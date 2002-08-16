The Nutrition Handbook for Food Processors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734647, 9781855736658

The Nutrition Handbook for Food Processors

1st Edition

Editors: C J K Henry C Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9781855736658
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734647
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Page Count: 504
Table of Contents

Part 1 Nutrition and consumers: What consumers eat; Vitamins; Minerals; Measuring intake of nutrients and their effects: The case of copper; Consumers and nutrition labelling; New approaches to providing nutritional information. Part 2 Processing and nutritional quality: Nutritional enhancement of plant foods; Enhancing the nutritional value of meat; Stability of vitamins during food processing; Thermal processing and nutritional quality; Frying; The processing of cereal foods; Extrusion cooking; Freezing; Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP); Irradiation; Microwave processing; Ohmic heating; Infrared processing; High pressure processing; Continuous-flow heat processing.

Description

Since Arnold Bender's classic Food processing and nutrition in 1978, there has been no single volume survey of the impact of processing on the nutritional quality of food. With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, The nutrition handbook for food processors, fills that gap. It summarises the wealth of research in an area as important to the food industry as it is to health-conscious consumers.

Part one provides the foundation for the rest of the book, looking at consumers and nutrition. After a discussion of surveys on what consumers eat, there are two reviews of research on the contribution of vitamins and minerals to health. Three further chapters discuss how nutrient intake is measured and at how nutrition information is presented to and interpreted by consumers. Part two looks at processing and nutritional quality. Two introductory chapters look at raw materials, discussing the nutritional enhancement of plant foods and meat respectively. The remaining chapters review the impact of processing, beginning with a general discussion of the stability of vitamins during processing. There are chapters on processes such as thermal processing, frying, freezing, packaging and irradiation. The book also covers newer processes such as microwave processing, ohmic heating and high pressure processing.

Given the unprecedented attention on the impact of processing on the nutritional quality of food, The nutrition handbook for food processors is a standard work in its field.

Key Features

  • Summarises key findings on diet and nutrient intake, the impact of nutrients on health, and how food processing operations affect the nutritional quality of foods
  • Examines consumers and nutrition, processing and nutritional quality, and nutritional enhancement of plant foods and meat, among other topics
  • Reviews the wealth of recent research in an area as important to the food industry as it is to health-conscious consumers

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, and processors

Reviews

...an excellent resource providing up-to-date information on aspects of nutrition most relevant to food manufacturing and processing., Food Science and Technology
...an excellent and concise reference text for food producers and others working in the food industry., British Nutrition Foundation
…an excellent overview of many of the aspects of nutrition that are pertinent to food manufacturing and processing., Nutrition Bulletin

About the Editors

C J K Henry Editor

Dr Jeya Henry is Professor of Food Science and Nutrition at Oxford Brookes University and a Visiting Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Formerly a board member of the UK Food Standards Agency (2000-2003), he is internationally recognised for his research in the fields of nutrition and food science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford Brookes University, UK

C Chapman Editor

Clare Chapman is the Regulatory Affairs Manager at Unilever R & D Colworth. She was formerly Nutrition Manager at United Biscuits (UK) Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Unilever Research Colworth, UK

