The Nucleic Acids, Volume III covers the significant progress in understanding the chemistry and biological importance of the nucleic acids. This volume is composed of 12 chapters, and begins with an overview of the general principles of the determination of weight, shape, and dimension of large molecules in solution. These topics are followed by discussions on the photochemistry of nucleic acids and its constituents; chemical and enzymic synthesis of polynucleotides; and nucleic acid content and dynamics of bacterial viruses. The next chapters describe the biosynthesis of purine and pyrimidine nucleotides. A chapter examines the relationship of nucleic acid and protein synthesis through considering cell-free systems, particularly those derived from mammalian tissues. Another chapter looks into the protein biosynthesis in intact bacterial cells. The final chapters explore the nucleic acid metabolism, with a special emphasis on the effect of radiation on the process. This book is of value to organic chemists and biochemists.

Contributors to Volume III

Preface

Contents of Volume I and Volume II

Errata, Volume I and Volume II

29. Deoxyribonucleic Acids as Macromolecules

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Survey of the General Principles of the Determination of Weight,Shape,and Dimensions of Large Molecules in Solution

III. DNA Particles in Dilute Solutions

IV. Conclusions

30. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Their Constituents

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Photochemistry

III. Photochemical Techniques

IV. Optical Properties and Techniques

V. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acid Constituents

VI. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acids

VII. Reversibility of Nucleic Acid Photolysis

VIII. Radiation Receptors in Living Organisms

IX. Viruses

X. Photoreactivation

XI. Addendum

XII. General Bibliography

31. Chemical and Enzymic Synthesis of Polynucleotides

I. Abbreviated Formulations and Nomenclature of Polynucleotides

II. Chemical Synthesis of Polynucleotides

III. Enzymic Synthesis of Ribopolynucleotides

IV. Enzymic Synthesis of Deoxyribopolynucleotides

32. Chemistry of the Nucleic Acids of Microorganisms

I. Introduction

II. Nucleic Acid Content and Dynamics

III. Constituents of Nucleic Acids

IV. Nucleic Acid Composition and Specificity

33. The Nucleic Acids of the Bacterial Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Nucleic Acids of the T-Even Phages

III. Nucleic Acids of Other T Bacteriophages

IV. Nucleic Acids of Temperate Bacteriophages

V. Nucleic Acids of Minute Bacteriophages

VI. Conclusion

34. The Ribonucleic Acids of Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Viruses Which Contain Ribonucleic Acid; General Remarks

III. The Ribonucleic Acids of Plant Viruses

IV. The Ribonucleic Acids of Animal Viruses

35. Biosynthesis of Purine Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Precursors of the Purines

III. Enzymic Reactions of Inosinic Acid Synthesis de Novo

IV. Enzymic Synthesis of Formyltetrahydrofolic Acid Compounds

V. Synthesis of Adenylic Acid from Inosinic Acid

VI. Synthesis of Guanylic Acid from Inosinic Acid

VII. Summary

36. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Uridine Nucleotides

III. Biosynthesis of Cytidine and Deoxycytidine Nucleotides

IV. Biosynthesis of Thymidine Nucleotides

V. Alternative Pathways of Pyrimidine Nucleotide Synthesis

37. The Relationship of Nucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis as Revealed Studies in Cell-Free Systems

I. Introduction

II. Participation of Cellular Nucleic Acid-Containing Fractions in Protein Synthesis

III. Theoretical Considerations

38. Biosynthesis of Proteins in Intact Bacterial Cells

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Bacterial Cell

III. Synthesis of Macromolecular Components during Normal Bacterial Growth

IV. Uncoupled Synthesis of Macromolecules in Bacteria

V. Protein Synthesis After Selective Destruction or Removal of a Nucleic Acid

VI. General Discussion

VII. Addendum

39. Agents Which Influence Nucleic Acid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Compounds Which Interfere with the Formation of Folic Acid-Derived Coenzymes

III. Compounds Which Interfere with Amination Reactions in Purine and Pyrimidine Synthesis

IV. Structural Analogs of Purines and Their Metabolic Activity

V. Structural Analogs of Pyrimidines and Their Effects on Nucleic Acid Metabolism

VI. Other Agents Which Influence Nucleic Acid Metabolism

VII. Concluding Remarks

40. The Effect of Radiations on Nucleic Acid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing Deoxyribonucleic Acid Specific Activity

III. Radiation Effects Within One Interphase

IV. The Analysis of the Mechanism of Radiation Effect on DNA Synthesis

V. General Conclusions

