The Newnes Guide to Home Electrics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780434901999, 9781483105314

The Newnes Guide to Home Electrics

2nd Edition

Authors: Geoffrey Burdett
Editors: W. Turner
eBook ISBN: 9781483105314
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 128
Description

Home Electrics, Second Edition provides a do-it-yourself (DIY) guide to residential electric systems. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that cover the different aspects of home electrics. The topics covered in the text include electrical installation, rewiring, power circuits, electrical hardware, electrical repairs, tools, and safety. The book also discusses a specific area or function of home electronics, such as lighting system, lamps, electric cookers, and outdoor electrical extension. The book will be of great use to individuals interested in learning how to conduct proper home electrical installation and maintenance.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Your Electrical Installation

Chapter 2 Rewiring

Chapter 3 The Lighting System

Chapter 4 Lamps

Chapter 5 Power Circuits

Chapter 6 Circuit for Electric Cookers

Chapter 7 Electric Water Heaters

Chapter 8 Night Storage Heaters

Chapter 9 Outdoor Electrical Extensions

Chapter 10 Electrical Hardware

Chapter 11 Electrical Repairs about the Home

Chapter 12 Tools

Chapter 13 A Guide to Lighting Fittings

Chapter 14 Control of Lighting and Heating

Chapter 15 Hints on Safety

Index

