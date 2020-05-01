The Non-Aqueous Drilling Fluids Handbook
1st Edition
Understanding and Managing Oil-Based Muds
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. A History of NADFs
3. Properties of NADFs
4. NADF Systems
5. NADF Components
6. Wellbore Hydraulics and Hole Cleaning
7. Downhole Losses
8. Wellbore and Formation Stability
9. Drilling Operations
10. Mud Processing System
11. Environmental Issues
12. Non-Aqueous vs Aqueous Drilling Fluids
Description
As drilling operations become more complex, non-aqueous drilling fluids (NADF) are becoming the go-to fluids even though their chemistry is considerably more complex. Non-Aqueous Drilling Fluids Handbook is the first to deliver critical information on NADFs covering their design, management, and optimization. Discussing the history of NADFs, properties, and benefits to various types of complex operations aids the petroleum engineer in when and how to use this valuable product. Advantages and disadvantages are examined as well as environmental considerations, including safety and human health hazards. Written by a well-respected author and supporting cast of contributors, Non-Aqueous Drilling Fluids Handbook equips today’s petroleum engineer with a systematic and practical collection of protocols and solutions to more complicated drilling operations.
Key Features
- First reference to focus solely on non-aqueous drilling fluids
- Packed with properties and operational functions such as wellbore hydraulics, downhole losses, and formation stability
- Includes glossary, engineering data, and detailed testing methods specific to NADFs
Readership
Drilling fluid engineers; petroleum researchers; mud engineers; petroleum engineering graduate level students; petroleum engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201985
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fred Growcock Author
Fred Growcock is a retired global fluids specialist, having worked for several major operators and service suppliers. He has published numerous articles on drilling fluids and been awarded over 15 patents. He is an active member of SPE, AADE, and ACS; participates on various API committees; is a Fellow of AIC; and is an SPE Distinguished Lecturer. Fred was inducted into the AADE Fluids Hall of Fame in 2018. He earned BA and BS degrees in Chemistry from the University of Texas, and MS and PhD degrees in Physical Chemistry from New Mexico State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired