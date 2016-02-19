The Newnes Guide to Home Electrics
Description
Home Electrics, Second Edition provides a do-it-yourself (DIY) guide to residential electric systems. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that cover the different aspects of home electrics. The topics covered in the text include electrical installation, rewiring, power circuits, electrical hardware, electrical repairs, tools, and safety. The book also discusses a specific area or function of home electronics, such as lighting system, lamps, electric cookers, and outdoor electrical extension. The book will be of great use to individuals interested in learning how to conduct proper home electrical installation and maintenance.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Your Electrical Installation
Chapter 2 Rewiring
Chapter 3 The Lighting System
Chapter 4 Lamps
Chapter 5 Power Circuits
Chapter 6 Circuit for Electric Cookers
Chapter 7 Electric Water Heaters
Chapter 8 Night Storage Heaters
Chapter 9 Outdoor Electrical Extensions
Chapter 10 Electrical Hardware
Chapter 11 Electrical Repairs about the Home
Chapter 12 Tools
Chapter 13 A Guide to Lighting Fittings
Chapter 14 Control of Lighting and Heating
Chapter 15 Hints on Safety
Index
