The Northwest European Pollen Flora - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419965, 9781483289687

The Northwest European Pollen Flora, Volume III

1st Edition

Reprinted from Review of Palaeobotany and Palynology, Vol. 33

Editors: W. Punt G.C.S. Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9781483289687
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Table of Contents

  1. Dipsacaceae by G.C.S. Clarke and M.R.L. Jones (London, UK). 22. Alismataceae by W. Punt and J.W. Reumer (Utrecht, The Netherlands). 23. Dioscoreaceae by G.C.S. Clarke and M.R.L. Jones (London, UK). 24. Cabombaceae by G.C.S. Clarke and M.R.L. Jones (London, UK). 25. Nymphaeaceae by G.C.S. Clarke and M.R.L. Jones (London, UK). 26. Aquifoliaceae by W. Punt and M.B. Schmitz (Utrecht, The Netherlands). 27. Linaceae by W. Punt and P. den Breejen (Utrecht, The Netherlands). 28. Convolvulaceae by Q.C.B. Cronk (Cambridge, UK) and G.C.S. Clarke (London, UK).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289687

About the Editors

W. Punt Editor

Laboratory of Palaeobotany and Palynology, University of Utrecht, The Netherlands

G.C.S. Clarke Editor

