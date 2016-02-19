The Normal School Child
1st Edition
His Problems, Physical and Emotional
The Normal School Child: His Problems, Physical and Emotional presents information pertinent to the common problems of the normal child of school age. This book provides an outline of common physical and behavioral disorders of children to emphasize the importance of the entire environment for every child.
Organized into 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important factor in the environment after birth. This text then explains the difference between loving a child and showing him love. Other chapters consider some common behavior problems, including bed-wetting, sleep problems, poor appetite, and bowel problems and soiling. This book discusses as well difficult behaviors, including crying, jealousy, fear, and shyness. The final chapter deals with the significance of early learning and the cumulative nature of intellectual growth, which have important implications for child-rearing practice.
This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, parents, teachers, and readers concerned with the management of children of school age.
Table of Contents
1 The Background of Behaviour
The Background
They are All Different
All Children are Different
Parents are Different
Teachers are Different
Siblings are Different
Parents and Teachers are Only Human
Position in the Family
The Adopted Child
2 Psychological Needs
Love and Security
Time
Working Mothers
Showing Affection
Giving Everything he Wants
Acceptance and Approval
Encouragement
The Management of Fear
Unkindness
Favouritism
Comparisons
Rejection and Cruelty
Separation
Other Factors
Results of Lack of Love and Security
The Future
The Importance of Example
Suggestion
Independence: The Avoidance of Over-Protection
The Avoidance of Perfectionism, Over-Ambition, Exploitation
Children's Interests
The Role of the Father
Sex Education
Conclusions
3 Discipline and Punishment
The Need for Discipline
Principles in the Teaching of Discipline
Punishment in History
The Avoidance of Punishment
The Principles of Punishment
Most Punishment is Wrong
4 Common Behaviour Problems
Enuresis (Bed-Wetting)
Primary Enuresis
Acquired Enuresis
Treatment
The Bowels Constipation and Soiling
Poor Appetite
Sleep Problems
Failure to go to Sleep
Nightmares
Restlessness in Sleep
Sleep-Walking
5 Further Behaviour Problems
Thumb-Sucking
Nail-Biting
Masturbation
Sexual Behaviour
6 Some Bad Behaviour
Bad Temper and Rudeness
Aggressiveness and Bullying
Lying
Stealing
Juvenile Delinquency
Smoking
Alcohol
Glue Sniffing
7 More Difficult Behaviour
Fears
Shyness
Crying
Jealousy
Jealousy in Parents
Tics
The Over-Active Child
The Emotional Comphcations of Epilepsy
Obsessional Behaviour
8 I Don't Know What's Got Into Him.—A Problem of Childhood and Adolescence
Strained Family Relationships
Problems of the Young Adolescent
The Conclusions
9 Some School Problems
Dislike of School
Truancy
Absence from School
Bullied, Teased, Unpopular
10 Physical Growth and Obesity
Normal Physical Growth
Variations in Physical Growth
Secular Trends in Physical Growth
Physical Growth at Puberty and Adolescence
Obesity
Treatment
11 Twins
Diagnosis of Identical Twins
Frequency of Twins
Intelligence of Twins
Speech
Identical Twins
Emotional Problems
12 Common Symptoms
Sore Throat
Earache
The Running nose
Epistaxis (Bleeding Nose)
Mouth-Breathing
Tonsils and Adenoids
Cough
Tuberculosis
Glands of Neck
Asthma
Vomiting
Worms
Faints
Pallor
Lassitude
Aches and Pains
Headache
Recurrent Abdominal Pains
Limb Pains
Stitch
The Delicate Child
The Ill Child
On Keeping the Child in Bed
On Taking a Child to Hospital
Symptoms for which Medical Advice Should be Sought
13 Infection
Common Infectious Diseases
Quarantine
Isolation within the Home
The Prevention of Other Infections
Immunization
Tetanus
Whooping-Cough
Diphtheria
Poliomyelitis
Smallpox
Tuberculosis
Measles
Influenza and Typhoid Fever
14 Accidents and Poisonings
The First-Aid Kit
First-Aid Treatment
After the Accident
15 The Care of a Child's Teeth
Care Before Birth
Early Days
Dental Decay
Tooth-Brushing
Sweet-Eating
Causes of Irregular Teeth
The Effect of Sucking Habits
Injury to the Teeth
Orthodontic Treatment
16 Skin Conditions which may Affect the School Child
The Normal Skin
Dryness and Chapping
Chilblains
Solar Eruptions
Infection of the Skin
Boils
Fungus Infections:
Ringworm
Ringworm of the Body and Limbs
Ringworm of the Scalp
Warts
Infestations
Eczema
Nettle Rash
Papular Urticaria
Psoriasis
Acne Vulgaris
Birthmarks
17 Common Orthopaedic Conditions
Normal Gait
Feet and Shoes
Flat Feet
Toe Deformities
Other Foot Conditions
Knock-Knee and Bow-Leg
Other Conditions of the Knee
Hip Conditions
Spinal Deformities
Upper Limbs
Injuries and Infections
18 The Background Intelligent Child
Discouragement
Teacher-Child Incompatibility
Lack of Motivation
Failure to Recognize Mental Superiority
School Absences
Handicaps
Repeated Changes of School
Emotional Difficulties in the Child
Factors Causing Deterioration of Work at Puberty
Poor Concentration
Laziness
Excessive Interest in Sport and Other Outside Pursuits
An Unsatisfactory Family Background
Delayed Maturation
The Effect of Drugs
Unusually Slow or Unusually Cautious Thought
Conclusions
19 Backwardness in Certain Subjects
Delayed and Indistinct Speech
Stuttering
Reading and Spelling Difficulties
The Clumsy Child
The Establishment of Hand Dominance
The Barely Average Child
20 Mental Superiority
Features in Infancy
Features of the Mentally Superior Child at School Age
Pre-Requisites for Eminence
The Emotional Problems of Mental Superiority
How Mentally Superior Children can be Helped
How Mentally Superior Children can be Held Back
The Outlook for the Mentally Superior Child
Historical
21 Intelligence and Intelligence Testing
Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194370