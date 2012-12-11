The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2013 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455744855, 9781455744862

The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2013 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455744862
eBook ISBN: 9780323292023
eBook ISBN: 9781455775323
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 648
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learning advanced medical coding concepts is easy with Carol J. Buck's proven, step-by-step method! The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2013 Edition provides an in-depth understanding of physician-based medical coding and coding services such as medical visits, diagnostic testing and interpretation, treatments, surgeries, and anesthesia. Patient cases reflect actual medical records — with personal details changed or removed — and give you real-world experience coding from physical documentation with advanced material. Enhance your clinical decision-making skills and learn to confidently pull the right information from documents, select the right codes, determine the correct sequencing of those codes, properly audit cases, and prepare for the transition to ICD-10-CM with the help of Carol J. Buck!

Key Features

  • Auditing cases in every chapter offer realistic experience with auditing coded reports. 

  • UNIQUE! Evaluation and Management (E/M) Audit Forms, developed to determine the correct E/M codes, simplify the coding process and help you ensure accuracy.

  • Dual Coding prepares you for the switch to ICD-10 by accompanying all ICD-9 answers with corresponding codes from ICD-10-CM.

  • Realistic patient cases simulate the professional coding experience by using actual medical records (with personal patient details changed or removed), allowing you to practice coding with advanced material.

  • UNIQUE! Netter anatomy plates in each chapter help you understand anatomy and how it affects coding.

  • From the Trenches boxes in each chapter highlight real-life medical coders and provide practical tips, advice, and encouragement.

  • More than 175 illustrations and a full-color design make advanced concepts more accessible and visually engaging.

Table of Contents

  1. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services

  2. Medicine

  3. Radiology

  4. Pathology and Laboratory

  5. Integumentary System

  6. Cardiovascular System

  7. Digestive System, Hemic/Lymphatic System, and Mediastinum/Diaphragm

  8. Musculoskeletal System

  9. Respiratory System

  10. Urinary, Male Genital, and Endocrine Systems

  11. Female Genital System and Maternity Care/Delivery

  12. Nervous System

  13. Eye and Auditory Systems

  14. Anesthesia

Appendix A. E/M Audit Form

Appendix B. CMS AB-01-44

Appendix C. Resources

Appendix D. Abbreviations

Appendix E. Answers to Every Other Case

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744862
eBook ISBN:
9780323292023
eBook ISBN:
9781455775323

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.