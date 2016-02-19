The Newer Physiology in Surgical and General Practice presents developments in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. It discusses the surgical problems and medical aspects of certain diseases. It addresses the conditions that results from insufficient vitamins in the body. Some of the topics covered in the book are the functions of the ovary and testis; the secretion of milk; the exhausted vasomotor center theory of Crile and Mummery; the nature of surgical shock; function of the periosteum; diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of surgical shock; chemical diagnosis of pregnancy; and development of scurvy. The chemistry of thyroid colloid is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of exophthalmic goiter are provided. The physiology of the coagulation of the blood is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the physiology of uric acid and other urinary deposits. Another section is focus on the diagnosis of starvation. The book can provide useful information to doctors, surgeons, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Contents

Chapter I. Vitamins

Beri-Beri.—Growth.—Scurvy.—Rickets

Chapter II.—The Genital Glands

Functions of the Ovary.—Functions of the Testis.—Control of the Genital Glands by Internal Secretions.—The Secretion of Milk.—The Ovum. Chemical Diagnosis of Pregnancy.

Chapter III.—Surgical Shock

The Exhausted Vasomotor Center Theory of Crile and Mummery.—The Acapnia Theory of Yandell Henderson.—The Oligaemia Theory of Cobbett and Vale.—The Adrenalin Exhaustion Theory.—'The Nature of Surgical Shock; Its Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention.—Intravenous Saline Transfusion.

Chapter IV.—The Growth of Bone

Recent Change in Our Conception of the Growth of Bone.—Osteoblasts.—Increase in the Length of Bone.—Increase in the Girth of Bone.—Function of the Periosteum.—The Regenerative Powers of Bone.—Transplantation of Bone.— Application of Modern Researches To Surgical Practice.—Relation of the Ductless Glands To The Growth of Bone.

Chapter V.—The Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

History.—Removal of the Thyroid and Parathyroids.— Removal of the Parathyroids Alone. —Removal of the Thyroid Alone.—Thyroid Feeding.—Chemistry of Thyroid Colloid.— Parenchymatous Goitre.—Iodoform and Thyroidism.—Action of Iodides On Gummata and Atheroma. — Exophthalmic Goitre. — Practical Deductions.

Chapter VI.—The Pituitary and Pineal Glands

The Effects of Removal in Animals.—Injection of Extracts; Pituitary Feeding.—Acromegaly and Gigantism.—Fröhlich's Type.—Functions of the Pituitary Gland.—Therapeutic Value of Pituitary Extract.—The Pineal Gland.

Chapter VII.—Studies in Digestion and Absorption

Movements of Digestion.—Sensation in the Alimentary Canal.—Causes of Variation in the Hydrochloric Acid of Gastric Juice.—The Physiological Effects of Gastrojejunostomy.—Feeding After Gastrostomy.—The Process of Secretion of Pancreatic Juice.—The Bile.—The Absorption of Proteins.—Absorption in the Large Intestine.—The Value of Nutrient Enemata.

Chapter VIII.—The Hemorrhagic Diathesis

The Physiology of the Coagulation of the Blood.—Fibrinolysis.—'Haemophilia.—Pathology of Hemophilia.—Treatment of Hemophilia.—The Therapeutics of Calcium Salts.

Chapter IX.—The Physiology of Uric Acid and Other Urinary Deposits

Uric Acid.—Derivation From Food-Stuffs.—Derivation From The Tissues.—The Purin Bodies.—Calcium Oxalate.—Cystin.

Chapter X. Acidosis, Acetonemia, and Diabetes

Conditions of Occurrence of Acetone, Diacetic Acid, and β-Oxybutyric Acid.—Origin From Fats.—Sugar Starvation The Cause of Acidosis.—Acid Poisoning.—The Diagnosis of Starvation.—The Essential Nature of Diabetes.—The Treatment of Non-Diabetic Acidosis.—The Prevention of Postoperative Coma in Diabetics.

Chapter XI.—Immediate and Remote Poisoning by Chloroform

Sudden Death Under Chloroform.—The Fatal Adrenalin-Chloroform Combination.

Chapter XII.—Nerve Injuries

The Effects of Nerve Section.—Epicritic, Protopathic, and Deep Sensibility.—Causation of Trophic Lesions.—Diagnosis of Partial Nerve Section.—How Degenerated Nerve Is Regenerated.—The Results of Primary and Secondary Nervesuture.—Methods of Dealing With Wide Gaps.

Chapter XIII.—The Surgical Physiology of the Spinal Cord

The Effects of Division of the Posterior Nerve Roots.—The Diagnosis and Localization of Tumors of the Spinal Cord.—The Exact Diagnosis of Injuries of the Spinal Cord.

Chapter XIV.—Cerebral Localization

The Causation and Significance of Optic Neuritis.—Localization in the Cerebellum.—Tumors in the Cerebello-Pontine Angle.—Localization of Sensation in the Cerebral Cortex.—Functions of the Frontal Cortex; Spasticity.—Apraxia.— Aphasia.—Misleading Localizing Signs of Cerebral Tumor.—The Cerebrospinal Fluid.

Chapter XV.—The Action of Cutaneous Anesthetics

Drugs Applied To The Unbroken Skin.

Appendix.—Absorption of Nitrogen From Amino-Acids

