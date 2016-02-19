The Normal School Child

Table of Contents



1 The Background of Behaviour

The Background

They are All Different

All Children are Different

Parents are Different

Teachers are Different

Siblings are Different

Parents and Teachers are Only Human

Position in the Family

The Adopted Child

2 Psychological Needs

Love and Security

Time

Working Mothers

Showing Affection

Giving Everything he Wants

Acceptance and Approval

Encouragement

The Management of Fear

Unkindness

Favouritism

Comparisons

Rejection and Cruelty

Separation

Other Factors

Results of Lack of Love and Security

The Future

The Importance of Example

Suggestion

Independence: The Avoidance of Over-Protection

The Avoidance of Perfectionism, Over-Ambition, Exploitation

Children's Interests

The Role of the Father

Sex Education

Conclusions

3 Discipline and Punishment

The Need for Discipline

Principles in the Teaching of Discipline

Punishment in History

The Avoidance of Punishment

The Principles of Punishment

Most Punishment is Wrong

4 Common Behaviour Problems

Enuresis (Bed-Wetting)

Primary Enuresis

Acquired Enuresis

Treatment

The Bowels Constipation and Soiling

Poor Appetite

Sleep Problems

Failure to go to Sleep

Nightmares

Restlessness in Sleep

Sleep-Walking

5 Further Behaviour Problems

Thumb-Sucking

Nail-Biting

Masturbation

Sexual Behaviour

6 Some Bad Behaviour

Bad Temper and Rudeness

Aggressiveness and Bullying

Lying

Stealing

Juvenile Delinquency

Smoking

Alcohol

Glue Sniffing

7 More Difficult Behaviour

Fears

Shyness

Crying

Jealousy

Jealousy in Parents

Tics

The Over-Active Child

The Emotional Comphcations of Epilepsy

Obsessional Behaviour

8 I Don't Know What's Got Into Him.—A Problem of Childhood and Adolescence

Strained Family Relationships

Problems of the Young Adolescent

The Conclusions

9 Some School Problems

Dislike of School

Truancy

Absence from School

Bullied, Teased, Unpopular

10 Physical Growth and Obesity

Normal Physical Growth

Variations in Physical Growth

Secular Trends in Physical Growth

Physical Growth at Puberty and Adolescence

Obesity

Treatment

11 Twins

Diagnosis of Identical Twins

Frequency of Twins

Intelligence of Twins

Speech

Identical Twins

Emotional Problems

12 Common Symptoms

Sore Throat

Earache

The Running nose

Epistaxis (Bleeding Nose)

Mouth-Breathing

Tonsils and Adenoids

Cough

Tuberculosis

Glands of Neck

Asthma

Vomiting

Worms

Faints

Pallor

Lassitude

Aches and Pains

Headache

Recurrent Abdominal Pains

Limb Pains

Stitch

The Delicate Child

The Ill Child

On Keeping the Child in Bed

On Taking a Child to Hospital

Symptoms for which Medical Advice Should be Sought

13 Infection

Common Infectious Diseases

Quarantine

Isolation within the Home

The Prevention of Other Infections

Immunization

Tetanus

Whooping-Cough

Diphtheria

Poliomyelitis

Smallpox

Tuberculosis

Measles

Influenza and Typhoid Fever

14 Accidents and Poisonings

The First-Aid Kit

First-Aid Treatment

After the Accident

15 The Care of a Child's Teeth

Care Before Birth

Early Days

Dental Decay

Tooth-Brushing

Sweet-Eating

Causes of Irregular Teeth

The Effect of Sucking Habits

Injury to the Teeth

Orthodontic Treatment

16 Skin Conditions which may Affect the School Child

The Normal Skin

Dryness and Chapping

Chilblains

Solar Eruptions

Infection of the Skin

Boils

Fungus Infections:

Ringworm

Ringworm of the Body and Limbs

Ringworm of the Scalp

Warts

Infestations

Eczema

Nettle Rash

Papular Urticaria

Psoriasis

Acne Vulgaris

Birthmarks

17 Common Orthopaedic Conditions

Normal Gait

Feet and Shoes

Flat Feet

Toe Deformities

Other Foot Conditions

Knock-Knee and Bow-Leg

Other Conditions of the Knee

Hip Conditions

Spinal Deformities

Upper Limbs

Injuries and Infections

18 The Background Intelligent Child

Discouragement

Teacher-Child Incompatibility

Lack of Motivation

Failure to Recognize Mental Superiority

School Absences

Handicaps

Repeated Changes of School

Emotional Difficulties in the Child

Factors Causing Deterioration of Work at Puberty

Poor Concentration

Laziness

Excessive Interest in Sport and Other Outside Pursuits

An Unsatisfactory Family Background

Delayed Maturation

The Effect of Drugs

Unusually Slow or Unusually Cautious Thought

Conclusions

19 Backwardness in Certain Subjects

Delayed and Indistinct Speech

Stuttering

Reading and Spelling Difficulties

The Clumsy Child

The Establishment of Hand Dominance

The Barely Average Child

20 Mental Superiority

Features in Infancy

Features of the Mentally Superior Child at School Age

Pre-Requisites for Eminence

The Emotional Problems of Mental Superiority

How Mentally Superior Children can be Helped

How Mentally Superior Children can be Held Back

The Outlook for the Mentally Superior Child

Historical

21 Intelligence and Intelligence Testing

Further Reading