China and Brazil
- Foreword written by Nevin Scrimshaw, recipient of the World Food Prize
Readership
Academics working in nutrition and food science, public health specialists in academia and government, and anyone interested in nutrition's affect on globalization such as economists and demographers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 30th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121536541
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300211
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492346
Reviews
"This book is a valuable documentation of the food and nutrition components of the most accelerated set of major transitions in human history. Readers will find a fascinating and insightful glimpse into the benefits and threats to health of the unprecedented nutrition, demographic, and economic changes that are so strongly and rapidly affecting the health and welfare of the populations of developing countries." --THE NUTRITION TRANSITION
"...well written and informative...provides interesting information on nutrition with a global perspective in a readable and highly understandable presentation"-E STREAMS (June 2003)
"I love the concept that the evolution of the prestigious AP Food Science and Technology International Series has emerged to a very integrated consideration of the human consequences of its technological accomplishments over 37 years.
The term "Nutrition Transition" has had an important effect of legitimizing a concern in developing countries other than that of deprivation and food insecurity. It is good to get the connotation out there among the various academic disciplines. The inner cover "urbanization" maps are attractive, vibrant in color, and relevant!
The prestige of a World Food Prize winner (Scrimshaw) and a Nobel Laureate (Fogel) as contributors cannot go unnoticed. The rest of the contributors cast is pretty impressive, too! For me, the two best crafted chapters are chapter 2 (Fogel/Hemchen) and chapter 7 (Adair). They stand out among the other very good contributions.
It is intellectually honest to the core. The complexity of the issues is real, and no pabulum simplicity is offered (nor could be offered). It is fodder for deep thinking.... it is VALUABLE to the hilt! And should be read by human biologists, by epidemiologists, and policy and program community." --Noel Soloman, Center for Studies of Sensory Impairment (CESSIAM), Guatemala
"I consider this volume an extremely well presented view of this critical topic, a truly pressing global issue. The interaction of both the social and biological dimensions is well presented. This unique approach to the complex problems derived from the Nutrition Transition is novel and deserves special acknowledgements. ...A multidisciplinary/interdisciplinary book written by true leaders in their respective fields. ...The implications for global, regional and national nutrition and health policies are well presented and deserve the attention not only of leaders but also of policy makers. ...I only hope that the message from Caballero and Popkin is translated into policy actions by public nutrition and public health specialists. This should ultimately lead to improved health and nutrition, and to the well being of populations globally." --Ricardo Uauy, Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, University of Chile
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Benjamin Caballero Series Volume Editor
Dr. Caballero is Professor of International Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Professor of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University. He has over 20 years of experience as a scholar, researcher and leader in the area of child health and nutrition. He obtained his MD from the University of Buenos Aires and his PhD (in neuroendocrine regulation) from MIT. He started his faculty career at Harvard Medical School, and moved to Johns Hopkins in 1990 to found the Center for Human Nutrition.
Dr. Caballero is a recognized expert on the nutritional needs of children and adults, and on nutrient requirements in undernourished populations. For the past 10 years, he has focused on the problem of childhood obesity in the US and in developing countries, and explored the impact of dietary transition and globalization on health indicators. He is an active participant in key scientific committees advising the US government on issues of diet and health, including the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) Committee, the Expert Panel on Macronutrient Requirements, and the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences. He was a member of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans Advisory Committee, and is currently a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and of the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI).
Dr. Caballero is an active leader in the area of global health, specifically on diet, lifestyle and disease risk. He is Chairman of the Board of the Pan American Health and Education Foundation, in Washington, D.C., and member of the Board of Directors of the International Nutrition Foundation, in Boston, MA. He is a member of the Steering Committee of the Centers of Excellence Network of the Global Health Initiative, National Institutes of Health. Recent awards include the Ancel Keys Prize for achievements in international public health and the Thompson-Beaudette Lectureship from Rutgers University. In 2011 he was named to the Spanish Academy of Nutritional Sciences.
Dr. Caballero is the author of over 150 scientific publications. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food Sciences and Nutrition, a 10-volume work on food production, consumption and biological effects. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Human Nutrition, which received the Book of the Year Award from the British Medical Association. His Guide to Dietary Supplements summarizes the current scientific basis for the use of mineral and vitamin supplements. His book The Nutrition Transition: Diet and Disease in the Developing World explored the impact of demographic and economic development on diet- and lifestyle-related diseases in developing countries. His book Obesity in China summarizes research conducted in rural and urban China to track the impact of socioeconomic development on health outcomes. He is also co-editor of the most widely used textbook in human nutrition, Modern Nutrition in Health and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, U.S.A.