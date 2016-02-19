The Nucleic Acids
The Nucleic Acids, Volume III covers the significant progress in understanding the chemistry and biological importance of the nucleic acids. This volume is composed of 12 chapters, and begins with an overview of the general principles of the determination of weight, shape, and dimension of large molecules in solution. These topics are followed by discussions on the photochemistry of nucleic acids and its constituents; chemical and enzymic synthesis of polynucleotides; and nucleic acid content and dynamics of bacterial viruses. The next chapters describe the biosynthesis of purine and pyrimidine nucleotides. A chapter examines the relationship of nucleic acid and protein synthesis through considering cell-free systems, particularly those derived from mammalian tissues. Another chapter looks into the protein biosynthesis in intact bacterial cells. The final chapters explore the nucleic acid metabolism, with a special emphasis on the effect of radiation on the process. This book is of value to organic chemists and biochemists.
29. Deoxyribonucleic Acids as Macromolecules
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Survey of the General Principles of the Determination of Weight,Shape,and Dimensions of Large Molecules in Solution
III. DNA Particles in Dilute Solutions
IV. Conclusions
30. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Their Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Photochemistry
III. Photochemical Techniques
IV. Optical Properties and Techniques
V. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acid Constituents
VI. Photochemistry of Nucleic Acids
VII. Reversibility of Nucleic Acid Photolysis
VIII. Radiation Receptors in Living Organisms
IX. Viruses
X. Photoreactivation
XI. Addendum
XII. General Bibliography
31. Chemical and Enzymic Synthesis of Polynucleotides
I. Abbreviated Formulations and Nomenclature of Polynucleotides
II. Chemical Synthesis of Polynucleotides
III. Enzymic Synthesis of Ribopolynucleotides
IV. Enzymic Synthesis of Deoxyribopolynucleotides
32. Chemistry of the Nucleic Acids of Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Nucleic Acid Content and Dynamics
III. Constituents of Nucleic Acids
IV. Nucleic Acid Composition and Specificity
33. The Nucleic Acids of the Bacterial Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Nucleic Acids of the T-Even Phages
III. Nucleic Acids of Other T Bacteriophages
IV. Nucleic Acids of Temperate Bacteriophages
V. Nucleic Acids of Minute Bacteriophages
VI. Conclusion
34. The Ribonucleic Acids of Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Viruses Which Contain Ribonucleic Acid; General Remarks
III. The Ribonucleic Acids of Plant Viruses
IV. The Ribonucleic Acids of Animal Viruses
35. Biosynthesis of Purine Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Precursors of the Purines
III. Enzymic Reactions of Inosinic Acid Synthesis de Novo
IV. Enzymic Synthesis of Formyltetrahydrofolic Acid Compounds
V. Synthesis of Adenylic Acid from Inosinic Acid
VI. Synthesis of Guanylic Acid from Inosinic Acid
VII. Summary
36. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Uridine Nucleotides
III. Biosynthesis of Cytidine and Deoxycytidine Nucleotides
IV. Biosynthesis of Thymidine Nucleotides
V. Alternative Pathways of Pyrimidine Nucleotide Synthesis
37. The Relationship of Nucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis as Revealed Studies in Cell-Free Systems
I. Introduction
II. Participation of Cellular Nucleic Acid-Containing Fractions in Protein Synthesis
III. Theoretical Considerations
38. Biosynthesis of Proteins in Intact Bacterial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Bacterial Cell
III. Synthesis of Macromolecular Components during Normal Bacterial Growth
IV. Uncoupled Synthesis of Macromolecules in Bacteria
V. Protein Synthesis After Selective Destruction or Removal of a Nucleic Acid
VI. General Discussion
VII. Addendum
39. Agents Which Influence Nucleic Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Compounds Which Interfere with the Formation of Folic Acid-Derived Coenzymes
III. Compounds Which Interfere with Amination Reactions in Purine and Pyrimidine Synthesis
IV. Structural Analogs of Purines and Their Metabolic Activity
V. Structural Analogs of Pyrimidines and Their Effects on Nucleic Acid Metabolism
VI. Other Agents Which Influence Nucleic Acid Metabolism
VII. Concluding Remarks
40. The Effect of Radiations on Nucleic Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Deoxyribonucleic Acid Specific Activity
III. Radiation Effects Within One Interphase
IV. The Analysis of the Mechanism of Radiation Effect on DNA Synthesis
V. General Conclusions
